Concert Calendar

Kurt Vile
Saturday, December 31st
The Fillmore Philly
John Flynn Family & Friends: A Benefit Concert
Thursday, December 22nd
Sellersville Theater
First Night Carlisle with the John Bryne Band, the Deb Callahan Band, and more!
Saturday, December 31st
Various Venues in Carlisle, PA
Kurt Vile
Saturday, December 31st
The Fillmore Philly
Day Date Artist Venue Price (DOS) On Sale Info Link Age region
Thu12-22-2016Vinyl Artifacts / Mojo StuKennett Flash$14 ($17)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-22-2016Lil Uzi VertThe Fillmore$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-22-2016It's A King Thing / Endor Endor / Bacio / The Classic BrownBoot & Saddle$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-22-2016Jim and SamWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-22-2016Steve Carless / Billy J / Adonis SutherlinWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$5On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-22-2016John Flynn, Family & Friends - XPN WELCOMESSellersville Theater$19.50-$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-22-2016Darlene LoveStrand-Capitol PAC$45On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Thu12-22-2016Lavva Girl / Kil Confirmed / Kid the Great / Scottie KashThe Fire$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-22-2016Splintered Sunlight / Dr. SlothclawArdmore Music Hall$8-$18On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-22-2016Trailer Trash (Modest Mouse Tribute) / Gold Soundz (Pavement Tribute)Ortlieb's$0FREEINFO21+Philadelphia
Thu12-22-2016The Slackers / Scotch BonnetsUnderground Arts$16 ($18)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-22-2016The Guild Family Goddamn Cover BandKung Fu Necktie$5On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-23-2016The Skiffs / Humandala / Up and Up / November LoungeChameleon Club$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri12-23-2016The Once Was / Pet Cheetah / Are TooMilkboy$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-23-2016The Weekend RiotThe Trocadero$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-23-2016Livvie Forbes / Christopher Burkholder / Soundcheck, & moreWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-23-2016Shift the CultureOrtlieb's$5 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-23-2016Lyve Harmon / James Allen / Janay Keys / Dahi Divine / Sima Young, & more The Fire$5-$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-23-2016Whiskeyhickon Boys / The Hoppin' BoxcarsSellersville Theater$12.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-23-2016Mad Sweet PangsWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$15 ($17)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-23-2016Marshmello / Illenium / Speaker of the HouseThe Fillmore$23.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-23-2016Wicked Wayz / Meltdown / Approaching Black & White / Reece WagnerWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$8On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-23-2016The Bad Girls of R&B AvianceTheatre of Living Arts$27On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-23-2016Emily JubbSteel City Coffeehouse$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-23-2016Deflector / Speaking Parts / Slow Tongued BeautyKung Fu Necktie$7On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-23-2016Matt Pond PAXPN Free At Noon$0FREERSVPAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-23-2016Old Soul RevivalKennett Flash$16 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-23-2016Electron / CatullusArdmore Music Hall20 ($25)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-23-2016The Ben Vaughn QuintetBoot & Saddle$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Mon12-26-2016G Herbo / Mookie MookTheatre of Living Arts$32On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon12-26-2016The Spring StandardsArden Gild Hall$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon12-26-2016The Lou Franco ProjectMusikfest Cafe$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue12-27-2016Stephen Kellogg / Megan BurttTin Angel$22On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue12-27-2016MatisyahuTheatre of Living Arts$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue12-27-2016Chris Cardillo / Ryan Petrillo / Kevin LargeBoot & Saddle$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue12-27-2016Jimmy & the ParrotsMusikfest Cafe$10-$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed12-28-2016Better Machines / Tie Goes to the Runner / Your Persona / Pines / My Lonely HeartThe Fire$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed12-28-2016Peelander-Z / Toranavox / Honah LeeMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed12-28-2016Hot SnakesUnderground Arts$27.50 ($30)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed12-28-2016Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.Sellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed12-28-2016Galactic Empire / The Stonewall Vessels / Blind/BirdChameleon Club$16 ($20)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Wed12-28-2016Tesselations / Elephant Jake / Korean Large / Minor SetbacksBourbon & Branch$7On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed12-28-2016Valencia / Restorations / Can't SwimThe Fillmore$19.99On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed12-28-2016Hillary Wallace and The Death / Spot CollinsBoot & Saddle$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed12-28-2016The Sofa KingsMusikfest Cafe$8-$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed12-28-2016Rosali / The Writhing SquaresOrtlieb's$0FREEINFO21+Philadelphia
Wed12-28-2016John Kadlecik BandArdmore Music Hall$17-$27On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed12-28-2016Pigeons Playing Ping Pong / Swift Technique / Wax FutureTheatre of Living Arts$17On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-29-2016Illective / Angenue / Dylan Jane / The Billy Brown BandOrtlieb's$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-29-2016Impressionist / Slophouse / Tranche / EdensporeBourbon & Branch$7On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-29-2016Lotus Land (Rush Tribute)Sellersville Theater$21.50-$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-29-2016Montana WildaxeWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$13 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-29-2016The Sun and The Moon Band / Rush 2.0Boot and Saddle$30Fri. 12/02, noonTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-29-2016Buddy Leezle / Art of Lyrics / Awdazcate / Elle-SevenKung Fu Necktie$6On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-29-2016Chrisette Michele / Raheem DeVaughnKeswick Theatre$52.25-$79.75On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-29-2016Huey Mack / Cal Mobley / Fis Geez the Rapper / A.V.A. / Squid MichaleVoltage Lounge$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-29-2016Clutch / Mariachi El Bronx / The Mike Dillon BandSands Bethlehem Event Center$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-29-2016Diarrhea Planet / Straw HatsUnderground Arts$13 ($15)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-29-2016Boy Wonder / Aaron Hehl / Chris Gennett / E-Hos / Epoch FailureTheatre of Living Arts$13On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-29-2016Pink Slip Daddy / Gibbous Moon / She Hates MeKung Fu Necktie$16 ($20)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-29-2016The Dead Flowers / Forever VistaConnie's Ric Rac$12At the doorINFO21+Philadelphia
Thu12-29-2016Rusted Root / Rad & KellArdmore Music Hall$23-$33On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-29-2016The Sun & The Moon / Rush 2.0Boot & Saddle$30SOLD OUTTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu12-29-2016John Faye and Those Meddling Kids / Soraia / Mach-22 / JDT, & moreWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15 ($18)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-29-2016The Philadelphia Funk AuthorityMusikfest Cafe$8-$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-29-2016Lotus / theNEWDEAL - XPN WELCOMESElectric Factory$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu12-29-2016Jbre x Dougie Kent / The Casual / Kid Kern, & moreChameleon Club$10 ($15)On sale nowTIX18+Central PA
Thu12-29-2016River Oaks / Mark RoseThe Foundry$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-30-2016Reservoir / Magnolia / Meg and the Right Sound / Avery / Guilt TripChameleon Club$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri12-30-2016Marvel YearsVoltage Lounge$15On sale nowTIX18+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016Rusted Root - XPN WELCOMESSherman Theater$20 ($22)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-30-2016Dark Star OrchestraElectric Factory$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-30-2016Grubby Little Hands / Tutlie / RaindeerJohnny Brenda's$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016Chalk & the Beige Americans / Shy Boyz / Dirty Soap Blues BandBourbon & Branch$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016Gramatik / Louis Futon / Joker / GeotheoryThe Fillmore$20-$32On sale nowTIX18+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016Live Wire (AC/DC Tribute)Sellersville Theater$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-30-2016Green Jelly / Triple / Goddess / Riverside OddsKung Fu Necktie$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016Momma Hankton / Rexedog / Erik KramerKung Fu Necktie$6On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016The Slambovian Circus of DreamsWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$24 ($27)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-30-2016The James Brown Dance PartyArdmore Music Hall$17-$27On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016Oh, Are They? / Belgrade / HoneytigerBoot & Saddle$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016Philadelphia Jug BandWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$13On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-30-2016Aster More / Elissa Janelle Velveteen / Lauren Scott / Vessna ScheffThe Barbary$8 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016Rusty BlueKennett Flash$10 ($14)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-30-2016Guided By Voices / The MolesUnderground Arts$35 ($38)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016The Loud Company / Commonwealth Choir / The Last Brontosaurus, & moreThe Fire$8 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016B-Street BandMauch Chunk Opera House$20-$25On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri12-30-2016Plant / QwirkSteel City Coffeehouse$10At the doorINFOAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-30-2016HR of Bad Brains / Dubb Agents / KingsoundMilkboy$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016Jeffrey GainesNew Hope Winery$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri12-30-2016Marvel YearsVoltage Lounge$15On sale nowTIX18+Philadelphia
Fri12-30-2016Dag Nasty / Loud BoyzTheatre of Living Arts$18On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016Kurt Vile / Woods / Nathan Bowles - XPN WELCOMESThe Fillmore$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016Andrea Nardello / Matt Duke / The Quixote ProjectThe Grape Room$10At the doorINFO21+Philadelphia
Sat12-31-2016Weird ScienceMilkBoy$0FREEINFO21+Philadelphia
Sat12-31-2016Dark Star OrchestraElectric Factory$49.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016Start Making Sense / Band from MarsArdmore Music Hall$26-$80On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat12-31-2016Mary FahlTin Angel$35On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat12-31-2016Ben Arnold & FriendsSteel City Coffeehouse$45-$52On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016David Bromberg QuintetWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$50-$80On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016David Wax Museum / Kevin Manning / Auld Lang SyneJohnny Brenda's$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat12-31-2016Dysentery / Iron Price / Ether / The Virgin Birth / Eaten Alive / KnivesKung Fu Necktie$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat12-31-2016Rubix Kube (two shows)Sellersville Theater$49.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016TJ Kong and the Atomic Bomb / Mercury Radio Theater / Levee DriversBoot & Saddle$10 ($15)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat12-31-2016EaglemaniaNew Hope Winery$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016The Red ElvisesMusikfest Cafe$20-$89On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016Darla / Phil Nicolo's Eve of DeconstructionWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$22 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016First Night Carlisle ft. John Byrne Band / Deb Callahan Band, & more - XPN WELCOMESVarious VenuesTBDTBDINFOAACentral PA
