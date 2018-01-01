Artist to Watch

WXPN Radio

WXPN
The premier guide for new and significant artists in rock, blues, and folk - including NPR-syndicated World Cafe ®


For online support visit the Listen Live page.

XPN2 - XPoNential Radio

XPoNential Radio
24/7 Musical discovery. A unique mix of emerging and heritage blues, rock, world, folk, and alt-country artists.


For online support visit the Listen Live page.

World Cafe Archives

World Cafe Archives
Join Talia Schlanger as she navigates the World Cafe through performances and interviews with celebrated and emerging artists.


For online support visit the Listen Live page.
Listen
You are here: Music + Artists //   Artist to Watch //   2018 //   Stereo League - September 2018

Stereo League - September 2018

Stereo League - September 2018
September’s Artist To Watch is the local Philadelphia band Stereo League.
The rock and roll band began as the recording project of singer, songwriter and guitarist Alex Savoth, and recently released an impressive 8 song collection of new songs, A Light on Each Side.

More in this category: « The War and Treaty - August 2018
back to top

ATW Archives

Your Amazon Purchases Support WXPN