Follow Along on Twitter: #XPNNightBefore

You are here: Programs //   Night Before With Robert Drake

The 25th annual edition of
The Night Before on XPN with Robert Drake
25 Nonstop Hours on the 24th Day of December!
All day, all night December 24th, plus one extra hour to celebrate 25 years!

Robert Drake here – excited to once again host The Night Before on XPN!

It was 24 years ago when WXPN came to me, with those puppy-dog eyes, hoping that I'd fill in on December 24. Seems no one was available, and in those days before digital, you needed a body to oversee any programming. So, I agreed - as long as they gave me complete freedom to spin an aural web of sounds of the season - direct from my collection of holiday tunes. What they didn't know was that I had already developed a fascination for Christmas songs. Not the burnt cookies anyone can hear up and down the dial in December. My collection was chock-full of unique nuggets - some not given the light of day for decades.

So, they agreed to give me three hours and I delivered. The three hours went to four - which went to six and then to twelve, to celebrate twelve years of tradition! The following year management asked what I planned to do to top my 12-hour marathon. I said, how 'bout 24 hours?! After checking my pulse and temperature - just to be sure I wasn't babbling under some illness - they agreed. Ever since, I've been on the air for 24-nonstop hours every Christmas Eve. 

And now I am doing it all again! 

To better explain The Night Before on XPN with Robert Drake, check out this 'timeless classic' about our annual aural tradition, written and performed by Philly's own Bah & The Humbugs all about The Night Before The Night Before



On behalf of all of us at WXPN, I want to thank you for being valuable part of the experiment that is Member-Supported Radio! Without your support, a program like The Night Before on XPN would be impossible to produce year after year. To show our thanks, feel free to submit a brief holiday greeting to your loved ones for possible inclusion on the 25th annual edition of The Night Before on XPN! I'll do my best to read as many greetings as possible during my 25-hours on air, Sunday, December 24!

If you're not already a member of WXPN, consider changing that today

Happy Holidays! – Robert Drake

***Please Note: Submission does not guarantee greeting will be read on air.

 
Jingle Jams on XPN2

A 24-hour mix of the sounds of the season - with that unique XPN twist!

With the holiday season here, WXPN has once again set the soundtrack to the season with Jingle Jams, an all-holiday music stream at 88.5 HD2 Philadelphia, 88.7 HD2 Harrisburg, 91.9 HD2 Hackettstown - as well as live worldwide at XPN2.org.

The 24-hour, commercial and talk-free mix is curated by Robert Drake in celebration of his annual Night Before on XPN show, December 24. Jingle Jams is perfect to stream all day long at home or at your workplace - TRY IT! 

http://xpn2.org

Merry Fringemas To You!

After twenty-five years Robert Drake has collected a box of holiday music and snippets that - for whatever reason - never made it to his annual December 24 specials.

So, this year he asked his colleague Eric Schuman to join him and together they will host a 3-hour late night celebration designed to twinkle your eyes and merry your dimples! It's Merry Fringemas - from the cutting room floor of The Night Before!

Merry Fringemas with Robert Drake & Eric Schuman will air Christmas Day, 1-4am ET.

What?! You thought Robert would be live for another three hours after his 25?! LOL!


