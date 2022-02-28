After nearly 50 years on Philadelphia radio - more than half of which were spent at WXPN - Helen Leicht has announced that she will not be returning as midday host.
In honor of her incredible legacy we have decided to make today “We Love Helen Day!” Join us throughout for special tributes to our dear friend and colleague.
Read on for a letter from Helen to listeners and see below for how you can leave a personal tribute.
To my WXPN family:
It's been an amazing journey, and I am so grateful to so many.
Almost 50 years doing what I dreamed about as a kid: playing music on the radio… especially the Beatles.
It was the dream when I lived in South Philadelphia where I went to Saint Edmond’s and bought 16 Magazine and every Beatle record. I was raised on the music of WIBG, where my Uncle Joe Conway was the General Manager, and introduced me to the British Invasion, transistors, the Convention Center, and Motown.
I am blessed with the friendships I've made, the memories I will keep, the crazy photos I've been finding, and the liberty to choose the music and the artists that speak to me and, over so many years, have spoken to you. And I have totally appreciated all your emails and media posts to me since I've been off the air.
An amazing journey. I am honored to have worked with some of the most creative, passionate, and beloved DJ's and programmers in the city and in the industry, past and present. Philly has a rich radio history of loyalty and perseverance, and I've learned a lot. We've done some good things together, and I'm so pleased to be a small part of all that.
From the early days of Breakfast with the Beatles, to Toys for Tots at the Valley Forge Music Fair with Renaissance in 1984, to the beginning of WXPN Musicians On Call in 2004, and World Cafe Live I've witnessed the power of the music, the generosity of our members, and the community spirit built here.
So much fun. I interviewed Paul at the Plaza Hotel. Paul!! I took my children to see him at the Wells Fargo Center and shared our love for the music and concerts. My work always allowed me to bring the kids to the Thanksgiving Day parades, station fund raisers, festivals, and so much more.
So after a good long run on the radio, I'm going to change to walking on the treadmill. Leaving WXPN is hard to do, but it's time to slow down, be careful, and devote more time to some of the things I haven't done yet.
Once I’m back to feeling 100% we have been talking about a trip to the UK so we can walk across Abbey Road. We just adopted a rescue dog — Lucy (in the sky with diamonds) —and I will restart my Shine A Leicht podcast. And I'd like to do a show on the Internet. Music, radio, giving artists a platform, going to shows will continue to be a part of my future. And I suspect now, rescue dogs.
The station has invited me to host a band at the Festival in September, and I am looking forward to a much better public health scene for all of us and seeing our listeners in person to say Hello Goodbye.
I miss all the crazy antics of the old days, but I've got the pictures. I will still be sharing on social media, Twitter, and Instagram, and I will put some up there.
My dear friend John Flynn, along with his Producer Harvey, another dear friend and radio colleague from the WIOQ years, have written and recorded just the most beautiful song. For me. About me. Here's the link. I am so touched. Girl With the Blue Transistor.
An amazing journey. I'm so grateful you've been here. Hope to see you in September.
All my best,