Sat12-31-2016The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza (Pink Floyd Tribute)Keswick Theatre$35-$125On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016The Glimmer TwinsMauch Chunk Opera House$25On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat12-31-2016West Philadelphia Orchestra / Johnny Showcase / Minka / Muscle ToughUnderground Arts$35On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat12-31-2016Urban Shaman Attack / The Late SaintsWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$20 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat12-31-2016Mo Lowda and the Humble / Air is Human / Suburban Living (DJ Set)Ortlieb's$25On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat12-31-2016Cabinet / The Blind Owl Band / Mountain RideTheatre of Living Arts$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue01-03-2017Cherry Poppin' DaddiesSellersville Theater$33On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-04-2017Residuels / The Nude Party / The RobotrippersKung Fu Necktie$6 ($8)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed01-04-2017Heavensake / Cutting Teeth / Thief, Steal Me a Peach / Faringwell / Dottie RebelThe Barbary$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed01-04-2017August Burns Red / Protest the Hero / In Hearts Wake / '68Theatre of Living Arts$23On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-04-2017Dropkick Murphys (Acoustic)Ardmore Music HallTBDTBDINFO21+Philadelphia
Wed01-04-2017Title Fight / Give / WestpointFirst Unitarian Church$18 ($20)12/02, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-04-2017Scot Sax / Suzie BrownMilkboy$15 ($20)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed01-04-2017Agent Moosehead / Mage HandOrtlieb's$0FREEINFO21+Philadelphia
Thu01-05-2017Lettuce / TaukTheatre of Living Arts$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-05-2017Drawn / In the Pines / Lucida / Recording ClubBourbon & Branch$7On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-05-2017The Second Phase / Trails / Entropy / Subterfuge / P-SlurThe Fire$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-05-2017Goddamnit / Metroplex / Tiny VicesKung Fu Necktie$6On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-05-2017Hurry / Dominic / Cherry - XPN WELCOMESBoot & Saddle$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-05-2017This Way to the EgressSellersville Theater$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-05-2017Jutaun / OddkidoutMilkboy$8 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-05-2017Mae / ConstellationsThe Trocadero$25 ($30)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-05-2017The Beatnuts / Rapper Big Pooh / TermanologyVoltage Lounge$15 ($20)12/02, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-05-2017Squirrel Nut Zippers - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$30-$3511/30, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-05-2017Rising AppalachiaWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$20 ($22)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-05-2017Driftwood Soldier / Cult Class / Van WolfOrtlieb's$7 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-05-2017The Band of Rivals / Ben O'Neill / Matt Wheeler & Vintage HeartJohnny Brenda's$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-06-2017Sink In / Dead Eyes / Heart for Hire / Josh MorganChameleon Club$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri01-06-2017Title Fight / Give / WestpointFirst Unitarian Church$18 ($20)SOLD OUTTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-06-2017Gene Wildest / The Not Fur Longs / Kodiak ParkBoot & Saddle$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-06-2017The Nerds - XPN WELCOMESMusikfest Cafe$7-$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-06-2017Orchestra Afrisa International feat. Mbilia BelJohnny Brenda's$20 ($25)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-06-2017The Late / Minor Setbacks / Moon JelliesWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-06-2017Nicky P / Illinois / Former BelleUnderground Arts$15 ($20)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-06-2017American Dinosaur / Community Center / Baker Man / Drew DestitoOrtlieb's$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-06-2017George Potter Jr. TrioArdmore Music Hall$17-$25On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-06-2017The Flamin' CaucasiansWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-06-2017In the Light (Eagles Tribute)World Cafe Live Philadelphia$2012/01, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-06-2017Grey Eye GlancesTin Angel$25On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-06-2017The Orange Drop / Meddlesome Bells / Lunacy / SeafrostBourbon & Branch$7 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-06-2017Sharon Little - XPN WELCOMESKennett Flash$16 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-06-2017LoveKilledKurt / The WretchedTheatre of Living Arts$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-06-2017Brand XSellersville Theater$33-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-06-2017Ray Rocket / Garrett Dale / ElwayMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-07-2017Angela Burns / Joy IkeWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$12 ($14)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017Sonny Landreth / Sarah BorgesWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$25 ($27)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017Boris Garcia / The Mighty ManateesSellersville Theater$19.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017Brothers & Sisters / Mel Bryant / RFAHard Rock Cafe$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017The Greg Sover Band / Nick Cianci - XPN WELCOMESSteel City Coffeehouse$12-$19On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017Liza AnneMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-07-2017AnimusWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017Frog Holler / Tin Bird Choir / Jonny DruckerJohnny Brenda's$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-07-2017I Love the 90s with The Fresh Kids of Bel-AirUnion Transfer$15 ($18)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017John Byrne / Patrick MansfieldTin Angel$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-07-2017Ben Arnold / Jeffrey Gaines / Willie Nile / Joe D'Urso, & moreWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017Splintered SunlightUnderground Arts$12 ($15)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-07-2017Petunia / Active Bird Community / Thick Red WineBoot & Saddle$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-07-2017Lil Jon / Dillon Francis / Vassy, & moreThe FillmoreTBDOn sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017Bury Your Brother / Morbid Cross / Inhail / For Those Who FallVoltage Lounge$5On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-07-2017Bandit / Heartworm / SpaceWasterThe Fire$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017J.W. Farrell / Shots Called / HootsieThe Fire$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-07-2017Promise of Redemption / Triangle Shirt Factory / SelfhelpmeThe Trocadero$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-07-2017Entombed A.D. / Full of Hell / Turbid NorthKung Fu Necktie$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-07-2017Candy VolcanoTheatre of Living Arts$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-07-2017Stiltwalker / Jah People / Dave Coppa and ScrappleArdmore Music Hall$12-$22On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun01-08-2017Twisted Pine / The Jersey Corn Pickers / Sarah LarsenBourbon & Branch$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun01-08-2017Alejandro Escovedo and the Burn Something Beautiful Band / The Minus 5World Cafe Live Philadelphia$24 ($28)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-08-2017Manic Pixi / Profits of RageThe Fire$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun01-08-2017Derrick HodgeJohnny Brenda's$15 ($17)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue01-10-2017Boy Toy / Weekender / loakz / GraylingBourbon & Branch$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue01-10-2017The Junkyard / Kanker BlossomThe Fire$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-10-2017Dynohunter / Alien Fuel / Sub ProtocolThe Fire$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed01-11-2017Breaklite / The Dead Flowers / Sweet EurekaKung Fu Necktie$6On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed01-11-2017Greg Barnett & Tom May / Augusta Koch / lowercase rosesBoot & Saddle$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed01-11-2017Peter AsherSellersville Theater$29.50-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-11-2017Agent Moosehead / Silence DogoodOrtlieb's$0FREEINFO21+Philadelphia
Wed01-11-2017Run the Jewels / Spark Master Tape / CuzElectric Factory$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-12-2017Badfish (Sublime Tribute) / FayucaWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$15 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-12-2017Wyland / Tioga / Friends at the FallsMilkboy$8 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-12-2017Slaughter Beach / Dog / Loose Tooth / No Thank YouBoot & Saddle$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-12-2017Taggart / The Getaway Car / Effusion 35 / Ronald Reagan? The Actor?Bourbon & Branch$7 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-12-2017Fireside CollectiveWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$8 ($10)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-12-2017Greg BrownWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$35 ($40)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-12-2017Vanilla FudgeSellersville Theater$33-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-13-2017Circa Survive / mewithoutYou / TurnoverThe Fillmore$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-13-2017Broke Royals / Dave Mooney and the Aztec Gypsy / Darlingtn / Ryan ZimmermanBourbon & Branch$7On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-13-2017Steal Your FaceSteel City Coffeehouse$10-$17On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-13-2017Cracker / Camper Van BeethovenWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$22-$32On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-13-2017E. DanielsBurlap and Bean$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-13-2017John Byrne BandTellus360$5At the doorINFO21+Central PA
Fri01-13-2017Dr. Harmonica & Rockett 88 / Davey Dickens Jr. & The Troubadours / Hoochi CoochiWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$10 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-13-2017Rob ThomasThe Borgata Music Box$95-$120SOLD OUTTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-13-2017Flat Mary Road / Cave People / Liz de LiseBoot & Saddle$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-13-2017JC BrooksKennett Flash$20 ($23)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-13-2017New West Guitar GroupMauch Chunk Opera House$18On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri01-13-2017Caleb Hawley / Cookie Rabinowitz / LohaiMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-13-2017Kix / Gun Metal GrayChameleon Club$20 ($25)On sale nowTIX21+Central PA
