World Cafe Nashville: Chris And Morgane Stapleton

For his new album, the country legend-in-the-making and his wife recorded fresh versions of songs culled from his years as a highly regarded Nashville songwriter. Hear their interview with World Cafe.

Fans throwing back whiskey while listening to Chris Stapleton, or hollering in delight at his thrilling shows, might be surprised to learn that country's woolly legend-in-the-making is actually kind of a nerd. He spends time online bidding on old guitar pedals so he can replicate the sounds on his favorite Staple Singers albums, and thinks a great date with his wife, Morgane, is a trip to a record store to scour the dollar bins. Morgane is a nerd too, but the organizational sort: For years, she's kept track of Stapleton's vast array of songs by burning them on CDs and cataloging them. Their habits combined in an interesting way to shape the new Chris Stapleton album, From A Room: Vol. 1.