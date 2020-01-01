XPN's 2020 Countdown – VOTE

Our longtime listeners might recall that back in 2004 we did our very first listener countdown – the 885 All Time Greatest Songs, followed by 11 more years of countdowns.



We took a hiatus, but as we head into the end of 2020, we’re bringing back the All Time Greatest Songs Countdown, only this time we’ll be playing back the two thousand and twenty all-time greatest songs. But we need your help. We’re looking for you to cast your vote for up to ten songs that you consider to be the ALL TIME GREATEST songs. Help shape the sound of The 2020 Countdown!



Need help with your list? Click here for resources to reference while curating your all time greatest songs list.



VOTING ENDS OCTOBER 18,2020

Rock your vote NOW.

Complete the form below and click submit. Your entry has been received after the page reloads without the form. Thank you for participating in The 2020 Countdown.