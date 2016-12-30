Concert Calendar

Thu 12-22-2016 Vinyl Artifacts / Mojo Stu Kennett Flash $14 ($17) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-22-2016 Lil Uzi Vert The Fillmore $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-22-2016 It's A King Thing / Endor Endor / Bacio / The Classic Brown Boot & Saddle $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-22-2016 Jim and Sam World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-22-2016 Steve Carless / Billy J / Adonis Sutherlin World Cafe Live Wilmington $5 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-22-2016 John Flynn, Family & Friends - XPN WELCOMES Sellersville Theater $19.50-$29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-22-2016 Darlene Love Strand-Capitol PAC $45 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Thu 12-22-2016 Lavva Girl / Kil Confirmed / Kid the Great / Scottie Kash The Fire $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-22-2016 Splintered Sunlight / Dr. Slothclaw Ardmore Music Hall $8-$18 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-22-2016 Trailer Trash (Modest Mouse Tribute) / Gold Soundz (Pavement Tribute) Ortlieb's $0 FREE INFO 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-22-2016 The Slackers / Scotch Bonnets Underground Arts $16 ($18) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-22-2016 The Guild Family Goddamn Cover Band Kung Fu Necktie $5 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 The Skiffs / Humandala / Up and Up / November Lounge Chameleon Club $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 12-23-2016 The Once Was / Pet Cheetah / Are Too Milkboy $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 The Weekend Riot The Trocadero $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Livvie Forbes / Christopher Burkholder / Soundcheck, & more World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Shift the Culture Ortlieb's $5 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Lyve Harmon / James Allen / Janay Keys / Dahi Divine / Sima Young, & more The Fire $5-$10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Whiskeyhickon Boys / The Hoppin' Boxcars Sellersville Theater $12.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Mad Sweet Pangs World Cafe Live Wilmington $15 ($17) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Marshmello / Illenium / Speaker of the House The Fillmore $23.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Wicked Wayz / Meltdown / Approaching Black & White / Reece Wagner World Cafe Live Wilmington $8 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 The Bad Girls of R&B Aviance Theatre of Living Arts $27 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Emily Jubb Steel City Coffeehouse $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Deflector / Speaking Parts / Slow Tongued Beauty Kung Fu Necktie $7 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Matt Pond PA XPN Free At Noon $0 FREE RSVP AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Old Soul Revival Kennett Flash $16 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 Electron / Catullus Ardmore Music Hall 20 ($25) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-23-2016 The Ben Vaughn Quintet Boot & Saddle $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Mon 12-26-2016 G Herbo / Mookie Mook Theatre of Living Arts $32 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 12-26-2016 The Spring Standards Arden Gild Hall $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 12-26-2016 The Lou Franco Project Musikfest Cafe $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 12-27-2016 Stephen Kellogg / Megan Burtt Tin Angel $22 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 12-27-2016 Matisyahu Theatre of Living Arts $29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 12-27-2016 Chris Cardillo / Ryan Petrillo / Kevin Large Boot & Saddle $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 12-27-2016 Jimmy & the Parrots Musikfest Cafe $10-$12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 Better Machines / Tie Goes to the Runner / Your Persona / Pines / My Lonely Heart The Fire $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 Peelander-Z / Toranavox / Honah Lee Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 Hot Snakes Underground Arts $27.50 ($30) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 Galactic Empire / The Stonewall Vessels / Blind/Bird Chameleon Club $16 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Wed 12-28-2016 Tesselations / Elephant Jake / Korean Large / Minor Setbacks Bourbon & Branch $7 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 Valencia / Restorations / Can't Swim The Fillmore $19.99 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 Hillary Wallace and The Death / Spot Collins Boot & Saddle $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 The Sofa Kings Musikfest Cafe $8-$10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 Rosali / The Writhing Squares Ortlieb's $0 FREE INFO 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 John Kadlecik Band Ardmore Music Hall $17-$27 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 12-28-2016 Pigeons Playing Ping Pong / Swift Technique / Wax Future Theatre of Living Arts $17 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Illective / Angenue / Dylan Jane / The Billy Brown Band Ortlieb's $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Impressionist / Slophouse / Tranche / Edenspore Bourbon & Branch $7 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Lotus Land (Rush Tribute) Sellersville Theater $21.50-$30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Montana Wildaxe World Cafe Live Wilmington $13 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 The Sun and The Moon Band / Rush 2.0 Boot and Saddle $30 Fri. 12/02, noon TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Buddy Leezle / Art of Lyrics / Awdazcate / Elle-Seven Kung Fu Necktie $6 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Chrisette Michele / Raheem DeVaughn Keswick Theatre $52.25-$79.75 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Huey Mack / Cal Mobley / Fis Geez the Rapper / A.V.A. / Squid Michale Voltage Lounge $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Clutch / Mariachi El Bronx / The Mike Dillon Band Sands Bethlehem Event Center $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Diarrhea Planet / Straw Hats Underground Arts $13 ($15) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Boy Wonder / Aaron Hehl / Chris Gennett / E-Hos / Epoch Failure Theatre of Living Arts $13 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Pink Slip Daddy / Gibbous Moon / She Hates Me Kung Fu Necktie $16 ($20) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 The Dead Flowers / Forever Vista Connie's Ric Rac $12 At the door INFO 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Rusted Root / Rad & Kell Ardmore Music Hall $23-$33 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 The Sun & The Moon / Rush 2.0 Boot & Saddle $30 SOLD OUT TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 John Faye and Those Meddling Kids / Soraia / Mach-22 / JDT, & more World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 ($18) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 The Philadelphia Funk Authority Musikfest Cafe $8-$10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Lotus / theNEWDEAL - XPN WELCOMES Electric Factory $29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 12-29-2016 Jbre x Dougie Kent / The Casual / Kid Kern, & more Chameleon Club $10 ($15) On sale now TIX 18+ Central PA

Thu 12-29-2016 River Oaks / Mark Rose The Foundry $12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Reservoir / Magnolia / Meg and the Right Sound / Avery / Guilt Trip Chameleon Club $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 12-30-2016 Marvel Years Voltage Lounge $15 On sale now TIX 18+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Rusted Root - XPN WELCOMES Sherman Theater $20 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Dark Star Orchestra Electric Factory $29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Grubby Little Hands / Tutlie / Raindeer Johnny Brenda's $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Chalk & the Beige Americans / Shy Boyz / Dirty Soap Blues Band Bourbon & Branch $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Gramatik / Louis Futon / Joker / Geotheory The Fillmore $20-$32 On sale now TIX 18+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Live Wire (AC/DC Tribute) Sellersville Theater $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Green Jelly / Triple / Goddess / Riverside Odds Kung Fu Necktie $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Momma Hankton / Rexedog / Erik Kramer Kung Fu Necktie $6 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 The Slambovian Circus of Dreams World Cafe Live Philadelphia $24 ($27) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 The James Brown Dance Party Ardmore Music Hall $17-$27 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Oh, Are They? / Belgrade / Honeytiger Boot & Saddle $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Philadelphia Jug Band World Cafe Live Philadelphia $13 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Aster More / Elissa Janelle Velveteen / Lauren Scott / Vessna Scheff The Barbary $8 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Rusty Blue Kennett Flash $10 ($14) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Guided By Voices / The Moles Underground Arts $35 ($38) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 The Loud Company / Commonwealth Choir / The Last Brontosaurus, & more The Fire $8 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 B-Street Band Mauch Chunk Opera House $20-$25 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 12-30-2016 Plant / Qwirk Steel City Coffeehouse $10 At the door INFO AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 HR of Bad Brains / Dubb Agents / Kingsound Milkboy $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Jeffrey Gaines New Hope Winery $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Marvel Years Voltage Lounge $15 On sale now TIX 18+ Philadelphia

Fri 12-30-2016 Dag Nasty / Loud Boyz Theatre of Living Arts $18 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Kurt Vile / Woods / Nathan Bowles - XPN WELCOMES The Fillmore $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Andrea Nardello / Matt Duke / The Quixote Project The Grape Room $10 At the door INFO 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Weird Science MilkBoy $0 FREE INFO 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Dark Star Orchestra Electric Factory $49.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Start Making Sense / Band from Mars Ardmore Music Hall $26-$80 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Mary Fahl Tin Angel $35 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Ben Arnold & Friends Steel City Coffeehouse $45-$52 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 David Bromberg Quintet World Cafe Live Philadelphia $50-$80 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 David Wax Museum / Kevin Manning / Auld Lang Syne Johnny Brenda's $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Dysentery / Iron Price / Ether / The Virgin Birth / Eaten Alive / Knives Kung Fu Necktie $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Rubix Kube (two shows) Sellersville Theater $49.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 TJ Kong and the Atomic Bomb / Mercury Radio Theater / Levee Drivers Boot & Saddle $10 ($15) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Eaglemania New Hope Winery $45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 The Red Elvises Musikfest Cafe $20-$89 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Darla / Phil Nicolo's Eve of Deconstruction World Cafe Live Philadelphia $22 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 First Night Carlisle ft. John Byrne Band / Deb Callahan Band, & more - XPN WELCOMES Various Venues TBD TBD INFO AA Central PA

