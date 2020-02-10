Rage Against the Machine | photo by Kevin Winter for Getty Images
Rage Against the Machine will play BB&T Pavilion in August
They’ve already announced a big regional appearance as one of Firefly Music Festival’s headliners this year, but the reunited Rage Against The Machine‘s latest announcement puts them onstage a little closer to Philly.
The iconic activistic rock band will headline BB&T Pavilion in Camden on August 7th, as part of their newly-announced 40-date U.S. tour this summer. Rap duo Run The Jewels opens the gig, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th, at 10 a.m. ET.
These concerts mark Rage’s first appearances together since 2011. In the time since their last show at 2011’s LA Rising, band members Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk formed Prophets of Rage with Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill. For his part, vocalist Zach De La Rocha more appeared on Run the Jewels’ “Close Your Eyes (and Count To Fuck)” and “A Report To The Shareholders / Kill Your Masters,” as well as a solo song called “Digging for Windows.”
Get more information on the Camden’s onsale at the XPN Concert Calendar, and find the full tour dates below.
Tour Dates
03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
03/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/18 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec
07/21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
08/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
09/01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
09/04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
09/08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
(h/t Consequence of Sound)