Fri01-13-2017Justin Townes Earle / Elise DavisArdmore Music Hall$25-$35On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-13-2017Bruce in the USASellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-13-2017Square Peg Round Hole / Ian Chang / Grimace FederationJohnny Brenda's$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-13-2017Mat Kerekes / Elder Brother / The FlatsUnderground Arts$12 ($14)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-14-2017Loudon Wainwright III / Jesse Tomsko - XPN WELCOMESMauch Chunk Opera House$28On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat01-14-2017Lee Harvey OsmondKable House$15On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat01-14-2017Rob ThomasThe Borgata Music Box$95-$120SOLD OUTTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017City of Caterpillar / HIRS / PinkwashJohnny Brenda's$15SOLD OUTTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-14-2017A Night of StardustWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017Elvis Birthday BashAmerican Music Theatre$36On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat01-14-2017Johnny's Dance BandSteel City Coffeehouse$20-$27On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017Bruce in the USASellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017Michael Braunfeld / Meg BraunBurlap and Bean$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017Datsik / CrizzlyElectric Factory$25-$40On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017Melissa EtheridgeTropicana Showroom$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017Splintered Sunlight / Northeast CornersArdmore Music Hall$8-$18On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-14-2017Black Horse Motel / The Jayplayers / Sparkle PonyBoot & Saddle$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-14-2017Donny McCaslin GroupArden Gild Hall$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017Old Wounds / Exalt / Lost SoulsVoltage Lounge$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017The Early November / Hidden in Plain ViewUnion Transfer$20 ($22)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017Madame Jones / Leaving a Legacy / Famous & Fallen / Vince March / Tyrannosaur / ClarabellThe Trocadero$17 ($20)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-14-2017The Big JangleWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017Moons / Elephant Jake / The Aluminiums / The Lizard PeopleThe Fire$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017JPEGmafia / Carl Kavorkia / Bumsweat / VNDL / Career CrooksThe Fire$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-14-2017Matt PortellaTin Angel$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-14-2017Pawnshop Roses / Pete Donnelly Trio / Travel LanesMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017Chicago 9 (Chicago Tribute)Kennett Flash$25 ($28)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-14-2017KixChameleon Club$20 ($25)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-14-2017Against the Current / Beach WeatherThe Foundry$18On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-15-2017Mike Albert's Elvis Gospel ShowAmerican Music Theatre$35On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sun01-15-2017Rob ThomasThe Borgata Music Box$95-$120On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-15-2017Charles Havira / Star BirdWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$5On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-15-2017Grouplove / Phantogram / Capital Cities / Judah & The Lion / LPXFINITY Live$0On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-15-2017Broken ArrowWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$12 ($14)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-15-2017Lessick & Lincoln & Cohen / The Lords of Liechtenstein / CubiZmTin Angel$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun01-15-2017Chelsea PaganoBourbon & Branch$11On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun01-15-2017Albert LeeSellersville Theater$29.50-$40On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-15-2017Zach WilliamsJohnny Brenda's$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Mon01-16-2017Cherry Glazerr / Slow Hollows / Mannequin PussyPhilaMOCA$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue01-17-2017David Correy / Apache ChiefVoltage Lounge$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue01-17-2017Bash & Pop / The So So GlosJohnny Brenda's$15 ($18)12/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue01-17-2017Wax Tailor / L'OrangeUnion Transfer$20 ($22)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue01-17-2017Steve EarleSellersville Theater$49.50-$70On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-18-2017Anthony DavidWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$22 ($25)11/30, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-18-2017The Ragbirds / BirdieSellersville Theater$19.50-$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-18-2017The Snails / Rk$tdy / Control ThisKung Fu Necktie$6On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed01-18-2017Sheer Mag / Louie Louie / Amanda XBoot & Saddle$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed01-18-2017Agent Moosehead / Katie Frank & the PheromonesOrtlieb's$0FREETIX21+Philadelphia
Wed01-18-2017The CornerstoneWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-19-2017Decades RewindKeswick Theatre$33-$48On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-19-2017Looseleaf (Tribute to The White Album)The Fire$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-19-2017Thin Lips / The Superwaks / The Obsessives - XPN WELCOMESBoot & Saddle$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-19-2017Rebirth Brass BandArdmore Music Hall$25-$35On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-19-2017Kyle Morton (from Typhoon)Johnny Brenda's$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-19-2017High & Mighty Brass BandWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-19-2017Tyler FarrAmerican Music Theatre$42On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Thu01-19-2017The Lemon Twigs / Cut Worms - XPN WELCOMESUnderground Arts$12 ($15)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-19-2017Davy Knowles / The Lawsuits - XPN WELCOMESSellersville Theater$29.50-$40On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-19-2017D.R.A.M.The Foundry$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-19-2017Reel Big Fish / Anti-Flag / Ballyhoo! / Direct Hit!The Fillmore$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-19-2017Kings of Leon / DeerhunterWells Fargo Center$29.50-$69.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-19-2017Luke WadeWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$14On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017Dead Flowers (Rolling Stones Tribute)Kennett Flash$16 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017The Marcus King Band / Matt Andersen - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$1212/02, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017Rich the KidVoltage Lounge$16 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017Joe Kenney TrioBurlap and Bean$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017Rebirth Brass BandArdmore Music Hall$25-$35On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-20-2017PalmistryOrtlieb's$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-20-2017The Box TopsMusikfest Cafe$24-$29On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017Dar WilliamsTin Angel$35On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-20-2017The SmithereensWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$25-$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017The RagbirdsWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017Little River Band / FirefallAmerican Music Theatre$63On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri01-20-2017Jesus Piece / Absolute Suffering / Vein / Departed / A Life of TormentUnderground Arts$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-20-2017Jo Dee MessinaWhitaker Center$35-$55On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri01-20-2017Splintered SunlightWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017Johnny Winter All Star BandSellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017The Primate FiascoChameleon Club$10On sale nowTIX18+Central PA
Fri01-20-2017Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls / Murder By Death / Arkells / Will Varley - XPN WELCOMESThe Fillmore$28.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017Table / Fuhgawee Hunting ClubKung Fu Necktie$6On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-20-2017The Dead Milkmen / An AlbatrossThe Barbary$20SOLD OUTTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-20-2017Thrills / Ninth Floor Mannequin / SeagullsBourbon & Branch$7On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-20-2017The Wall Theatrical ExtravaganzaSantander Performing Arts Center$35-$55On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-20-2017Larry and TeresaMauch Chunk Opera House$23On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri01-20-2017Susto / Heyrocco / American TrappistBoot & Saddle$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-20-2017KhalidThe Foundry$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017Pat Metheny / Antonio Sanchez / Linda Oh / Gwilym SimcockKeswick Theatre$39.50-$79.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017West Philadelphia Orchestra / Chris Grunwald / The TC Cole Riot / HighKick, & moreArdmore Music Hall$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-21-2017Ethan Pierce / Kirsten MaxwellBurlap and Bean$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017AM RadioWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017Cold Cave / Drab MajestyUnderground Arts$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-21-2017Beneath Polaris / Oblivion Her Majesty / Relic Hearts / Peach-Fuzz, & moreThe Trocadero$17 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017Big Daddy GrahamKennett Flash$25 ($30)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017Lights Out (Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Tribute)Sellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017EaglemaniaMusikfest Cafe$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017Jeffrey Gaines / Amy Faden / Ashley LeoneTin Angel$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-21-2017Box of RainChameleon Club$12 ($15)On sale nowTIX21+Central PA
Sat01-21-2017Public Access T.V. / Splashh / The BritanysMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-21-2017Get Killed / Seeing Snakes / Paths 2 Glory / P- SlurThe Barbary$7On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-21-2017Cloakroom / Pinkwash / Jaye JayleBoot & Saddle$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-21-2017Osler Circle (The Beatles Tribute)World Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017Us & Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute)Mauch Chunk Opera House$23On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat01-21-2017Steve Gunn / Lee Ranaldo - XPN WELCOMESPhilaMOCA$15 ($17)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017Sevyn StreeterThe Foundry$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-21-2017BreakwaterWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-22-2017The Carpenters Tribute ft. Michelle WhitedAmerican Music Theatre$28On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sun01-22-2017Christine & Elliot Spero - Laura Nyro TributeTin Angel$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun01-22-2017The Band of Heathens / The National ReserveWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-22-2017Satisfaction (Rolling Stones Tribute)Ardmore Music Hall$20-$30On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun01-22-2017Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky ThunderSellersville Theater$45-$59.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-22-2017Plaid & the BeeUnderground Arts$13 ($16)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun01-22-2017Glenn Bryan and FriendsWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$17On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-22-2017Dom DavinciBourbon & Branch$11On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-23-2017Byrne and KellyWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$35-$55On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon01-23-2017Dashboard Confessional / Vinyl TheatreTheatre of Living Arts$27.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon01-23-2017Night Raids / Horse Torso / Druhl / Millevoi / OsbornKung Fu Necktie$6On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue01-24-2017SpaffordMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue01-24-2017The Brains / The Delta BombersVoltage Lounge$12 ($14)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue01-24-2017Alejandro Escovedo / The Minus 5 - XPN WELCOMESHarrisburg Midtown Arts Center$30On sale nowTIX21+Central PA
Tue01-24-2017Twenty One PilotsPPL Center$39.50-$49.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-25-2017Marc BroussardMusikfest Cafe$25-$32On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-25-2017Kris KristoffersonKeswick Theatre$39.50-$79.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-25-2017Tinsley EllisSellersville Theater$19.50-$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-25-2017Eric ChurchWells Fargo Center$21-$85On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-25-2017Tigers Jaw / Petal / Cave PeopleBoot & Saddle$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed01-25-2017David Uosikkinen's In the Pocket - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed01-25-2017Agent Moosehead / Audio Kings of the Third WorldOrtlieb's$0FREEINFO21+Philadelphia