Sat 12-31-2016 The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza (Pink Floyd Tribute) Keswick Theatre $35-$125 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 The Glimmer Twins Mauch Chunk Opera House $25 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 12-31-2016 West Philadelphia Orchestra / Johnny Showcase / Minka / Muscle Tough Underground Arts $35 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Urban Shaman Attack / The Late Saints World Cafe Live Wilmington $20 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Mo Lowda and the Humble / Air is Human / Suburban Living (DJ Set) Ortlieb's $25 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 12-31-2016 Cabinet / The Blind Owl Band / Mountain Ride Theatre of Living Arts $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 01-03-2017 Cherry Poppin' Daddies Sellersville Theater $33 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-04-2017 Residuels / The Nude Party / The Robotrippers Kung Fu Necktie $6 ($8) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-04-2017 Heavensake / Cutting Teeth / Thief, Steal Me a Peach / Faringwell / Dottie Rebel The Barbary $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-04-2017 August Burns Red / Protest the Hero / In Hearts Wake / '68 Theatre of Living Arts $23 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-04-2017 Dropkick Murphys (Acoustic) Ardmore Music Hall TBD TBD INFO 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-04-2017 Title Fight / Give / Westpoint First Unitarian Church $18 ($20) 12/02, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-04-2017 Scot Sax / Suzie Brown Milkboy $15 ($20) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-04-2017 Agent Moosehead / Mage Hand Ortlieb's $0 FREE INFO 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 Lettuce / Tauk Theatre of Living Arts $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 Drawn / In the Pines / Lucida / Recording Club Bourbon & Branch $7 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 The Second Phase / Trails / Entropy / Subterfuge / P-Slur The Fire $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 Goddamnit / Metroplex / Tiny Vices Kung Fu Necktie $6 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 Hurry / Dominic / Cherry - XPN WELCOMES Boot & Saddle $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 This Way to the Egress Sellersville Theater $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 Jutaun / Oddkidout Milkboy $8 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 Mae / Constellations The Trocadero $25 ($30) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 The Beatnuts / Rapper Big Pooh / Termanology Voltage Lounge $15 ($20) 12/02, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 Squirrel Nut Zippers - XPN WELCOMES World Cafe Live Philadelphia $30-$35 11/30, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 Rising Appalachia World Cafe Live Wilmington $20 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 Driftwood Soldier / Cult Class / Van Wolf Ortlieb's $7 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-05-2017 The Band of Rivals / Ben O'Neill / Matt Wheeler & Vintage Heart Johnny Brenda's $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 Sink In / Dead Eyes / Heart for Hire / Josh Morgan Chameleon Club $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 01-06-2017 Title Fight / Give / Westpoint First Unitarian Church $18 ($20) SOLD OUT TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 Gene Wildest / The Not Fur Longs / Kodiak Park Boot & Saddle $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 The Nerds - XPN WELCOMES Musikfest Cafe $7-$10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 Orchestra Afrisa International feat. Mbilia Bel Johnny Brenda's $20 ($25) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 The Late / Minor Setbacks / Moon Jellies World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 Nicky P / Illinois / Former Belle Underground Arts $15 ($20) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 American Dinosaur / Community Center / Baker Man / Drew Destito Ortlieb's $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 George Potter Jr. Trio Ardmore Music Hall $17-$25 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 The Flamin' Caucasians World Cafe Live Wilmington $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 In the Light (Eagles Tribute) World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 12/01, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 Grey Eye Glances Tin Angel $25 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 The Orange Drop / Meddlesome Bells / Lunacy / Seafrost Bourbon & Branch $7 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 Sharon Little - XPN WELCOMES Kennett Flash $16 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 LoveKilledKurt / The Wretched Theatre of Living Arts $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 Brand X Sellersville Theater $33-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-06-2017 Ray Rocket / Garrett Dale / Elway Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Angela Burns / Joy Ike World Cafe Live Wilmington $12 ($14) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Sonny Landreth / Sarah Borges World Cafe Live Wilmington $25 ($27) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Boris Garcia / The Mighty Manatees Sellersville Theater $19.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Brothers & Sisters / Mel Bryant / RFA Hard Rock Cafe $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 The Greg Sover Band / Nick Cianci - XPN WELCOMES Steel City Coffeehouse $12-$19 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Liza Anne Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Animus World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Frog Holler / Tin Bird Choir / Jonny Drucker Johnny Brenda's $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 I Love the 90s with The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air Union Transfer $15 ($18) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 John Byrne / Patrick Mansfield Tin Angel $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Ben Arnold / Jeffrey Gaines / Willie Nile / Joe D'Urso, & more World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Splintered Sunlight Underground Arts $12 ($15) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Petunia / Active Bird Community / Thick Red Wine Boot & Saddle $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Lil Jon / Dillon Francis / Vassy, & more The Fillmore TBD On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Bury Your Brother / Morbid Cross / Inhail / For Those Who Fall Voltage Lounge $5 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Bandit / Heartworm / SpaceWaster The Fire $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 J.W. Farrell / Shots Called / Hootsie The Fire $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Promise of Redemption / Triangle Shirt Factory / Selfhelpme The Trocadero $12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Entombed A.D. / Full of Hell / Turbid North Kung Fu Necktie $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Candy Volcano Theatre of Living Arts $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-07-2017 Stiltwalker / Jah People / Dave Coppa and Scrapple Ardmore Music Hall $12-$22 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 01-08-2017 Twisted Pine / The Jersey Corn Pickers / Sarah Larsen Bourbon & Branch $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 01-08-2017 Alejandro Escovedo and the Burn Something Beautiful Band / The Minus 5 World Cafe Live Philadelphia $24 ($28) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-08-2017 Manic Pixi / Profits of Rage The Fire $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 01-08-2017 Derrick Hodge Johnny Brenda's $15 ($17) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 01-10-2017 Boy Toy / Weekender / loakz / Grayling Bourbon & Branch $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 01-10-2017 The Junkyard / Kanker Blossom The Fire $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-10-2017 Dynohunter / Alien Fuel / Sub Protocol The Fire $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-11-2017 Breaklite / The Dead Flowers / Sweet Eureka Kung Fu Necktie $6 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-11-2017 Greg Barnett & Tom May / Augusta Koch / lowercase roses Boot & Saddle $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-11-2017 Peter Asher Sellersville Theater $29.50-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-11-2017 Agent Moosehead / Silence Dogood Ortlieb's $0 FREE INFO 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-11-2017 Run the Jewels / Spark Master Tape / Cuz Electric Factory $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-12-2017 Badfish (Sublime Tribute) / Fayuca World Cafe Live Wilmington $15 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-12-2017 Wyland / Tioga / Friends at the Falls Milkboy $8 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-12-2017 Slaughter Beach / Dog / Loose Tooth / No Thank You Boot & Saddle $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-12-2017 Taggart / The Getaway Car / Effusion 35 / Ronald Reagan? The Actor? Bourbon & Branch $7 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-12-2017 Fireside Collective World Cafe Live Philadelphia $8 ($10) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-12-2017 Greg Brown World Cafe Live Philadelphia $35 ($40) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-12-2017 Vanilla Fudge Sellersville Theater $33-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 Circa Survive / mewithoutYou / Turnover The Fillmore $29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 Broke Royals / Dave Mooney and the Aztec Gypsy / Darlingtn / Ryan Zimmerman Bourbon & Branch $7 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 Steal Your Face Steel City Coffeehouse $10-$17 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 Cracker / Camper Van Beethoven World Cafe Live Philadelphia $22-$32 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 E. Daniels Burlap and Bean $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 John Byrne Band Tellus360 $5 At the door INFO 21+ Central PA

Fri 01-13-2017 Dr. Harmonica & Rockett 88 / Davey Dickens Jr. & The Troubadours / Hoochi Coochi World Cafe Live Wilmington $10 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 Rob Thomas The Borgata Music Box $95-$120 SOLD OUT TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 Flat Mary Road / Cave People / Liz de Lise Boot & Saddle $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 JC Brooks Kennett Flash $20 ($23) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 New West Guitar Group Mauch Chunk Opera House $18 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 01-13-2017 Caleb Hawley / Cookie Rabinowitz / Lohai Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 Kix / Gun Metal Gray Chameleon Club $20 ($25) On sale now TIX 21+ Central PA

