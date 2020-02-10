Rage Against the Machine will play BB&T Pavilion in August

They’ve already announced a big regional appearance as one of Firefly Music Festival’s headliners this year, but the reunited Rage Against The Machine‘s latest announcement puts them onstage a little closer to Philly.

The iconic activistic rock band will headline BB&T Pavilion in Camden on August 7th, as part of their newly-announced 40-date U.S. tour this summer. Rap duo Run The Jewels opens the gig, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th, at 10 a.m. ET.

These concerts mark Rage’s first appearances together since 2011. In the time since their last show at 2011’s LA Rising, band members Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk formed Prophets of Rage with Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill. For his part, vocalist Zach De La Rocha more appeared on Run the Jewels’ “Close Your Eyes (and Count To Fuck)” and “A Report To The Shareholders / Kill Your Masters,” as well as a solo song called “Digging for Windows.”

Get more information on the Camden’s onsale at the XPN Concert Calendar, and find the full tour dates below.

Tour Dates

03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

03/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec

07/21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