Thu01-26-2017Curtis Cooper / Mumblr / CliqueJohnny Brenda's$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-26-2017Marc BroussardWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$22-$32On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-26-2017Citizen CopeTin Angel$50On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-26-2017Three Man Cannon / Katie Ellen / The AfterglowsBoot & Saddle$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-26-2017Junior Brown - XPN WELCOMESSellersville Theater$29.50-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-26-2017Petunia / Gobble Ghoul / Sandcastle / MoonroofOrtlieb's$7 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-26-2017Dan KasselWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-26-2017Sonja Sofya / Julia Hudak / Tombo CrushBourbon & Branch$7On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-26-2017Adam AntKeswick Theatre$29.50-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-26-2017Nick HakimMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu01-26-2017Lyle Lovett / John HiattScottish Rite Auditorium$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-26-2017Phox / Cuddle Magic - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$17On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu01-26-2017G. Jones / The Widdler / EastghostThe Foundry$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-27-2017Riders on the Storm (The Doors Tribute)New Hope Winery$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-27-2017Kategory 5 / D Zach SmithKennett Flash$15-$22On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-27-2017The Plimsouls Re-Souled / The Peace CreepsBoot & Saddle$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-27-2017Whiskey MyersChameleon Club$15 ($17)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri01-27-2017Citizen CopeTin Angel$50On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-27-2017The Dan BandTheatre of Living Arts$21On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-27-2017Tucker Hill / Kingfisher / The EllipsisMilkboy$8 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-27-2017Bronze Radio ReturnWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$1510/28, 11 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-27-2017All-Star Tribute to Paul Simon's 'Graceland' - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music Hall$15-$25On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-27-2017Gaelynn Lea / Sarah BlackerBurlap and Bean$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-27-2017Lukas GrahamThe Fillmore$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-27-2017Nicholas Photinos / Florent GhysWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10-$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-27-2017Jonathan Scales Fourchestra / David Fiuczynski's KifJohnny Brenda's$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-27-2017Bryant Eugene Vazquez / Matt Kelly / Katie Jo Knaub / Todd FausnachtBourbon & Branch$7 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-27-2017Cate Le Bon / Tim PresleyUnderground Arts$14 ($16)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri01-27-2017Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute)Mauch Chunk Opera House$24On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri01-27-2017Austra / LafawndahUnion Transfer$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri01-27-2017Abacus / Drones for Queens / SupineKung Fu Necktie$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-28-2017The Infamous Stringdusters / The Brothers ComatoseWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$18 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017Alfred James Band / Jessy TomskoBurlap and Bean$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017Falling in Reverse / Motionless in White / Issues / Dangerkids / Dead Girls AcademyThe Fillmore$27.59On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017Kategory 5 / Alexis BorstKennett Flash$15-$22On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017Splintered Sunlight / Atlas Road CrewArdmore Music Hall$8-$18On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-28-2017G. Love & Special SauceElectric Factory$27.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-28-2017America / Christopher CrossAmerican Music Theatre$80On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat01-28-2017The Blues BrotherhoodMusikfest Cafe$20 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017The Devil Makes ThreeTheatre of Living Arts$15-$115On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017RubblebucketUnion Transfer$15 ($17)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017Who's Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute)Keswick Theatre$25-$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger Tribute)Sellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017The Chris Paterno Band / Michael Coleman / Momma HanktonBourbon & Branch$7 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-28-2017Todd CareyWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017Cigarettes After SexBoot & Saddle$13 ($15)12/02, 10 AMTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-28-2017Donna the Buffalo - XPN WELCOMESMauch Chunk Opera House$26On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017Kenn Weder and the Men from WaWaTin Angel$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat01-28-2017MothershipWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat01-28-2017The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die / Bad Heaven / For EverestPhilaMOCA$12 ($14)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-29-2017The Last WaltzVerizon Hall$75-$350On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-29-2017The Band of HeathensRoy's Hall$28 ($33)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun01-29-2017Kris KistoffersonSands Bethlehem Event Center$35-$55On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon01-30-2017Cloud Nothings / LVL UP - XPN WELCOMESUnion Transfer$16 ($18)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue01-31-2017LoloBoot & Saddle$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue01-31-2017Esme Patterson - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$13 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue01-31-2017Great Good Fine OkThe Foundry$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue01-31-2017Bill LauranceWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue01-31-2017Parquet Courts / Mary Lattimore - XPN WELCOMESUnion Transfer$18 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-01-2017Mondo CozmoBoot & Saddle$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed02-01-2017The SubdudesSellersville Theater$35-$49.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-01-2017Greensky Bluegrass / FruitionUnion Transfer$20 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-01-2017EchoTest / iNFiNiEN / Eric SlickJohnny Brenda's$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-02-2017The Wood Brothers / T SistersUnion Transfer$25 ($27)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-02-2017Doyle Bramhall IISellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-02-2017J Boog / Jereme MorganThe Foundry$18On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-02-2017Brantley Gilbert / Tucker Beathard / Luke Combs / Brian DavisSantander Arena$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-02-2017The Disco BiscuitsThe Fillmore$36On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-02-2017Charlie Hunter TrioWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-02-2017Coal Mine Canaries / The Daylight Savings and Loan / Effusion 35 / The Getaway CarOrtlieb's$7 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-02-2017Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires / SadhoundKennett Flash$12 ($14)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-02-2017Dwight YoakamAmerican Music Theatre$75On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Thu02-02-2017Steve 'N' SeagullsMilkboy$15 ($17)12/02, 10 AMTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-02-2017Bear's DenUnderground Arts$18 ($20)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-02-2017Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute)World Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-02-2017Donna the BuffaloArdmore Music Hall$20-$30On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-02-2017Leon / Jacob BanksBoot & Saddle$12 ($14)12/09, 10 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-02-2017EscortJohnny Brenda's$13 ($15)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-02-2017The HillBendersTin Angel$17On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-02-2017Truckfighters / Kings Destroy / The Company Corvette / NarcosKung Fu Necktie$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-02-2017Aaron LewisThe Trocadero$32.50 ($35)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-02-2017T-Ball / Stizz Gambler / Chris Feddi / Youngman, & moreVoltage Lounge$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-03-2017The Stranger (Billy Joel Tribute)Musikfest Cafe$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-03-2017Baby Blue Sound CollectiveWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-03-2017The Disco BiscuitsThe Fillmore$36On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-03-2017R. KellySantander Arena$65On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-03-2017Marching ChurchBoot & Saddle$12 ($14)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-03-2017Broken Arrow (Neil Young Tribute)Ardmore Music Hall$10-$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-03-2017Molly Rhythm / On the Cinder / Seeing Snakes / The Dirty MerlinsThe Fire$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-03-2017Couple Days / Apache TrailsKennett Flash$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-03-2017Wild Adriatic / Chestnut GroveSellersville Theater$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-03-2017Chad Valley / Computer MagicMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-03-2017P.O.S. / Transit22 / CeshiUnderground Arts$16 ($18)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-03-2017Dar WilliamsNew Hope Winery$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-03-2017Steve Forbert / Joe D'UrsoTin Angel$25On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-03-2017StringsongsKennett Flash$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-03-2017Railroad EarthUnion Transfer$25 ($27)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017American Dinosaur / The Dawn Drapes / Man Like MachineMilkboy$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-04-2017Don Giovanni Records Showcase: Screaming Females / Lee Baines III & The Glory Fires / Outer Spaces / Worriers / Bad MovesFirst Unitarian Church$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017Eric Krasno Band / The London Souls - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music Hall$17-$27On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-04-2017DirkschneiderThe Trocadero$27-$60On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017Maren MorrisTheatre of Living Arts$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017The End of America / Former Belle / Dogs on Main StreetBoot & Saddle$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-04-2017Winter Doldrums Benefit Concert - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017Alter Bridge / NonpointElectric Factory$28.50 ($34.