Fri 01-13-2017 Justin Townes Earle / Elise Davis Ardmore Music Hall $25-$35 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 Bruce in the USA Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 Square Peg Round Hole / Ian Chang / Grimace Federation Johnny Brenda's $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-13-2017 Mat Kerekes / Elder Brother / The Flats Underground Arts $12 ($14) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Loudon Wainwright III / Jesse Tomsko - XPN WELCOMES Mauch Chunk Opera House $28 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 01-14-2017 Lee Harvey Osmond Kable House $15 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 01-14-2017 Rob Thomas The Borgata Music Box $95-$120 SOLD OUT TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 City of Caterpillar / HIRS / Pinkwash Johnny Brenda's $15 SOLD OUT TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 A Night of Stardust World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Elvis Birthday Bash American Music Theatre $36 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 01-14-2017 Johnny's Dance Band Steel City Coffeehouse $20-$27 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Bruce in the USA Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Michael Braunfeld / Meg Braun Burlap and Bean $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Datsik / Crizzly Electric Factory $25-$40 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Melissa Etheridge Tropicana Showroom $45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Splintered Sunlight / Northeast Corners Ardmore Music Hall $8-$18 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Black Horse Motel / The Jayplayers / Sparkle Pony Boot & Saddle $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Donny McCaslin Group Arden Gild Hall $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Old Wounds / Exalt / Lost Souls Voltage Lounge $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 The Early November / Hidden in Plain View Union Transfer $20 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Madame Jones / Leaving a Legacy / Famous & Fallen / Vince March / Tyrannosaur / Clarabell The Trocadero $17 ($20) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 The Big Jangle World Cafe Live Wilmington $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Moons / Elephant Jake / The Aluminiums / The Lizard People The Fire $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 JPEGmafia / Carl Kavorkia / Bumsweat / VNDL / Career Crooks The Fire $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Matt Portella Tin Angel $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Pawnshop Roses / Pete Donnelly Trio / Travel Lanes Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Chicago 9 (Chicago Tribute) Kennett Flash $25 ($28) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Kix Chameleon Club $20 ($25) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-14-2017 Against the Current / Beach Weather The Foundry $18 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-15-2017 Mike Albert's Elvis Gospel Show American Music Theatre $35 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sun 01-15-2017 Rob Thomas The Borgata Music Box $95-$120 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-15-2017 Charles Havira / Star Bird World Cafe Live Philadelphia $5 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-15-2017 Grouplove / Phantogram / Capital Cities / Judah & The Lion / LP XFINITY Live $0 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-15-2017 Broken Arrow World Cafe Live Wilmington $12 ($14) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-15-2017 Lessick & Lincoln & Cohen / The Lords of Liechtenstein / CubiZm Tin Angel $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 01-15-2017 Chelsea Pagano Bourbon & Branch $11 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 01-15-2017 Albert Lee Sellersville Theater $29.50-$40 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-15-2017 Zach Williams Johnny Brenda's $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Mon 01-16-2017 Cherry Glazerr / Slow Hollows / Mannequin Pussy PhilaMOCA $12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 01-17-2017 David Correy / Apache Chief Voltage Lounge $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 01-17-2017 Bash & Pop / The So So Glos Johnny Brenda's $15 ($18) 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 01-17-2017 Wax Tailor / L'Orange Union Transfer $20 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 01-17-2017 Steve Earle Sellersville Theater $49.50-$70 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-18-2017 Anthony David World Cafe Live Philadelphia $22 ($25) 11/30, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-18-2017 The Ragbirds / Birdie Sellersville Theater $19.50-$29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-18-2017 The Snails / Rk$tdy / Control This Kung Fu Necktie $6 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-18-2017 Sheer Mag / Louie Louie / Amanda X Boot & Saddle $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-18-2017 Agent Moosehead / Katie Frank & the Pheromones Ortlieb's $0 FREE TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-18-2017 The Cornerstone World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 Decades Rewind Keswick Theatre $33-$48 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 Looseleaf (Tribute to The White Album) The Fire $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 Thin Lips / The Superwaks / The Obsessives - XPN WELCOMES Boot & Saddle $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 Rebirth Brass Band Ardmore Music Hall $25-$35 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 Kyle Morton (from Typhoon) Johnny Brenda's $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 High & Mighty Brass Band World Cafe Live Wilmington $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 Tyler Farr American Music Theatre $42 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Thu 01-19-2017 The Lemon Twigs / Cut Worms - XPN WELCOMES Underground Arts $12 ($15) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 Davy Knowles / The Lawsuits - XPN WELCOMES Sellersville Theater $29.50-$40 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 D.R.A.M. The Foundry $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 Reel Big Fish / Anti-Flag / Ballyhoo! / Direct Hit! The Fillmore $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 Kings of Leon / Deerhunter Wells Fargo Center $29.50-$69.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-19-2017 Luke Wade World Cafe Live Philadelphia $14 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Dead Flowers (Rolling Stones Tribute) Kennett Flash $16 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 The Marcus King Band / Matt Andersen - XPN WELCOMES World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 12/02, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Rich the Kid Voltage Lounge $16 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Joe Kenney Trio Burlap and Bean $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Rebirth Brass Band Ardmore Music Hall $25-$35 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Palmistry Ortlieb's $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 The Box Tops Musikfest Cafe $24-$29 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Dar Williams Tin Angel $35 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 The Smithereens World Cafe Live Philadelphia $25-$30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 The Ragbirds World Cafe Live Wilmington $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Little River Band / Firefall American Music Theatre $63 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 01-20-2017 Jesus Piece / Absolute Suffering / Vein / Departed / A Life of Torment Underground Arts $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Jo Dee Messina Whitaker Center $35-$55 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 01-20-2017 Splintered Sunlight World Cafe Live Wilmington $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Johnny Winter All Star Band Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 The Primate Fiasco Chameleon Club $10 On sale now TIX 18+ Central PA

Fri 01-20-2017 Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls / Murder By Death / Arkells / Will Varley - XPN WELCOMES The Fillmore $28.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Table / Fuhgawee Hunting Club Kung Fu Necktie $6 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 The Dead Milkmen / An Albatross The Barbary $20 SOLD OUT TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Thrills / Ninth Floor Mannequin / Seagulls Bourbon & Branch $7 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza Santander Performing Arts Center $35-$55 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Larry and Teresa Mauch Chunk Opera House $23 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 01-20-2017 Susto / Heyrocco / American Trappist Boot & Saddle $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-20-2017 Khalid The Foundry $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Pat Metheny / Antonio Sanchez / Linda Oh / Gwilym Simcock Keswick Theatre $39.50-$79.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 West Philadelphia Orchestra / Chris Grunwald / The TC Cole Riot / HighKick, & more Ardmore Music Hall $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Ethan Pierce / Kirsten Maxwell Burlap and Bean $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 AM Radio World Cafe Live Wilmington $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Cold Cave / Drab Majesty Underground Arts $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Beneath Polaris / Oblivion Her Majesty / Relic Hearts / Peach-Fuzz, & more The Trocadero $17 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Big Daddy Graham Kennett Flash $25 ($30) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Lights Out (Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Tribute) Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Eaglemania Musikfest Cafe $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Jeffrey Gaines / Amy Faden / Ashley Leone Tin Angel $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Box of Rain Chameleon Club $12 ($15) On sale now TIX 21+ Central PA

Sat 01-21-2017 Public Access T.V. / Splashh / The Britanys Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Get Killed / Seeing Snakes / Paths 2 Glory / P- Slur The Barbary $7 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Cloakroom / Pinkwash / Jaye Jayle Boot & Saddle $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Osler Circle (The Beatles Tribute) World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Us & Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute) Mauch Chunk Opera House $23 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 01-21-2017 Steve Gunn / Lee Ranaldo - XPN WELCOMES PhilaMOCA $15 ($17) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Sevyn Streeter The Foundry $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-21-2017 Breakwater World Cafe Live Philadelphia $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-22-2017 The Carpenters Tribute ft. Michelle Whited American Music Theatre $28 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sun 01-22-2017 Christine & Elliot Spero - Laura Nyro Tribute Tin Angel $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 01-22-2017 The Band of Heathens / The National Reserve World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-22-2017 Satisfaction (Rolling Stones Tribute) Ardmore Music Hall $20-$30 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 01-22-2017 Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Sellersville Theater $45-$59.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-22-2017 Plaid & the Bee Underground Arts $13 ($16) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 01-22-2017 Glenn Bryan and Friends World Cafe Live Philadelphia $17 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-22-2017 Dom Davinci Bourbon & Branch $11 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-23-2017 Byrne and Kelly World Cafe Live Philadelphia $35-$55 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 01-23-2017 Dashboard Confessional / Vinyl Theatre Theatre of Living Arts $27.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 01-23-2017 Night Raids / Horse Torso / Druhl / Millevoi / Osborn Kung Fu Necktie $6 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 01-24-2017 Spafford Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 01-24-2017 The Brains / The Delta Bombers Voltage Lounge $12 ($14) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 01-24-2017 Alejandro Escovedo / The Minus 5 - XPN WELCOMES Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center $30 On sale now TIX 21+ Central PA

