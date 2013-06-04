World Cafe Guests

Portugal The Man

Portugal The Man Photo courtesy of Hayley Young
What Did Danger Mouse Do For Portugal. The Man?

July 5, 2013 - Portugal. The Man are a shape-shifting indie-rock band originally from Wasilla, Alaska. Led by vocalist John Gourley, the band went the indie route entirely until they were signed by Atlantic records before their last album.

The new album Evil Friends was produced by Brian Burton, AKA Danger Mouse, famous as a member of both Broken Bells and Gnarls Barkley but also a renowned producer working with The Black Keys, Norah Jones and others. Danger Mouse helped the band to capture the potential of each track. Consequently the album is excitingly varied even though early reports suggested it was influenced by Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon. The band talks about the ease of working with Danger Mouse and we can’t resist finding out about growing up in Wasilla.

Session Setlist
PURPLE YELLOW RED AND BLUE
SEA OF AIR
EVIL FRIENDS
MODERN JESUS

Recent Release: Evil Friends [Explicit]
Release Date: June 4, 2013
Label: Atlantic