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017Dukes of DestinyKennett Flash$18 ($22)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017Maren Morris / Ryan HurdTheatre of Living Arts$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017Peter KarpRoy's Hall$24.50-$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017The Paynter Brothers / Jay Popky / JahitiWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017Isaiah RashadUnion Transfer$15-$65On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017Steve Forbert - XPN WELCOMESMauch Chunk Opera House$24On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat02-04-2017The Disco BiscuitsThe Fillmore$36On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017Marshall Crenshaw & the Bottle RocketsSellersville Theater$29.50-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017Dar WilliamsNew Hope Winery$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-04-2017R.A. The Rugged Man / A-F-R-OKung Fu Necktie$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Mon02-06-2017AFI / Nothing / SouvenirsUnion Transfer$28SOLD OUTTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon02-06-2017Black Marble / You / Blood SoundJohnny Brenda's$10 ($12)12/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Mon02-06-2017The TrewsMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Mon02-06-2017Mads Tolling & the Mads MenSellersville Theater$19.50-$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon02-06-2017Dumbfounded / Year of the OxVoltage Lounge$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue02-07-2017International Guitar NightSellersville Theater$21.50-$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-08-2017Andy Black / William Control / Palaye RoyaleChameleon Club$20 ($23)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Wed02-08-2017Bob Marley Tribute ft. Jah Works / Sensamotion / CulturealArdmore Music Hall$10-$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed02-08-2017Busty and the BassWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$1012/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-08-2017Dan LayusWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15 ($17)12/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-09-2017Talib Kweli / Styles P / K ValentineTheatre of Living Arts$22On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-09-2017Rose Cousins / Rachel SermanniArdmore Music Hall$15 ($20)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-09-2017Justin HaywardMusikfest Cafe$65-$75On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-09-2017Velvet CaravanWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-09-2017Hamilton Leithauser - XPN WELCOMESJohnny Brenda's$20SOLD OUTTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-09-2017Sons of SerendipSellersville Theater$21.50-$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-09-2017Goddamnit / Faringwell / Red Hymns / Cupids VictimThe Barbary$7 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-09-2017Bad Bad Hats / CarrollMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-09-2017The RooseveltsKable House$15On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Thu02-09-2017Shy GirlsBoot & Saddle$13On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-10-2017Crowded Streets (Dave Matthews Band Tribute)Kennett Flash$18 ($22)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017The Werks / MungionThe Foundry$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Song Dogs / Oldermost / Free Range FolkJohnny Brenda's$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-10-2017Horizon Wireless / Dynohunter / Alien Fuel / Sub ProtoclThe Fire$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-10-2017Skillet / Sick Puppies / Devour the DayElectric Factory$29.50On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-10-2017The MachineScottish Rite Auditorium$29.50-$36.5012/01, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Joyce Manor / AJJ / Mannequin PussyChameleon Club$16 ($18)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri02-10-2017The Black Jacket SymphonyWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$32 ($35)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Suuns / Brian CaseBoot & Saddle$13 ($15)12/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-10-2017VHS Collection / PaperwhiteMilkboy$10 ($12)11/30, 10 AMTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-10-2017The Cadillac Three / Aubrie SellersTheatre of Living Arts$18On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Chris Smither / MiltonWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$32 ($37)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Bell Bottom Blues (Eric Clapton Tribute)New Hope Winery$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Lower Case BluesWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Phil KeaggySellersville Theater$25-$40On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Corey SmithUnion Transfer$20 ($22)12/02, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Marco BeneventoArdmore Music Hall$17-$27On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-10-2017Paul Reed Smith BandWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Allison Crutchfield & The Fizz / Radiator Hospital / Pinkwash / Try the Pie / EmpathFirst Unitarian Church$10 ($12)12/02, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-10-2017Meek MillWells Fargo Center$39.50-$99.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-11-2017Craig BickhardtBurlap and Bean$20 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-11-2017Rick AstleyElectric Factory$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-11-2017Box of RainTheatre of Living Arts$14On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-11-2017The York Street HustleBoot & Saddle$13 ($15)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-11-2017Code Orange / Youth Code / Nicole DollangangerFirst Unitarian Church$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-11-2017The LegwarmersThe Trocadero$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-11-2017Soraia / Mach 22 / Cold Roses / Kensington NothingsMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-11-2017Voodoo DeadArdmore Music Hall$36-$48SOLD OUTTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-11-2017Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics / The Dramatics, & moreTropicana Showroom$55On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-11-2017BoomBoxUnion Transfer$2012/16, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-11-2017Erykah Badu / TyreseBoardwalk Hall$59On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-11-2017The Dustbowl RevivalFowler Blast Furnace Room$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-11-2017John OatesSellersville Theater$39.50-$55On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-11-2017Kyf BrewerWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-11-2017Sin City BandKennett Flash$15 ($18)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-12-2017Red Hot Chili PeppersWells Fargo Center$53-$103On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-12-2017Mattan KleinWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-12-2017O-TownThe Foundry$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-12-2017Voodoo DeadArdmore Music Hall$39-$55SOLD OUTTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun02-12-2017The Bird Dogs (Everly Brothers Tribute)American Music Theatre$26On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sun02-12-2017John McCutcheonSellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-12-2017Kat EdmonsonKimmel Center$29-$49On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-12-2017Rick SpringfieldScottish Rite Auditorium$59.50-$250On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-12-2017RetroLoveWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-12-2017Kenny Babyface EdmondsSands Bethlehem Event Center$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon02-13-2017Jake Miller / Max / Spencer SutherlandTheatre of Living Arts$2312/02, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue02-14-2017Overkill / NileThe Trocadero$27 ($30)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue02-14-2017The Radio Dept.Union Transfer$15 ($18)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue02-14-2017WrabelWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-15-2017July Talk / MonaBoot & Saddle$12 ($14)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed02-15-2017Red Sun Rising / Starset / Gemini Syndrome / BadflowerChameleon Club$12.50 ($15)On sale nowTIX18+Central PA
Thu02-16-2017Tchami / MercerThe Trocadero$22 ($25)On sale nowTIX18+Philadelphia
Thu02-16-2017Mayhem / Inquisition / Black AnvilTheatre of Living Arts$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-16-2017AntibalasArdmore Music Hall$20-$30On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-16-2017Davey Dickens and The Troubadoors / Grady Hoss and the SidewindersWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-16-2017Common Kings / Mayday / Makua RothmanWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20 ($22)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-16-2017Reed Mathis and Electric BeethovenWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15 ($18)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-16-2017Joe PugBoot & Saddle$15 ($17)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-17-2017LordiChameleon Club$20 ($22)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri02-17-2017Chely WrightSellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-17-2017Hey NineteenMauch Chunk Opera House$29On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri02-17-2017PWR BTTM / Mal Blum & The Blums / Naked GiantsPhilaMOCA$1412/14, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-17-2017Meat WaveBoot & Saddle$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-17-2017Switchfoot / Relient KAmerican Music Theatre$39On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri02-17-2017The Wonder JunkiesWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-17-2017Ronnie SpectorNew Hope Winery$89On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-17-2017Us the DuoWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$18 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-17-2017SangoJohnny Brenda's$15 ($17)12/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-17-2017Lee Fields & The ExpressionsUnion Transfer$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-17-2017New Orleans Suspects / BoneramaArdmore Music Hall$20-$30On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-17-2017Locash / Ryan Follese / Michael TylerTheatre of Living Arts$32.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-17-2017That 1 GuyMilkboy$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-17-2017Get the Led OutSantander Performing Arts Center$29.50-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-17-2017Whiskey MyersThe Foundry$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-17-2017The Movement / Brixton SaintWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$12 ($14)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017August Burns Red / Protest the Hero / In Hearts Wake / Across Frozen SeasChameleon Club$25 ($30)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat02-18-2017Beth HartScottish Rite Auditorium$29On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017Spring Doo Wop CalvacadeAmerican Music Theatre$45On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat02-18-2017The The Band BandNew Hope Winery$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017All Good People (Yes Tribute)Kennett Flash$17 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017DayaThe Trocadero$20-$79On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017Hawk Tubley & The Ozymandians / The Chairman Dances / Lovers LeagueBoot & Saddle$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-18-2017Tash SultanaWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017Mt. Joy / MorningbirdJohnny Brenda's$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-18-2017Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute ft. Shining StarKeswick Theatre$38.50-$58.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017Larry Campbell & Teresa WilliamsRoy's Hall$29 ($33)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017Damn the TorpedoesWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017Alcest / The Body / CreepersThe Foundry$18 ($23)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017BeatlemaniaSellersville Theater$29.50-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017Lemuria / Cayetana / Mikey ErgFirst Unitarian Church$13 ($15)11/04, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-18-2017Get the Led OutSantander Performing Arts Center$29.50-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-19-2017Josh Garrels / John Mark McMillanUnion Transfer$24-$38On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-19-2017Pop Evil / Red Sun Rising / BadflowerTheatre of Living Arts$23On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-19-2017Al JarreauKeswick Theatre$39.50-$69.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-19-2017Air SupplyAmerican Music Theatre$56On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sun02-19-2017Less Than Jake / PepperThe Fillmore$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-19-2017Alan CummingKimmel Center$39.50-$85.