Tue 01-24-2017 Twenty One Pilots PPL Center $39.50-$49.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-25-2017 Marc Broussard Musikfest Cafe $25-$32 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-25-2017 Kris Kristofferson Keswick Theatre $39.50-$79.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-25-2017 Tinsley Ellis Sellersville Theater $19.50-$29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-25-2017 Eric Church Wells Fargo Center $21-$85 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-25-2017 Tigers Jaw / Petal / Cave People Boot & Saddle $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 01-25-2017 David Uosikkinen's In the Pocket - XPN WELCOMES World Cafe Live Philadelphia $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 01-25-2017 Agent Moosehead / Audio Kings of the Third World Ortlieb's $0 FREE INFO 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Curtis Cooper / Mumblr / Clique Johnny Brenda's $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Marc Broussard World Cafe Live Wilmington $22-$32 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Citizen Cope Tin Angel $50 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Three Man Cannon / Katie Ellen / The Afterglows Boot & Saddle $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Junior Brown - XPN WELCOMES Sellersville Theater $29.50-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Petunia / Gobble Ghoul / Sandcastle / Moonroof Ortlieb's $7 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Dan Kassel World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Sonja Sofya / Julia Hudak / Tombo Crush Bourbon & Branch $7 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Adam Ant Keswick Theatre $29.50-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Nick Hakim Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Lyle Lovett / John Hiatt Scottish Rite Auditorium $45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 Phox / Cuddle Magic - XPN WELCOMES World Cafe Live Philadelphia $17 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 01-26-2017 G. Jones / The Widdler / Eastghost The Foundry $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Riders on the Storm (The Doors Tribute) New Hope Winery $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Kategory 5 / D Zach Smith Kennett Flash $15-$22 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 The Plimsouls Re-Souled / The Peace Creeps Boot & Saddle $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Whiskey Myers Chameleon Club $15 ($17) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 01-27-2017 Citizen Cope Tin Angel $50 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 The Dan Band Theatre of Living Arts $21 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Tucker Hill / Kingfisher / The Ellipsis Milkboy $8 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Bronze Radio Return World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 10/28, 11 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 All-Star Tribute to Paul Simon's 'Graceland' - XPN WELCOMES Ardmore Music Hall $15-$25 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Gaelynn Lea / Sarah Blacker Burlap and Bean $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Lukas Graham The Fillmore $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Nicholas Photinos / Florent Ghys World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10-$15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Jonathan Scales Fourchestra / David Fiuczynski's Kif Johnny Brenda's $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Bryant Eugene Vazquez / Matt Kelly / Katie Jo Knaub / Todd Fausnacht Bourbon & Branch $7 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Cate Le Bon / Tim Presley Underground Arts $14 ($16) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute) Mauch Chunk Opera House $24 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 01-27-2017 Austra / Lafawndah Union Transfer $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 01-27-2017 Abacus / Drones for Queens / Supine Kung Fu Necktie $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 The Infamous Stringdusters / The Brothers Comatose World Cafe Live Philadelphia $18 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Alfred James Band / Jessy Tomsko Burlap and Bean $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Falling in Reverse / Motionless in White / Issues / Dangerkids / Dead Girls Academy The Fillmore $27.59 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Kategory 5 / Alexis Borst Kennett Flash $15-$22 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Splintered Sunlight / Atlas Road Crew Ardmore Music Hall $8-$18 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 G. Love & Special Sauce Electric Factory $27.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-28-2017 America / Christopher Cross American Music Theatre $80 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 01-28-2017 The Blues Brotherhood Musikfest Cafe $20 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 The Devil Makes Three Theatre of Living Arts $15-$115 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Rubblebucket Union Transfer $15 ($17) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Who's Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute) Keswick Theatre $25-$35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger Tribute) Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 The Chris Paterno Band / Michael Coleman / Momma Hankton Bourbon & Branch $7 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Todd Carey World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Cigarettes After Sex Boot & Saddle $13 ($15) 12/02, 10 AM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Donna the Buffalo - XPN WELCOMES Mauch Chunk Opera House $26 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Kenn Weder and the Men from WaWa Tin Angel $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 Mothership World Cafe Live Wilmington $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 01-28-2017 The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die / Bad Heaven / For Everest PhilaMOCA $12 ($14) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-29-2017 The Last Waltz Verizon Hall $75-$350 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-29-2017 The Band of Heathens Roy's Hall $28 ($33) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 01-29-2017 Kris Kistofferson Sands Bethlehem Event Center $35-$55 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 01-30-2017 Cloud Nothings / LVL UP - XPN WELCOMES Union Transfer $16 ($18) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 01-31-2017 Lolo Boot & Saddle $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 01-31-2017 Esme Patterson - XPN WELCOMES World Cafe Live Philadelphia $13 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 01-31-2017 Great Good Fine Ok The Foundry $12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 01-31-2017 Bill Laurance World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 01-31-2017 Parquet Courts / Mary Lattimore - XPN WELCOMES Union Transfer $18 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-01-2017 Mondo Cozmo Boot & Saddle $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 02-01-2017 The Subdudes Sellersville Theater $35-$49.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-01-2017 Greensky Bluegrass / Fruition Union Transfer $20 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-01-2017 EchoTest / iNFiNiEN / Eric Slick Johnny Brenda's $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 The Wood Brothers / T Sisters Union Transfer $25 ($27) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Doyle Bramhall II Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 J Boog / Jereme Morgan The Foundry $18 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Brantley Gilbert / Tucker Beathard / Luke Combs / Brian Davis Santander Arena $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 The Disco Biscuits The Fillmore $36 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Charlie Hunter Trio World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Coal Mine Canaries / The Daylight Savings and Loan / Effusion 35 / The Getaway Car Ortlieb's $7 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires / Sadhound Kennett Flash $12 ($14) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Dwight Yoakam American Music Theatre $75 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Thu 02-02-2017 Steve 'N' Seagulls Milkboy $15 ($17) 12/02, 10 AM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Bear's Den Underground Arts $18 ($20) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute) World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Donna the Buffalo Ardmore Music Hall $20-$30 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Leon / Jacob Banks Boot & Saddle $12 ($14) 12/09, 10 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Escort Johnny Brenda's $13 ($15) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 The HillBenders Tin Angel $17 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Truckfighters / Kings Destroy / The Company Corvette / Narcos Kung Fu Necktie $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 Aaron Lewis The Trocadero $32.50 ($35) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-02-2017 T-Ball / Stizz Gambler / Chris Feddi / Youngman, & more Voltage Lounge $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 The Stranger (Billy Joel Tribute) Musikfest Cafe $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Baby Blue Sound Collective World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 The Disco Biscuits The Fillmore $36 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 R. Kelly Santander Arena $65 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Marching Church Boot & Saddle $12 ($14) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Broken Arrow (Neil Young Tribute) Ardmore Music Hall $10-$20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Molly Rhythm / On the Cinder / Seeing Snakes / The Dirty Merlins The Fire $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Couple Days / Apache Trails Kennett Flash $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Wild Adriatic / Chestnut Grove Sellersville Theater $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Chad Valley / Computer Magic Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 P.O.S. / Transit22 / Ceshi Underground Arts $16 ($18) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Dar Williams New Hope Winery $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Steve Forbert / Joe D'Urso Tin Angel $25 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Stringsongs Kennett Flash $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-03-2017 Railroad Earth Union Transfer $25 ($27) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 American Dinosaur / The Dawn Drapes / Man Like Machine Milkboy $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Don Giovanni Records Showcase: Screaming Females / Lee Baines III & The Glory Fires / Outer Spaces / Worriers / Bad Moves First Unitarian Church $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Eric Krasno Band / The London Souls - XPN WELCOMES Ardmore Music Hall $17-$27 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Dirkschneider The Trocadero $27-$60 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Maren Morris Theatre of Living Arts $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 The End of America / Former Belle / Dogs on Main Street Boot & Saddle $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Winter Doldrums Benefit Concert - XPN WELCOMES World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Alter Bridge / Nonpoint Electric Factory $28.50 ($34.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Dukes of Destiny Kennett Flash $18 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Maren Morris / Ryan Hurd Theatre of Living Arts $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Peter Karp Roy's Hall $24.50-$29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 The Paynter Brothers / Jay Popky / Jahiti World Cafe Live Wilmington $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Isaiah Rashad Union Transfer $15-$65 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Steve Forbert - XPN WELCOMES Mauch Chunk Opera House $24 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 02-04-2017 The Disco Biscuits The Fillmore $36 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Marshall Crenshaw & the Bottle Rockets Sellersville Theater $29.50-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 Dar Williams New Hope Winery $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-04-2017 R.A. The Rugged Man / A-F-R-O Kung Fu Necktie $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Mon 02-06-2017 AFI / Nothing / Souvenirs Union Transfer $28 SOLD OUT TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 02-06-2017 Black Marble / You / Blood Sound Johnny Brenda's $10 ($12) 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Mon 02-06-2017 The Trews Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Mon 02-06-2017 Mads Tolling & the Mads Men Sellersville Theater $19.50-$29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 02-06-2017 Dumbfounded / Year of the Ox Voltage Lounge $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 02-07-2017 International Guitar Night Sellersville Theater $21.50-$30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-08-2017 Andy Black / William Control / Palaye Royale Chameleon Club $20 ($23) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Wed 02-08-2017 Bob Marley Tribute ft. Jah Works / Sensamotion / Cultureal Ardmore Music Hall $10-$20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 02-08-2017 Busty and the Bass World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-08-2017 Dan Layus World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 ($17) 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-09-2017 Talib Kweli / Styles P / K Valentine Theatre of Living Arts $22 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-09-2017 Rose Cousins / Rachel Sermanni Ardmore Music Hall $15 ($20) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-09-2017 Justin Hayward Musikfest Cafe $65-$75 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-09-2017 Velvet Caravan World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-09-2017 Hamilton Leithauser - XPN WELCOMES Johnny Brenda's $20 SOLD OUT TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-09-2017 Sons of Serendip Sellersville Theater $21.50-$29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-09-2017 Goddamnit / Faringwell / Red Hymns / Cupids Victim The Barbary $7 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-09-2017 Bad Bad Hats / Carroll Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-09-2017 The Roosevelts Kable House $15 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Thu 02-09-2017 Shy Girls Boot & Saddle $13 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Crowded Streets (Dave Matthews Band Tribute) Kennett Flash $18 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 The Werks / Mungion The Foundry $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Song Dogs / Oldermost / Free Range Folk Johnny Brenda's $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Horizon Wireless / Dynohunter / Alien Fuel / Sub Protocl The Fire $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Skillet / Sick Puppies / Devour the Day Electric Factory $29.50 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 The Machine Scottish Rite Auditorium $29.50-$36.50 12/01, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Joyce Manor / AJJ / Mannequin Pussy Chameleon Club $16 ($18) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 02-10-2017 The Black Jacket Symphony World Cafe Live Wilmington $32 ($35) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Suuns / Brian Case Boot & Saddle $13 ($15) 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 VHS Collection / Paperwhite Milkboy $10 ($12) 11/30, 10 AM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 The Cadillac Three / Aubrie Sellers Theatre of Living Arts $18 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Chris Smither / Milton World Cafe Live Philadelphia $32 ($37) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Bell Bottom Blues (Eric Clapton Tribute) New Hope Winery $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Lower Case Blues World Cafe Live Wilmington $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Phil Keaggy Sellersville Theater $25-$40 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Corey Smith Union Transfer $20 ($22) 12/02, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Marco Benevento Ardmore Music Hall $17-$27 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Paul Reed Smith Band World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Allison Crutchfield & The Fizz / Radiator Hospital / Pinkwash / Try the Pie / Empath First Unitarian Church $10 ($12) 12/02, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-10-2017 Meek Mill Wells Fargo Center $39.50-$99.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 Craig Bickhardt Burlap and Bean $20 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 Rick Astley Electric Factory $39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 Box of Rain Theatre of Living Arts $14 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 The York Street Hustle Boot & Saddle $13 ($15) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 Code Orange / Youth Code / Nicole Dollanganger First Unitarian Church $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 The Legwarmers The Trocadero $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 Soraia / Mach 22 / Cold Roses / Kensington Nothings Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 Voodoo Dead Ardmore Music Hall $36-$48 SOLD OUT TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics / The Dramatics, & more Tropicana Showroom $55 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 BoomBox Union Transfer $20 12/16, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 Erykah Badu / Tyrese Boardwalk Hall $59 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 The Dustbowl Revival Fowler Blast Furnace Room $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 John Oates Sellersville Theater $39.50-$55 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 Kyf Brewer World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-11-2017 Sin City Band Kennett Flash $15 ($18) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-12-2017 Red Hot Chili Peppers Wells Fargo Center $53-$103 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-12-2017 Mattan Klein World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-12-2017 O-Town The Foundry $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-12-2017 Voodoo Dead Ardmore Music Hall $39-$55 SOLD OUT TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 02-12-2017 The Bird Dogs (Everly Brothers Tribute) American Music Theatre $26 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sun 02-12-2017 John McCutcheon Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-12-2017 Kat Edmonson Kimmel Center $29-$49 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-12-2017 Rick Springfield Scottish Rite Auditorium $59.50-$250 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-12-2017 RetroLove World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-12-2017 Kenny Babyface Edmonds Sands Bethlehem Event Center $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 02-13-2017 Jake Miller / Max / Spencer Sutherland Theatre of Living Arts $23 12/02, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 02-14-2017 Overkill / Nile The Trocadero $27 ($30) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 02-14-2017 The Radio Dept. Union Transfer $15 ($18) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 02-14-2017 Wrabel World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-15-2017 July Talk / Mona Boot & Saddle $12 ($14) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 02-15-2017 Red Sun Rising / Starset / Gemini Syndrome / Badflower Chameleon Club $12.50 ($15) On sale now TIX 18+ Central PA

