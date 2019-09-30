Bruce Springsteen surprised His Hometown this weekend

Bruce Springsteen made a quick surprise appearance in his hometown of Freehold, NJ this weekend. Fans had gathered at the Monmouth County Historical Association on Saturday night for a preview party celebrating the opening of the new Springsteen: His Hometown exhibit, but they weren’t expecting to see The Boss himself.

After checking out the exhibit, Springsteen joined Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers onstage to perform “Light of Day.” According to the MCHA, this was Springsteen’s first performance in Freehold Boro since 1996.

“I can’t stay long. I’ve got my family in the city. But I wanted to just come down to thank everybody for supporting the Historical Association,” Springsteen said as he took the stage. “It’s nice to be honored in my hometown.”

Watch the video of the surprise performance below. Springsteen: His Hometown is open now and will run through October 2020. The exhibit features 150 items, some donated by Springsteen himself, that “provide a comprehensive look of how Monmouth County, NJ has been thematically woven into Bruce Springsteen’s music and art throughout his career.” Find more information at monmouthhistory.org.