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-19-2017Maceo ParkerArdmore Music Hall$28-$40On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun02-19-2017Steve Riley and the Mamou PlayboysWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-19-2017Sinkane / VexxedJohnny Brenda's$13On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun02-19-2017SafetySuit / Royal TeethThe Foundry$17On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon02-20-2017Clay CookWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$1512/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon02-20-2017Withered / Immortal Bird / God Root / Black UrnKung Fu Necktie$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Mon02-20-2017We the KingsThe Foundry$2512/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon02-20-2017Tove Lo / Phoebe RyanElectric Factory$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue02-21-2017Dead Man Winter / John Mark NelsonBoot & Saddle$1512/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue02-21-2017Vusi MahlaselaWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$22On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue02-21-2017Dropkick Murphys / The Interrupters / Blood or WhiskeySands Bethlehem Event Center$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue02-21-2017Let It Be (Beatles Tribute)Santander Performing Arts Center$29-$49On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-22-2017Marcia BallWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$25-$3512/14, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-22-2017Intersect: The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia with Andrew LipkeWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-22-2017John DoeSellersville Theater$19.50-$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-22-2017Leopold & His FictionMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed02-22-2017KT TunstallWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$25 ($30)12/16, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed02-22-2017Paul Barrere & Fred TackettArdmore Music Hall$20-$3012/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-23-2017Nick HakimMilkboy$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-23-2017Gaelic StormKeswick Theatre$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-23-2017Miranda LambertSantander Arena$39On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-23-2017Daniela AndradeWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$16 ($18)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-23-2017AltanSellersville Theater$29.50-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-23-2017Black Joe Lewis & The HoneybearsUnion Transfer$17 ($20)12/02, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-23-2017Death by Unga BungaUnderground Arts$10 ($13)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu02-23-2017River Whyless / Mail the Horse - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15 ($18)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-23-2017The Suffers - XPN WELCOMESArden Gild Hall$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu02-23-2017Robb Banks / Dash / Wifisfuneral / Warhol & Slump God, & moreVoltage Lounge$20 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-24-2017Mannequin Pussy / Abi Reimold / King Azaz / CaracaraJohnny Brenda's$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-24-2017Steve HackettSantander Performing Arts Center$69.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-24-2017Royal WoodWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$14On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-24-2017Bell X1 / Vita and the WoolfBoot & Saddle$20SOLD OUTTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri02-24-2017Harlem Quartet / Arturo StableWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$14-$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-24-2017Johnny Winter All Star BandWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$20 ($22)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-24-2017Strawberry Fields (The Beatles Tribute)Musikfest Cafe$19-$24On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-24-2017Japandroids / Craig Finn & The Uptown ControllersUnion Transfer$20SOLD OUTTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-24-2017Gaelic StormStrand-Capitol PAC$30On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri02-24-2017Corky Laing plays Mountain / Kofi Baker plays CreamSellersville Theater$29.50-$40On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-24-2017Cheryl WheelerNew Hope Winery$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-24-2017Naughty By Nature / Bone Thugs-N-Harmony / Sisqo / Color Me Badd, & moreSantander Arena$17-$54On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri02-24-2017DorothyThe Foundry$13On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-25-2017Lil Kim / Remy Ma / Cardi-B / The LoxSantander Arena$37.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-25-2017Panic! at the DiscoWells Fargo Center$29.50-$59.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-25-2017Lisa HanniganUnderground Arts$20 ($22)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-25-2017MunaJohnny Brenda's$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-25-2017The GriswoldsThe Foundry$16On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-25-2017Japandroids / Craig Finn & The Uptown ControllersUnion Transfer$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-25-2017Mo Lowda and The Humble / Pressing Strings / Commonwealth ChoirWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-25-2017Nik Greeley and the OperatorsFowler Blast Furnace Room$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-25-2017Great Peacock / Chestnut GroveBoot & Saddle$1012/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat02-25-2017The Sixties ShowNew Hope Winery$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-25-2017Tribal Seeds / Raging Fyah / Nattalli RizeTheatre of Living Arts$18On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-25-2017Vagabon / Shamir / Julie ByrnePhilaMOCA$10 ($12)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat02-25-2017Excision / Cookie Monsta / Barely Alive / Dion TimmerThe Fillmore$35On sale nowTIX18+Philadelphia
Sun02-26-2017Jim MessinaSellersville Theater$42.50-$59.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun02-26-2017Hackensaw Boys / Who? What? When? Why? and Werewolves?World Cafe Live Philadelphia$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon02-27-2017KT TunstallSellersville Theater$35-$50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue02-28-2017Nikki Lane / Brent Cobb / Jonathan TylerUnderground Arts$17-$4711/30, 10 AMTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue02-28-2017Wild BohemiansWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue02-28-2017PolyphiaThe Foundry$14On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-01-2017Noname / Ravyn Lenae - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15SOLD OUTTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-01-2017AirparkMilkboy$8 ($10)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed03-01-2017Ariana Grande / Little Mix / Victoria MonetWells Fargo Center$29.95-$199.95On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-01-2017Juicy J / Belly / Project PatThe Fillmore$25-$117On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-01-2017Waterparks / Too Close to TouchUnderground Arts$14 ($17)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed03-01-2017Colony House / Deep Sea DiverThe Foundry$16On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-02-2017Save Ferris / Baby BabyUnderground Arts$20 ($23)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu03-02-2017BarleyjuiceWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-02-2017Gina SiciliaWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-02-2017MC Lars / Mega RanMilkboy$12 ($15)12/08, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu03-02-2017Frankie ValliSands Bethlehem Event Center$59On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-02-2017You Blew It! / All Get Out / Free ThrowFirst Unitarian Church$13 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-02-2017Clap Your Hands Say YeahJohnny Brenda's$2012/16, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu03-02-2017Beth Hart - XPN WELCOMESSherman Theater$29.50-$49.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-03-2017Rickie Lee Jones / Madeleine PeyrouxScottish Rite Auditorium$39On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-03-2017Frankie ValliThe Borgata Music Box$69-$85SOLD OUTTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-03-2017Leroy SanchezThe Foundry$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-03-2017LadyhawkeBoot & Saddle$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri03-03-2017Bastard Bearded IrishmenMusikfest Cafe$8-$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-03-2017The Dig / Communist DaughterMilkboy$12 ($15)12/09, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri03-03-2017Kevin GarrettWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15 ($17)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-03-2017Martina McBrideKeswick Theatre$59.75-$79.75On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-03-2017Ricky Skaggs / Bruce Hornsby / Kentucky ThunderAmerican Music Theatre$73On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri03-03-2017ZZ TopCaesars A.C.$69-$99On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-03-2017Clap Your Hands Say YeahJohnny Brenda's$2012/16, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat03-04-2017The Knocks / Gilligan Moss / Bipolar SunshineThe Foundry$17On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-04-2017The Musical BoxKeswick Theatre$39.50-$49.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-04-2017Mary FahlNew Hope Winery$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-04-2017Frankie ValliThe Borgata Music Box$69-$85SOLD OUTTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-04-2017Grand Funk RailroadTropicana Showroom$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-04-2017Anvil / Night Demon / Grave Shadow / HoundJohnny Brenda's$18 ($20)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat03-04-2017The Flaming LipsThe Fillmore$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-04-2017Aaron TveitTheatre of Living Arts$2612/16, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-04-2017ThundercatUnion Transfer$18 ($20)12/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-04-2017The Miners / Loose and Alright / Reckless AmateursWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-04-2017The Victor Wooten TrioArdmore Music Hall$30-$40On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat03-04-2017Let It Rain (Eric Clapton Tribute)Kennett Flash$18 ($22)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-04-2017Seldom SeneSellersville Theater$29.50-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-05-2017Jesca HoopBoot & Saddle$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun03-05-2017The TemptationsSands Bethlehem Event Center$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-05-2017Dance Gavin Dance / ChonChameleon Club$18 ($22)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sun03-05-2017Los LobosSellersville Theater$65-$85On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-05-2017Mike Doughty / WheatusWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon03-06-2017StringfeverSellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon03-06-2017Dead CoastKung Fu Necktie$8On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Mon03-06-2017EisleyThe Foundry$1612/15, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue03-07-2017Ladysmith Blak Mambazo - XPN WELCOMESMusikfest Cafe$35-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue03-07-2017Cherish the LadiesSellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-07-2017St. Paul & the Broken Bones - XPN WELCOMESUnion Transfer$22 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue03-07-2017Dawes - XPN WELCOMESThe Grand Opera House$32-$39On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue03-07-2017PassengerThe Fillmore$29On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue03-07-2017Tim DarcyBoot & Saddle$10 ($12)12/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed03-08-2017Julian Lage & Chris EldridgeJohnny Brenda's$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed03-08-2017Los Campesino! / CryingTheatre of Living Arts$18On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-08-2017Kevin Abstract / BearfaceVoltage Lounge$13 ($15)12/19, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-09-2017The StavesWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$16On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-09-2017Melvin Seals & JGB / Jamie McLean BandArdmore Music Hall$20-$30On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu03-09-2017Agnes ObelUnion Transfer$20 ($22)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-09-2017All Them Witches / IrataJohnny Brenda's$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu03-09-2017Delicate SteveUnderground Arts$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu03-09-2017Springtime CarnivoreMilkboy$10 ($12)12/16, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu03-09-2017Ike ReillyWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-10-2017Pissed Jeans / M Ax Noi Mach / Body SprayBoot & Saddle$15On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri03-10-2017Valerie June - XPN WELCOMESThe Trocadero$22 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-10-2017Breanna BarbaraKung Fu Necktie$7On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri03-10-2017Galactic / Con BrioThe Fillmore$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-10-2017Enter the HaggisMusikfest Cafe$20-$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-10-2017Moose Blood / Trophy Eyes / Boston Manor / A Will AwayTheatre of Living Arts$16On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-10-2017The John Byrne Band / No Irish Need ApplyWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$13On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-10-2017Liz LongleyKable House$15On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri03-10-2017Howie DaySellersville Theater$25-$40On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-10-2017Strand of Oaks / Twin LimbUnion Transfer$16 ($19)12/02, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-11-2017BlackthornKeswick Theatre$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-11-2017Attila / New Years DayChameleon Club$18 ($20)On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat03-11-2017Roomful of BluesSellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-11-2017Saved by the 90s PartyThe Trocadero$12 ($15)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat03-11-2017The Oak Ridge BoysAmerican Music Theatre$43On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat03-11-2017Pissed Jeans / Mannequin Pussy / ProwlerPhilaMOCA$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-11-2017Sting / Joe Sumner / The Last BandolerosThe Fillmore$100On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-11-2017Sam PatchBoot & Saddle$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat03-11-2017Vanessa Carlton / TristenWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$34On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-11-2017Sabbra CadabraKung Fu Necktie$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun03-12-2017Amorphis / Swallow the SunUnderground Arts$22-$60On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun03-12-2017Oak Ridge BoysSellersville Theater$50-$69.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-12-2017Andy Suzuki & The MethodWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-12-2017Enter the HaggisWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$17-$2711/30, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-12-2017Born of Osiris / Volumes / Oceans Ate Alaska / Within the Ruins / Fire from the GodsUnion Transfer$18 ($20)12/23, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon03-13-2017Deafheaven / This Will Destroy You / Emma Ruth RundleTheatre of Living Arts$2012/02, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon03-13-2017Regina Spektor - XPN WELCOMESThe Fillmore$37.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue03-14-2017Devendra BanhartUnion Transfer$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue03-14-2017The Druids / Galway GuildArdmore Music Hall$15-$22On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed03-15-2017The Magnetic Fields - XPN WELCOMESUnion Transfer$35-$50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-15-2017Colin HayKeswick Theatre$29.50-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-15-2017Ladysmith Black MambazoWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$37.50-$4512/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-16-2017Florida Georgia LinePPL Center$49.75-$7512/02, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-16-2017The Magnetic Fields - XPN WELCOMESUnion Transfer$35-$50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-17-2017Adam Ezra GroupNew Hope Winery$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-17-2017The ZombiesThe Keswick Theatre$29.50-$69.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-17-2017Florida Georgia Line / Chris LaneBoardwalk Hall$29.75-$75On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-17-2017Amos Lee - XPN WELCOMESAmerican Music Theatre$53On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-17-2017Burning Bridget ClearyMusikfest Cafe$12-$18On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-17-2017Lite / Mouse on the KeysBoot & Saddle$20On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri03-17-2017Alan Doyle & The Beautiful Gypsies / Donovan WoodsSellersville Theater$33-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-17-2017Jens Lekman - XPN WELCOMESUnion Transfer$16 ($18)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-18-2017Captured By RobotsChameleon Club$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX18+Central PA
Sat03-18-2017Borgore / 12th Planet / Prince FoxElectric Factory$20-$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-18-2017Southern Soul AssemblyKeswick Theatre$29.50-$49.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-18-2017Boogie Wonder BandMusikfest Cafe$20-$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-18-2017RunaSellersville Theater$21.50-$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-18-2017TennisUnderground Arts$16 ($18)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat03-18-2017Gavin BeckerVoltage Lounge$7-$80On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-18-2017Idan RiachelWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$38On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-18-2017Delbert McClintonColonial Theatre$29.50-$49.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-19-2017SolasWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$35 ($38)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-19-2017Not Fade Away (Buddy Holly Tribute)New Hope Winery$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-19-2017Ted Vigil (John Denver Tribute)American Music Theatre$29On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Mon03-20-2017Black Stone CherryChameleon Club$20 ($23)On sale nowTIX18+Central PA
Tue03-21-2017Nails / Toxic Holocaust / GatecreeperUnion Transfer$15 ($17)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue03-21-2017Red ElvisesKung Fu Necktie$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue03-21-2017Rain (Beatles Tribute)Sands Bethlehem Event Center$40-$60On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue03-21-2017Rain (Beatles Tribute)Sands Bethlehem Event Center$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-22-2017Allah-Las / The Babe RainbowUnion Transfer$13-$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-22-2017Hippie SabotageThe Trocadero$20-$100On sale nowTIX18+Philadelphia
Wed03-22-2017Senses Fail / Counterparts / Movements / Like PacificElectric Factory$16.99On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-23-2017The SubdudesWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-23-2017New Found GloryUnion Transfer$29.50-$34.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-23-2017Laura StevensonBoot & Saddle$1512/09, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri03-24-2017The Temptations / The Four TopsKeswick Theatre$69.50-$89.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-24-2017New Found GloryUnion Transfer$29.50-$34.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-24-2017Rain (Beatles Tribute)American Music Theatre$67On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri03-24-2017Patrick WatsonBoot & Saddle$2512/09, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri03-24-2017Tim O'BrienSellersville Theater$25-$40On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-24-2017TrentemollerTheatre of Living Arts$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-24-2017TurkuazChameleon Club$15 ($18)On sale nowTIX18+Central PA
Sat03-25-2017Patrick WatsonBoot & Saddle$2512/09, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat03-25-2017Chris SmitherRoy's Hall$25 ($30)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-25-2017AmericaThe Borgata Music Box$55-$59.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat03-25-2017The Charlie Daniels BandAmerican Music Theatre$59On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat03-25-2017Bobby CaldwellNew Hope Winery$50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-26-2017Big Thief / PalehoundJohnny Brenda's$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sun03-26-2017Time Traveller (Moody Blues Tribute)Sellersville Theater$25-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-26-2017Foxygen - XPN WELCOMESUnion Transfer$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun03-26-2017Outlaw Nation / McRad / The Scotch Bonnets / ResilientKung Fu Necktie$10On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Mon03-27-2017Vince Staples / Kilo KishUnion Transfer$2012/02, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon03-27-2017Architects / Make Them Suffer / Stray from the PathUnderground Arts$20 ($22)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue03-28-2017Hippo CampusUnion Transfer$15 ($17)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-29-2017Middle KidsBoot & Saddle$10 ($12)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed03-29-2017SohnUnion Transfer$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-29-2017Tift MerrittWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed03-29-2017Wlliam Singe / Alex AionoElectric Factory$29.5012/20, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-30-2017Butch Trucks & The Frieght Train / Midnight NorthArdmore Music Hall$28-$40On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu03-30-2017David LindleySellersville Theater$21.50-$33On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-30-2017Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express / Bottle Rockets - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20 ($25)12/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-30-2017Pat Metheny and the American BeatKimmel Center$36-$143On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu03-30-2017King Gizzard and the Lizard WizardThe Trocadero$18 ($20)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-31-2017Here Come the MummiesMusikfest Cafe$20-$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-31-2017David Lindley - XPN WELCOMESHarrisburg Midtown Arts Center$20-$25On sale nowTIX21+Central PA
Fri03-31-2017LambchopUnderground Arts$20 ($22)12/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri03-31-2017The Bad PlusArden Gild Hall$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-31-2017John Prine - XPN WELCOMESHershey Theatre$61.50-$101.50On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri03-31-2017Pat Metheny and the American BeatKimmel Center$36-$143On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-31-2017Rodney CrowellSellersville Theater$33-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-31-2017The Menzingers / Rozwell KidThe Fillmore$22On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri03-31-2017Bon JoviWells Fargo Center$65-$150On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-01-2017Christian Lopez Band / Erick WillisKable House$13On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Sat04-01-2017James McCartneyWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15 ($20)12/07, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-01-2017Kehlani / Ella Mai / Jahkoy / NoodlesUnion Transfer$25 ($30)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-01-2017Blue OctoberElectric Factory$20-$3012/23, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-01-2017Pat Metheny and the American BeatKimmel Center$36-$143On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-01-2017Kehlani / Ella Mai / Jahkoy / NoodlesUnderground Arts$25 ($30)12/14, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-01-2017The Beach BoysKeswick Theatre$49-$79On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-01-2017Chicano Batman / SadGirl / 79.5The Foundry$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-01-2017Livingston Taylor / Susan WernerColonial Theatre$22-$34.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-01-2017The McCartney YearsSellersville Theater$29.50-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun04-02-2017Glen PhillipsWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$22 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun04-02-2017James McCartneySellersville Theater$19.50-$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun04-02-2017Engelbert HumperdinckAmerican Music Theatre$69On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Wed04-05-2017Anthrax / Killswitch Engage / The Devil Wears PradaElectric Factory$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed04-05-2017Six Organs of AdmittanceJohnny Brenda's$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed04-05-2017Son Volt - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music Hall$20-$3012/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Wed04-05-2017Davina & The VagabondsSellersville Theater$19.50-$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed04-05-2017KolarsBoot & Saddle$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu04-06-2017Tony BennettAmerican Music Theatre$127-$147On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri04-07-2017The Spinners / Little Anthony & The ImperialsAmerican Music Theatre$69On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