Thu 02-16-2017 Tchami / Mercer The Trocadero $22 ($25) On sale now TIX 18+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-16-2017 Mayhem / Inquisition / Black Anvil Theatre of Living Arts $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-16-2017 Antibalas Ardmore Music Hall $20-$30 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-16-2017 Davey Dickens and The Troubadoors / Grady Hoss and the Sidewinders World Cafe Live Wilmington $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-16-2017 Common Kings / Mayday / Makua Rothman World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-16-2017 Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 ($18) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-16-2017 Joe Pug Boot & Saddle $15 ($17) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Lordi Chameleon Club $20 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 02-17-2017 Chely Wright Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Hey Nineteen Mauch Chunk Opera House $29 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 02-17-2017 PWR BTTM / Mal Blum & The Blums / Naked Giants PhilaMOCA $14 12/14, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Meat Wave Boot & Saddle $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Switchfoot / Relient K American Music Theatre $39 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 02-17-2017 The Wonder Junkies World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Ronnie Spector New Hope Winery $89 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Us the Duo World Cafe Live Philadelphia $18 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Sango Johnny Brenda's $15 ($17) 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Lee Fields & The Expressions Union Transfer $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 New Orleans Suspects / Bonerama Ardmore Music Hall $20-$30 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Locash / Ryan Follese / Michael Tyler Theatre of Living Arts $32.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 That 1 Guy Milkboy $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Get the Led Out Santander Performing Arts Center $29.50-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 Whiskey Myers The Foundry $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-17-2017 The Movement / Brixton Saint World Cafe Live Wilmington $12 ($14) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 August Burns Red / Protest the Hero / In Hearts Wake / Across Frozen Seas Chameleon Club $25 ($30) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 02-18-2017 Beth Hart Scottish Rite Auditorium $29 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Spring Doo Wop Calvacade American Music Theatre $45 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 02-18-2017 The The Band Band New Hope Winery $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 All Good People (Yes Tribute) Kennett Flash $17 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Daya The Trocadero $20-$79 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Hawk Tubley & The Ozymandians / The Chairman Dances / Lovers League Boot & Saddle $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Tash Sultana World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Mt. Joy / Morningbird Johnny Brenda's $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute ft. Shining Star Keswick Theatre $38.50-$58.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Roy's Hall $29 ($33) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Damn the Torpedoes World Cafe Live Wilmington $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Alcest / The Body / Creepers The Foundry $18 ($23) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Beatlemania Sellersville Theater $29.50-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Lemuria / Cayetana / Mikey Erg First Unitarian Church $13 ($15) 11/04, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-18-2017 Get the Led Out Santander Performing Arts Center $29.50-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-19-2017 Josh Garrels / John Mark McMillan Union Transfer $24-$38 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-19-2017 Pop Evil / Red Sun Rising / Badflower Theatre of Living Arts $23 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-19-2017 Al Jarreau Keswick Theatre $39.50-$69.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-19-2017 Air Supply American Music Theatre $56 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sun 02-19-2017 Less Than Jake / Pepper The Fillmore $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-19-2017 Alan Cumming Kimmel Center $39.50-$85.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-19-2017 Maceo Parker Ardmore Music Hall $28-$40 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 02-19-2017 Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-19-2017 Sinkane / Vexxed Johnny Brenda's $13 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 02-19-2017 SafetySuit / Royal Teeth The Foundry $17 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 02-20-2017 Clay Cook World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 02-20-2017 Withered / Immortal Bird / God Root / Black Urn Kung Fu Necktie $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Mon 02-20-2017 We the Kings The Foundry $25 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 02-20-2017 Tove Lo / Phoebe Ryan Electric Factory $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 02-21-2017 Dead Man Winter / John Mark Nelson Boot & Saddle $15 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 02-21-2017 Vusi Mahlasela World Cafe Live Philadelphia $22 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 02-21-2017 Dropkick Murphys / The Interrupters / Blood or Whiskey Sands Bethlehem Event Center $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 02-21-2017 Let It Be (Beatles Tribute) Santander Performing Arts Center $29-$49 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-22-2017 Marcia Ball World Cafe Live Philadelphia $25-$35 12/14, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-22-2017 Intersect: The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia with Andrew Lipke World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-22-2017 John Doe Sellersville Theater $19.50-$29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-22-2017 Leopold & His Fiction Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 02-22-2017 KT Tunstall World Cafe Live Wilmington $25 ($30) 12/16, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 02-22-2017 Paul Barrere & Fred Tackett Ardmore Music Hall $20-$30 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-23-2017 Nick Hakim Milkboy $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-23-2017 Gaelic Storm Keswick Theatre $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-23-2017 Miranda Lambert Santander Arena $39 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-23-2017 Daniela Andrade World Cafe Live Philadelphia $16 ($18) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-23-2017 Altan Sellersville Theater $29.50-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-23-2017 Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears Union Transfer $17 ($20) 12/02, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-23-2017 Death by Unga Bunga Underground Arts $10 ($13) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 02-23-2017 River Whyless / Mail the Horse - XPN WELCOMES World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 ($18) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-23-2017 The Suffers - XPN WELCOMES Arden Gild Hall $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 02-23-2017 Robb Banks / Dash / Wifisfuneral / Warhol & Slump God, & more Voltage Lounge $20 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Mannequin Pussy / Abi Reimold / King Azaz / Caracara Johnny Brenda's $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Steve Hackett Santander Performing Arts Center $69.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Royal Wood World Cafe Live Philadelphia $14 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Bell X1 / Vita and the Woolf Boot & Saddle $20 SOLD OUT TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Harlem Quartet / Arturo Stable World Cafe Live Philadelphia $14-$20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Johnny Winter All Star Band World Cafe Live Wilmington $20 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Strawberry Fields (The Beatles Tribute) Musikfest Cafe $19-$24 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Japandroids / Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers Union Transfer $20 SOLD OUT TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Gaelic Storm Strand-Capitol PAC $30 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 02-24-2017 Corky Laing plays Mountain / Kofi Baker plays Cream Sellersville Theater $29.50-$40 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Cheryl Wheeler New Hope Winery $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Naughty By Nature / Bone Thugs-N-Harmony / Sisqo / Color Me Badd, & more Santander Arena $17-$54 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 02-24-2017 Dorothy The Foundry $13 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Lil Kim / Remy Ma / Cardi-B / The Lox Santander Arena $37.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Panic! at the Disco Wells Fargo Center $29.50-$59.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Lisa Hannigan Underground Arts $20 ($22) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Muna Johnny Brenda's $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 The Griswolds The Foundry $16 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Japandroids / Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers Union Transfer $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Mo Lowda and The Humble / Pressing Strings / Commonwealth Choir World Cafe Live Wilmington $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Nik Greeley and the Operators Fowler Blast Furnace Room $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Great Peacock / Chestnut Grove Boot & Saddle $10 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 The Sixties Show New Hope Winery $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Tribal Seeds / Raging Fyah / Nattalli Rize Theatre of Living Arts $18 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Vagabon / Shamir / Julie Byrne PhilaMOCA $10 ($12) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 02-25-2017 Excision / Cookie Monsta / Barely Alive / Dion Timmer The Fillmore $35 On sale now TIX 18+ Philadelphia

