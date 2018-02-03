Events Calendar

  • Flowers After Hours, "I Love the '70s " Disco Fever with DJ Robert Drake

  • Enjoy exclusive evening access to the 2018 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, Wonders of Water! Dance the night away to the tunes of your favorite '70s hits with DJ Robert Drake and sip on wine from the New York Finger Lakes and spirits samples, while surrounded by breathtaking garden exhibits.
  • Presented by: Pennsylvania Horticultural Society
  • Starts: 03-03-2018
  • Tix: Buy
  • More Info: Here

Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week

  • Presented by: Chestnut Hill Business District
  • Starts: 02-25-2018
  • Ends: 03-02-2018
  • Tix: Buy
  • More Info: Here

Bechdel Test Fest

  • Presented by: FringeArts
  • Starts: 03-03-2018
  • Tix: Buy
  • More Info: Here

Israeli Film Festival 2018

  • Presented by: Israeli Film Festival
  • Starts: 03-03-2018
  • Ends: 03-25-2018
  • Tix: Buy
  • More Info: Here

Women Against Abuse’s 10th Annual Dish It Up

  • Presented by: Cescaphe Ballroom
  • Starts: 03-28-2018
  • Tix: Buy
  • More Info: Here
Title Organization Start Date End Date Location
Pay-What-You-Wish Sundays at Philadelphia Museum of Art Philadelphia Museum of Art 09-05-2010 12-27-2020 Philadelphia Museum of Art
Rittenhouse Square Farmers Market Rittenhouse Square 04-01-2014 12-29-2018 Rittenhouse Square
PECO Primate Reserve Philadelphia Zoo 07-01-2014 12-31-2018 Philadelphia Zoo
Clark Park Farmers' Market University City District 03-28-2015 12-29-2018 Clark Park
Barnes Arboretum Tour 07-10-2015 02-28-2021
ComedySportz ComedySportz 09-23-2015 08-04-2018 Playground at the Adrienne
Improv Comedy: The N Crowd The N Crowd 01-08-2016 04-26-2019 The N Crowd
Taste of Philly Food Tour Reading Terminal Market 03-16-2016 12-29-2018 Reading Terminal Market
Patriots and Pirates Independence Seaport Museum 04-13-2016 12-31-2018 Independence Seaport Museum
Prisons Today: Questions in the Age of Mass Incarceration Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site 05-06-2016 12-31-2018 Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site
Media Farmers Market Every Thursday 05-12-2016 12-27-2018 Media Theatre for the Performing Arts
First Friday Philadelphia Old City Arts Association 01-03-2017 07-03-2018
Philadelphia Small Business Fashion Week Impact HUB Philly 01-18-2017 03-18-2018 Impact Hub
Tango thru First Friday! Free Beginner Class, followed by Beginner Practica Philadelphia Argentine Tango School 01-20-2017 07-20-2018 Philadelphia Argentine Tango School
ComedySportz Minor League Matinee ComedySportz 03-19-2017 09-09-2018 Playground at the Adrienne
Tuesdays with Toomey Philly UP 03-28-2017 09-25-2018 Corner of 2nd Street and Chestnut Street
Flavors of Philly City Food Tours Philadelphia 04-06-2017 10-06-2018 City Food Tours Philadelphia
Bird/Nature Walk: Saturday Morning Bird Walks at the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 05-27-2017 11-17-2018 John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove
Malcolm X Mural Arts Program, City of Philadelphia 06-14-2017 12-14-2018 33rd Street and Diamond Street
FREE Brewery Tours - Philadelphia Brewing Co. Philadelphia Brewing Company 06-24-2017 12-22-2018 Philadelphia Brewing Company â€“ Tasting Room
Mamma Mia! Walnut Street Theatre 07-05-2017 07-15-2018 Walnut Street Theatre
BYOV(Bring Your Own Vinyl) Tuesdays Small Talk Media 08-13-2017 10-13-2018 Cavanaugh's Headhouse
Andalusia House and Garden Tours Andalusia Foundation 09-11-2017 03-11-2019 Andalusia Estate
Ethnic Eats of South Philly City Food Tours Philadelphia 10-14-2017 04-07-2019 City Food Tours Philadelphia
"BACH AT SEVEN" SERIES Bach Festival of Philadelphia 10-18-2017 05-16-2018 St. Clement's Church