04-07-2017Get the Led OutScottish Rite Auditorium$29.50-$40On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-07-2017Xiu XiuBoot & Saddle$1512/02, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri04-07-2017Andrew McMahon / Atlas Genius / Night RiotsThe Fillmore$32.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-07-2017Cash is KingNew Hope Winery$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-07-2017One Night of QueenKeswick Theatre$29.50-$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-07-2017Bela Fleck and Abigail WashburnWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$45-$55On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-08-2017The Fab FauxThe Fillmore$55-$80On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-08-2017Get the Led OutScottish Rite Auditorium$29.50-$40On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-08-2017Yellow Brick Road (Elton John Tribute)New Hope Winery$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-08-2017Paul ShafferThe Borgata Music Box$65-$69On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun04-09-2017Morgan JamesWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon04-10-2017Jain - XPN WELCOMESThe Foundry$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue04-11-2017Modern English - XPN WELCOMESJohnny Brenda's$18 ($20)12/09, 12 PMTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu04-13-2017Richard Thompson - XPN WELCOMESStrand-Capitol PAC$4212/09, 10 AMTIXAACentral PA
Thu04-13-2017WHY?Union Transfer$15 ($17)12/09, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu04-13-2017The Weight BandSellersville Theater$35-$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-14-2017Sondre Lerche - XPN WELCOMESThe Foundry$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-14-2017The Land of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne Tribute)Sellersville Theater$21.50-$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-14-2017Brit FloydSands Bethlehem Event Center$35-$55On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-15-2017Martin BarreSellersville Theater$35-$49.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-15-2017Brit FloydAcademy of Music$39.50-$99.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-15-2017Start Making SenseMusikfest Cafe$15-$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-15-2017Kreator / Obituary / Midnight / HorrendousTheatre of Living Arts$27.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon04-17-2017Matt Pryor / Dan AndrianoUnderground Arts$15 ($18)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue04-18-2017OddiseeTheatre of Living Arts$2012/16, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue04-18-2017Tinariwen / Dengue FeverUnion Transfer$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue04-18-2017John Patitucci & Daedalus QuartetWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$14-$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue04-18-2017Surfer BloodJohnny Brenda's$15 ($17)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu04-20-2017GinkgoaMusikfest Cafe$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu04-20-2017Paint It Black / Downtown Boys / Praise / Gouge Away / Soul GloFirst Unitarian Church$15SOLD OUTTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu04-20-2017SabatonThe Trocadero$23 ($25)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu04-20-2017Miracle LegionBoot & Saddle$20 ($22)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Thu04-20-2017Katatonia / CaspianTheatre of Living Arts$22.5912/02, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-21-2017PJ HarveyThe Fillmore$45On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-21-2017ChronixxTheatre of Living Arts$2512/14, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-21-2017Micky DolenzStrand-Capitol PAC$35On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Fri04-21-2017Hurray for the Riff Raff / Ron Gallo - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$18 ($20)12/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-21-2017Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)New Hope Winery$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-21-2017Hot 8 Brass BandMilkboy$18 ($20)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri04-21-2017Methyl EthelBoot & Saddle$11 ($13)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat04-22-2017Steve WinwoodTower Theatre$39.50-$250On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-22-2017Charlotte MartinWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-22-2017Decibel Metal & Beer FestThe Fillmore$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-22-2017Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)New Hope Winery$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-22-2017Parachute / Kris AllenWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20 ($22)12/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-22-2017Anatomy of an Outcast / Rusty Blue / Susquehanna FloodsWorld Cafe Live Wilmington$5-$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-22-2017Beatlemania AgainKennett Flash$30 ($35)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun04-23-2017Bumper JacksonsWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$12On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun04-23-2017Decibel Metal & Beer FestThe Fillmore$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun04-23-2017Testament / Sepultura / ProngElectric Factory$29.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed04-26-2017Dave Alvin & The Guilty OnesWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$20-$2512/14, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu04-27-2017Average White BandWhitaker Center$39.50On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Thu04-27-2017Fortunate Youth / Josh Heinrichs / Iya TerraWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15 ($17)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-28-2017JoJoThe Trocadero$25-$12512/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri04-28-2017Moon DuoJohnny Brenda's$14 ($16)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri04-28-2017Buddy GuyThe Borgata Music Box$55-$65On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-29-2017BonoboElectric Factory$25 ($30)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-29-2017Tret FureKennett Flash$20On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat04-29-2017Tower of Power / Average White BandScottish Rite Auditorium$39On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun04-30-2017Tom RushWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$35 ($37)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun04-30-2017Tower of Power / Average White BandKeswick Theatre$39.50-$59.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri05-05-2017Dysrhythmia / Sabbath AssemblyKung Fu Necktie$12On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Sat05-06-2017Chris BottiMerriam Theater$45-$79On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat05-06-2017Mastodon / Opeth / Gojira / Eagles of Death Metal / Devin Townsend Project / Russian CirclesElectric Factory$39.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun05-07-2017The DamnedTheatre of Living Arts$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed05-10-2017Intersect: The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia with Andrew LipkeWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri05-12-2017California Guitar TrioKennett Flash$26 ($30)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat05-13-2017Mayday Parade / Knuckle Puck / MilestonesThe Fillmore$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat05-13-2017Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute)New Hope Winery$30On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat05-13-2017Tommy Conwell & The Young RumblersArdmore Music Hall$30 ($35)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Tue05-16-2017Andy Shauf / Julia JacklinUnion Transfer$13 ($15)12/09, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed05-17-2017Drew Holcomb and the NeighborsTheatre of Living Arts$2012/16, 12 PMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu05-18-2017Eric ChurchSantander Arena$35-$89On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri05-19-2017The WeekndBoardwalk Hall$39.50 - $150On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri05-19-2017Carl Palmer's ELP LegacyColonial Theatre$29-$44.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri05-19-2017John Gorka - XPN WELCOMESArden Gild Hall$27On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat05-20-2017Civil Youth / Sonnder / The GoAround / Leo MoonTheatre of Living Arts$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat05-20-2017Ty SegallThe Trocadero$24.99 ($28)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat05-20-2017Frank ShinerWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$12 ($15)On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu05-25-2017Trey AnastasioThe Fillmore Philadelphia$49.50On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri05-26-2017The OrwellsUnion Transfer$2112/09, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat05-27-2017NikitovWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu06-01-2017Okilly Dokilly / BeatallicaKung Fu Necktie$18 ($20)On sale nowTIX21+Philadelphia
Fri06-02-2017Elizabeth Zharoff / Xavier FoleyWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$10-$15On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Mon06-05-2017Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - XPN WELCOMESElectric Factory$69.50-$199On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu06-08-2017Tedeschi Trucks Band - XPN WELCOMESMerriam Theater$49-$75On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu06-08-2017Gladys KnightStrand-Capitol PAC$65On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Thu06-08-2017Tedeschi Trucks BandMerriam Theater$35-$70Fri. Dec 16, 10 a.m.TIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri06-09-2017Tedeschi Trucks Band - XPN WELCOMESMerriam Theater$45-$79On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri06-09-2017Tedeschi Trucks BandMerriam Theater$35-$70Fri. Dec 16, 10 a.m.TIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat06-10-2017Tedeschi Trucks Band - XPN WELCOMESMerriam Theater$45-$79On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat06-10-2017Tedeschi Trucks BandMerriam Theater$35-$70Fri. Dec 16, 10 a.m.TIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri06-16-2017Sigur Ros - XPN WELCOMESThe Mann Center$39.50-$79.5012/16, 10 AMTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue06-20-2017Neil DiamondWells Fargo Center$65-$150On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed06-21-2017The Turtles / The Association / Chuck Negron / The Boxtops, & moreKeswick Theatre$39.50-$75On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Thu06-22-2017Byrne and KellyWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$35-$55On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri06-23-2017Byrne and KellyWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia$35On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri06-23-2017Ted Vigil (John Denver Tribute)Musikfest Cafe$20-$25On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat06-24-2017New Kids on the Block / Paula Abdul / Boyz II MenWells Fargo Center$34.95-$249.95On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sat07-01-2017Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - XPN WELCOMESWells Fargo Center$46.50 - $126.50Fri. 12/16, 10 a.m.TIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed07-05-2017New Kids on the Block / Paula Abdul / Boyz II MenPPL Center$29.95-$249.95On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Sun07-16-2017The Glenn Miller OrchestraAmerican Music Theatre$25On sale nowTIXAACentral PA
Tue08-08-2017Roger WatersWells Fargo Center$55-$250On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Wed08-09-2017Roger WatersWells Fargo Center$55-$250On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Fri08-25-2017Stephen Stills / Judy CollinsKeswick Theatre$55-$85On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia
Tue10-10-2017Bruno MarsWells Fargo Center$49.50-$150On sale nowTIXAAPhiladelphia