Sun 02-26-2017 Jim Messina Sellersville Theater $42.50-$59.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 02-26-2017 Hackensaw Boys / Who? What? When? Why? and Werewolves? World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 02-27-2017 KT Tunstall Sellersville Theater $35-$50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 02-28-2017 Nikki Lane / Brent Cobb / Jonathan Tyler Underground Arts $17-$47 11/30, 10 AM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 02-28-2017 Wild Bohemians World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 02-28-2017 Polyphia The Foundry $14 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-01-2017 Noname / Ravyn Lenae - XPN WELCOMES World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 SOLD OUT TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-01-2017 Airpark Milkboy $8 ($10) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 03-01-2017 Ariana Grande / Little Mix / Victoria Monet Wells Fargo Center $29.95-$199.95 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-01-2017 Juicy J / Belly / Project Pat The Fillmore $25-$117 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-01-2017 Waterparks / Too Close to Touch Underground Arts $14 ($17) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 03-01-2017 Colony House / Deep Sea Diver The Foundry $16 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-02-2017 Save Ferris / Baby Baby Underground Arts $20 ($23) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 03-02-2017 Barleyjuice World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-02-2017 Gina Sicilia World Cafe Live Wilmington $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-02-2017 MC Lars / Mega Ran Milkboy $12 ($15) 12/08, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 03-02-2017 Frankie Valli Sands Bethlehem Event Center $59 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-02-2017 You Blew It! / All Get Out / Free Throw First Unitarian Church $13 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-02-2017 Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Johnny Brenda's $20 12/16, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 03-02-2017 Beth Hart - XPN WELCOMES Sherman Theater $29.50-$49.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-03-2017 Rickie Lee Jones / Madeleine Peyroux Scottish Rite Auditorium $39 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-03-2017 Frankie Valli The Borgata Music Box $69-$85 SOLD OUT TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-03-2017 Leroy Sanchez The Foundry $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-03-2017 Ladyhawke Boot & Saddle $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 03-03-2017 Bastard Bearded Irishmen Musikfest Cafe $8-$12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-03-2017 The Dig / Communist Daughter Milkboy $12 ($15) 12/09, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 03-03-2017 Kevin Garrett World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 ($17) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-03-2017 Martina McBride Keswick Theatre $59.75-$79.75 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-03-2017 Ricky Skaggs / Bruce Hornsby / Kentucky Thunder American Music Theatre $73 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 03-03-2017 ZZ Top Caesars A.C. $69-$99 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-03-2017 Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Johnny Brenda's $20 12/16, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 The Knocks / Gilligan Moss / Bipolar Sunshine The Foundry $17 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 The Musical Box Keswick Theatre $39.50-$49.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 Mary Fahl New Hope Winery $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 Frankie Valli The Borgata Music Box $69-$85 SOLD OUT TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 Grand Funk Railroad Tropicana Showroom $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 Anvil / Night Demon / Grave Shadow / Hound Johnny Brenda's $18 ($20) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 The Flaming Lips The Fillmore $45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 Aaron Tveit Theatre of Living Arts $26 12/16, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 Thundercat Union Transfer $18 ($20) 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 The Miners / Loose and Alright / Reckless Amateurs World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 The Victor Wooten Trio Ardmore Music Hall $30-$40 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 Let It Rain (Eric Clapton Tribute) Kennett Flash $18 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-04-2017 Seldom Sene Sellersville Theater $29.50-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-05-2017 Jesca Hoop Boot & Saddle $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 03-05-2017 The Temptations Sands Bethlehem Event Center $45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-05-2017 Dance Gavin Dance / Chon Chameleon Club $18 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sun 03-05-2017 Los Lobos Sellersville Theater $65-$85 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-05-2017 Mike Doughty / Wheatus World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 03-06-2017 Stringfever Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 03-06-2017 Dead Coast Kung Fu Necktie $8 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Mon 03-06-2017 Eisley The Foundry $16 12/15, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 03-07-2017 Ladysmith Blak Mambazo - XPN WELCOMES Musikfest Cafe $35-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 03-07-2017 Cherish the Ladies Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-07-2017 St. Paul & the Broken Bones - XPN WELCOMES Union Transfer $22 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 03-07-2017 Dawes - XPN WELCOMES The Grand Opera House $32-$39 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 03-07-2017 Passenger The Fillmore $29 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 03-07-2017 Tim Darcy Boot & Saddle $10 ($12) 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 03-08-2017 Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge Johnny Brenda's $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 03-08-2017 Los Campesino! / Crying Theatre of Living Arts $18 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-08-2017 Kevin Abstract / Bearface Voltage Lounge $13 ($15) 12/19, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-09-2017 The Staves World Cafe Live Philadelphia $16 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-09-2017 Melvin Seals & JGB / Jamie McLean Band Ardmore Music Hall $20-$30 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 03-09-2017 Agnes Obel Union Transfer $20 ($22) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-09-2017 All Them Witches / Irata Johnny Brenda's $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 03-09-2017 Delicate Steve Underground Arts $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 03-09-2017 Springtime Carnivore Milkboy $10 ($12) 12/16, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 03-09-2017 Ike Reilly World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-10-2017 Pissed Jeans / M Ax Noi Mach / Body Spray Boot & Saddle $15 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 03-10-2017 Valerie June - XPN WELCOMES The Trocadero $22 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-10-2017 Breanna Barbara Kung Fu Necktie $7 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 03-10-2017 Galactic / Con Brio The Fillmore $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-10-2017 Enter the Haggis Musikfest Cafe $20-$30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-10-2017 Moose Blood / Trophy Eyes / Boston Manor / A Will Away Theatre of Living Arts $16 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-10-2017 The John Byrne Band / No Irish Need Apply World Cafe Live Philadelphia $13 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-10-2017 Liz Longley Kable House $15 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 03-10-2017 Howie Day Sellersville Theater $25-$40 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-10-2017 Strand of Oaks / Twin Limb Union Transfer $16 ($19) 12/02, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-11-2017 Blackthorn Keswick Theatre $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-11-2017 Attila / New Years Day Chameleon Club $18 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 03-11-2017 Roomful of Blues Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-11-2017 Saved by the 90s Party The Trocadero $12 ($15) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 03-11-2017 The Oak Ridge Boys American Music Theatre $43 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 03-11-2017 Pissed Jeans / Mannequin Pussy / Prowler PhilaMOCA $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-11-2017 Sting / Joe Sumner / The Last Bandoleros The Fillmore $100 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-11-2017 Sam Patch Boot & Saddle $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 03-11-2017 Vanessa Carlton / Tristen World Cafe Live Philadelphia $34 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-11-2017 Sabbra Cadabra Kung Fu Necktie $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 03-12-2017 Amorphis / Swallow the Sun Underground Arts $22-$60 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 03-12-2017 Oak Ridge Boys Sellersville Theater $50-$69.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-12-2017 Andy Suzuki & The Method World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-12-2017 Enter the Haggis World Cafe Live Philadelphia $17-$27 11/30, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-12-2017 Born of Osiris / Volumes / Oceans Ate Alaska / Within the Ruins / Fire from the Gods Union Transfer $18 ($20) 12/23, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 03-13-2017 Deafheaven / This Will Destroy You / Emma Ruth Rundle Theatre of Living Arts $20 12/02, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 03-13-2017 Regina Spektor - XPN WELCOMES The Fillmore $37.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 03-14-2017 Devendra Banhart Union Transfer $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 03-14-2017 The Druids / Galway Guild Ardmore Music Hall $15-$22 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 03-15-2017 The Magnetic Fields - XPN WELCOMES Union Transfer $35-$50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-15-2017 Colin Hay Keswick Theatre $29.50-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-15-2017 Ladysmith Black Mambazo World Cafe Live Philadelphia $37.50-$45 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-16-2017 Florida Georgia Line PPL Center $49.75-$75 12/02, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-16-2017 The Magnetic Fields - XPN WELCOMES Union Transfer $35-$50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-17-2017 Adam Ezra Group New Hope Winery $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-17-2017 The Zombies The Keswick Theatre $29.50-$69.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-17-2017 Florida Georgia Line / Chris Lane Boardwalk Hall $29.75-$75 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-17-2017 Amos Lee - XPN WELCOMES American Music Theatre $53 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-17-2017 Burning Bridget Cleary Musikfest Cafe $12-$18 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-17-2017 Lite / Mouse on the Keys Boot & Saddle $20 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 03-17-2017 Alan Doyle & The Beautiful Gypsies / Donovan Woods Sellersville Theater $33-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-17-2017 Jens Lekman - XPN WELCOMES Union Transfer $16 ($18) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-18-2017 Captured By Robots Chameleon Club $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 18+ Central PA

