Artist to Watch
Stereo League - September 2018
September’s Artist To Watch is the local Philadelphia band Stereo League.
The rock and roll band began as the recording project of singer, songwriter and guitarist Alex Savoth, and recently released an impressive 8 song collection of new songs, A Light on Each Side.