Sat 03-18-2017 Borgore / 12th Planet / Prince Fox Electric Factory $20-$30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-18-2017 Southern Soul Assembly Keswick Theatre $29.50-$49.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-18-2017 Boogie Wonder Band Musikfest Cafe $20-$30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-18-2017 Runa Sellersville Theater $21.50-$30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-18-2017 Tennis Underground Arts $16 ($18) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 03-18-2017 Gavin Becker Voltage Lounge $7-$80 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-18-2017 Idan Riachel World Cafe Live Wilmington $38 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-18-2017 Delbert McClinton Colonial Theatre $29.50-$49.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-19-2017 Solas World Cafe Live Philadelphia $35 ($38) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-19-2017 Not Fade Away (Buddy Holly Tribute) New Hope Winery $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-19-2017 Ted Vigil (John Denver Tribute) American Music Theatre $29 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Mon 03-20-2017 Black Stone Cherry Chameleon Club $20 ($23) On sale now TIX 18+ Central PA

Tue 03-21-2017 Nails / Toxic Holocaust / Gatecreeper Union Transfer $15 ($17) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 03-21-2017 Red Elvises Kung Fu Necktie $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 03-21-2017 Rain (Beatles Tribute) Sands Bethlehem Event Center $40-$60 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 03-21-2017 Rain (Beatles Tribute) Sands Bethlehem Event Center $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-22-2017 Allah-Las / The Babe Rainbow Union Transfer $13-$20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-22-2017 Hippie Sabotage The Trocadero $20-$100 On sale now TIX 18+ Philadelphia

Wed 03-22-2017 Senses Fail / Counterparts / Movements / Like Pacific Electric Factory $16.99 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-23-2017 The Subdudes World Cafe Live Wilmington $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-23-2017 New Found Glory Union Transfer $29.50-$34.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-23-2017 Laura Stevenson Boot & Saddle $15 12/09, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 03-24-2017 The Temptations / The Four Tops Keswick Theatre $69.50-$89.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-24-2017 New Found Glory Union Transfer $29.50-$34.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-24-2017 Rain (Beatles Tribute) American Music Theatre $67 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 03-24-2017 Patrick Watson Boot & Saddle $25 12/09, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 03-24-2017 Tim O'Brien Sellersville Theater $25-$40 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-24-2017 Trentemoller Theatre of Living Arts $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-24-2017 Turkuaz Chameleon Club $15 ($18) On sale now TIX 18+ Central PA

Sat 03-25-2017 Patrick Watson Boot & Saddle $25 12/09, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 03-25-2017 Chris Smither Roy's Hall $25 ($30) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-25-2017 America The Borgata Music Box $55-$59.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 03-25-2017 The Charlie Daniels Band American Music Theatre $59 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 03-25-2017 Bobby Caldwell New Hope Winery $50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-26-2017 Big Thief / Palehound Johnny Brenda's $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sun 03-26-2017 Time Traveller (Moody Blues Tribute) Sellersville Theater $25-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-26-2017 Foxygen - XPN WELCOMES Union Transfer $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 03-26-2017 Outlaw Nation / McRad / The Scotch Bonnets / Resilient Kung Fu Necktie $10 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Mon 03-27-2017 Vince Staples / Kilo Kish Union Transfer $20 12/02, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 03-27-2017 Architects / Make Them Suffer / Stray from the Path Underground Arts $20 ($22) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 03-28-2017 Hippo Campus Union Transfer $15 ($17) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-29-2017 Middle Kids Boot & Saddle $10 ($12) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 03-29-2017 Sohn Union Transfer $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-29-2017 Tift Merritt World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 03-29-2017 Wlliam Singe / Alex Aiono Electric Factory $29.50 12/20, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-30-2017 Butch Trucks & The Frieght Train / Midnight North Ardmore Music Hall $28-$40 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 03-30-2017 David Lindley Sellersville Theater $21.50-$33 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-30-2017 Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express / Bottle Rockets - XPN WELCOMES World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 ($25) 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-30-2017 Pat Metheny and the American Beat Kimmel Center $36-$143 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 03-30-2017 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard The Trocadero $18 ($20) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-31-2017 Here Come the Mummies Musikfest Cafe $20-$30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-31-2017 David Lindley - XPN WELCOMES Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center $20-$25 On sale now TIX 21+ Central PA

Fri 03-31-2017 Lambchop Underground Arts $20 ($22) 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 03-31-2017 The Bad Plus Arden Gild Hall $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-31-2017 John Prine - XPN WELCOMES Hershey Theatre $61.50-$101.50 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 03-31-2017 Pat Metheny and the American Beat Kimmel Center $36-$143 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-31-2017 Rodney Crowell Sellersville Theater $33-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-31-2017 The Menzingers / Rozwell Kid The Fillmore $22 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 03-31-2017 Bon Jovi Wells Fargo Center $65-$150 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-01-2017 Christian Lopez Band / Erick Willis Kable House $13 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Sat 04-01-2017 James McCartney World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 ($20) 12/07, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-01-2017 Kehlani / Ella Mai / Jahkoy / Noodles Union Transfer $25 ($30) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-01-2017 Blue October Electric Factory $20-$30 12/23, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-01-2017 Pat Metheny and the American Beat Kimmel Center $36-$143 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-01-2017 Kehlani / Ella Mai / Jahkoy / Noodles Underground Arts $25 ($30) 12/14, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-01-2017 The Beach Boys Keswick Theatre $49-$79 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-01-2017 Chicano Batman / SadGirl / 79.5 The Foundry $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-01-2017 Livingston Taylor / Susan Werner Colonial Theatre $22-$34.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-01-2017 The McCartney Years Sellersville Theater $29.50-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 04-02-2017 Glen Phillips World Cafe Live Philadelphia $22 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 04-02-2017 James McCartney Sellersville Theater $19.50-$29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 04-02-2017 Engelbert Humperdinck American Music Theatre $69 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Wed 04-05-2017 Anthrax / Killswitch Engage / The Devil Wears Prada Electric Factory $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 04-05-2017 Six Organs of Admittance Johnny Brenda's $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 04-05-2017 Son Volt - XPN WELCOMES Ardmore Music Hall $20-$30 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Wed 04-05-2017 Davina & The Vagabonds Sellersville Theater $19.50-$29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 04-05-2017 Kolars Boot & Saddle $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 04-06-2017 Tony Bennett American Music Theatre $127-$147 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 04-07-2017 The Spinners / Little Anthony & The Imperials American Music Theatre $69 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

04-07-2017 Get the Led Out Scottish Rite Auditorium $29.50-$40 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-07-2017 Xiu Xiu Boot & Saddle $15 12/02, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 04-07-2017 Andrew McMahon / Atlas Genius / Night Riots The Fillmore $32.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-07-2017 Cash is King New Hope Winery $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-07-2017 One Night of Queen Keswick Theatre $29.50-$39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-07-2017 Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn World Cafe Live Wilmington $45-$55 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-08-2017 The Fab Faux The Fillmore $55-$80 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-08-2017 Get the Led Out Scottish Rite Auditorium $29.50-$40 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-08-2017 Yellow Brick Road (Elton John Tribute) New Hope Winery $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-08-2017 Paul Shaffer The Borgata Music Box $65-$69 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 04-09-2017 Morgan James World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 04-10-2017 Jain - XPN WELCOMES The Foundry $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 04-11-2017 Modern English - XPN WELCOMES Johnny Brenda's $18 ($20) 12/09, 12 PM TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 04-13-2017 Richard Thompson - XPN WELCOMES Strand-Capitol PAC $42 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Central PA

Thu 04-13-2017 WHY? Union Transfer $15 ($17) 12/09, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 04-13-2017 The Weight Band Sellersville Theater $35-$45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-14-2017 Sondre Lerche - XPN WELCOMES The Foundry $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-14-2017 The Land of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne Tribute) Sellersville Theater $21.50-$30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-14-2017 Brit Floyd Sands Bethlehem Event Center $35-$55 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-15-2017 Martin Barre Sellersville Theater $35-$49.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-15-2017 Brit Floyd Academy of Music $39.50-$99.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-15-2017 Start Making Sense Musikfest Cafe $15-$20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-15-2017 Kreator / Obituary / Midnight / Horrendous Theatre of Living Arts $27.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 04-17-2017 Matt Pryor / Dan Andriano Underground Arts $15 ($18) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 04-18-2017 Oddisee Theatre of Living Arts $20 12/16, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 04-18-2017 Tinariwen / Dengue Fever Union Transfer $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 04-18-2017 John Patitucci & Daedalus Quartet World Cafe Live Philadelphia $14-$20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 04-18-2017 Surfer Blood Johnny Brenda's $15 ($17) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 04-20-2017 Ginkgoa Musikfest Cafe $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 04-20-2017 Paint It Black / Downtown Boys / Praise / Gouge Away / Soul Glo First Unitarian Church $15 SOLD OUT TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 04-20-2017 Sabaton The Trocadero $23 ($25) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 04-20-2017 Miracle Legion Boot & Saddle $20 ($22) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Thu 04-20-2017 Katatonia / Caspian Theatre of Living Arts $22.59 12/02, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-21-2017 PJ Harvey The Fillmore $45 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-21-2017 Chronixx Theatre of Living Arts $25 12/14, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-21-2017 Micky Dolenz Strand-Capitol PAC $35 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Fri 04-21-2017 Hurray for the Riff Raff / Ron Gallo - XPN WELCOMES World Cafe Live Philadelphia $18 ($20) 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-21-2017 Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) New Hope Winery $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-21-2017 Hot 8 Brass Band Milkboy $18 ($20) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 04-21-2017 Methyl Ethel Boot & Saddle $11 ($13) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 04-22-2017 Steve Winwood Tower Theatre $39.50-$250 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-22-2017 Charlotte Martin World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-22-2017 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest The Fillmore $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-22-2017 Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) New Hope Winery $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-22-2017 Parachute / Kris Allen World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20 ($22) 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-22-2017 Anatomy of an Outcast / Rusty Blue / Susquehanna Floods World Cafe Live Wilmington $5-$10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-22-2017 Beatlemania Again Kennett Flash $30 ($35) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 04-23-2017 Bumper Jacksons World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 04-23-2017 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest The Fillmore $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 04-23-2017 Testament / Sepultura / Prong Electric Factory $29.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 04-26-2017 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones World Cafe Live Philadelphia $20-$25 12/14, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 04-27-2017 Average White Band Whitaker Center $39.50 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Thu 04-27-2017 Fortunate Youth / Josh Heinrichs / Iya Terra World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 ($17) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-28-2017 JoJo The Trocadero $25-$125 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 04-28-2017 Moon Duo Johnny Brenda's $14 ($16) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 04-28-2017 Buddy Guy The Borgata Music Box $55-$65 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-29-2017 Bonobo Electric Factory $25 ($30) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-29-2017 Tret Fure Kennett Flash $20 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 04-29-2017 Tower of Power / Average White Band Scottish Rite Auditorium $39 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 04-30-2017 Tom Rush World Cafe Live Philadelphia $35 ($37) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 04-30-2017 Tower of Power / Average White Band Keswick Theatre $39.50-$59.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 05-05-2017 Dysrhythmia / Sabbath Assembly Kung Fu Necktie $12 On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Sat 05-06-2017 Chris Botti Merriam Theater $45-$79 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 05-06-2017 Mastodon / Opeth / Gojira / Eagles of Death Metal / Devin Townsend Project / Russian Circles Electric Factory $39.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 05-07-2017 The Damned Theatre of Living Arts $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 05-10-2017 Intersect: The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia with Andrew Lipke World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 05-12-2017 California Guitar Trio Kennett Flash $26 ($30) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 05-13-2017 Mayday Parade / Knuckle Puck / Milestones The Fillmore $25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 05-13-2017 Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute) New Hope Winery $30 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 05-13-2017 Tommy Conwell & The Young Rumblers Ardmore Music Hall $30 ($35) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Tue 05-16-2017 Andy Shauf / Julia Jacklin Union Transfer $13 ($15) 12/09, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 05-17-2017 Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors Theatre of Living Arts $20 12/16, 12 PM TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 05-18-2017 Eric Church Santander Arena $35-$89 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 05-19-2017 The Weeknd Boardwalk Hall $39.50 - $150 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 05-19-2017 Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy Colonial Theatre $29-$44.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 05-19-2017 John Gorka - XPN WELCOMES Arden Gild Hall $27 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 05-20-2017 Civil Youth / Sonnder / The GoAround / Leo Moon Theatre of Living Arts $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 05-20-2017 Ty Segall The Trocadero $24.99 ($28) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 05-20-2017 Frank Shiner World Cafe Live Philadelphia $12 ($15) On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 05-25-2017 Trey Anastasio The Fillmore Philadelphia $49.50 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 05-26-2017 The Orwells Union Transfer $21 12/09, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 05-27-2017 Nikitov World Cafe Live Philadelphia $15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 06-01-2017 Okilly Dokilly / Beatallica Kung Fu Necktie $18 ($20) On sale now TIX 21+ Philadelphia

Fri 06-02-2017 Elizabeth Zharoff / Xavier Foley World Cafe Live Philadelphia $10-$15 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Mon 06-05-2017 Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - XPN WELCOMES Electric Factory $69.50-$199 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 06-08-2017 Tedeschi Trucks Band - XPN WELCOMES Merriam Theater $49-$75 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 06-08-2017 Gladys Knight Strand-Capitol PAC $65 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Thu 06-08-2017 Tedeschi Trucks Band Merriam Theater $35-$70 Fri. Dec 16, 10 a.m. TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 06-09-2017 Tedeschi Trucks Band - XPN WELCOMES Merriam Theater $45-$79 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 06-09-2017 Tedeschi Trucks Band Merriam Theater $35-$70 Fri. Dec 16, 10 a.m. TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 06-10-2017 Tedeschi Trucks Band - XPN WELCOMES Merriam Theater $45-$79 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 06-10-2017 Tedeschi Trucks Band Merriam Theater $35-$70 Fri. Dec 16, 10 a.m. TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 06-16-2017 Sigur Ros - XPN WELCOMES The Mann Center $39.50-$79.50 12/16, 10 AM TIX AA Philadelphia

Tue 06-20-2017 Neil Diamond Wells Fargo Center $65-$150 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 06-21-2017 The Turtles / The Association / Chuck Negron / The Boxtops, & more Keswick Theatre $39.50-$75 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Thu 06-22-2017 Byrne and Kelly World Cafe Live Philadelphia $35-$55 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 06-23-2017 Byrne and Kelly World Cafe Live Philadelphia $35 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 06-23-2017 Ted Vigil (John Denver Tribute) Musikfest Cafe $20-$25 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 06-24-2017 New Kids on the Block / Paula Abdul / Boyz II Men Wells Fargo Center $34.95-$249.95 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sat 07-01-2017 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - XPN WELCOMES Wells Fargo Center $46.50 - $126.50 Fri. 12/16, 10 a.m. TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 07-05-2017 New Kids on the Block / Paula Abdul / Boyz II Men PPL Center $29.95-$249.95 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Sun 07-16-2017 The Glenn Miller Orchestra American Music Theatre $25 On sale now TIX AA Central PA

Tue 08-08-2017 Roger Waters Wells Fargo Center $55-$250 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Wed 08-09-2017 Roger Waters Wells Fargo Center $55-$250 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia

Fri 08-25-2017 Stephen Stills / Judy Collins Keswick Theatre $55-$85 On sale now TIX AA Philadelphia