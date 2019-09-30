Joe Russo’s Almost Dead packs the house at The Met Philly

Over the past six years, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead has evolved from a tribute project led by the drummer of Grateful Dead offshoot Further, to the only Grateful Dead tribute band that matters, to so much more than a Grateful Dead tribute.

Performing before a packed house at The Met Philly on Friday night, JRAD worked across two sets of Dead classics and deep cuts, selections from the Jerry Garcia Band, and covers that Dead affiliates often made their own, from Donny Hathaway’s “Magnificent Sanctuary Band” (which opened the main set) to Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried” which opened the second set.

The lineup featured Philadelphia son Tom Hamilton on lead guitar and vocals, as well as Ween’s Dave Dreiwitz on bass, inventive composer Marco Benevento on keys, and Scott Metzger on guitar. Check out photos from the show below.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead | photo by Dylan Eddinger for WXPN | dylaneddinger.com

[full gallery]

Setlist

Set 1:

Magnificent Sanctuary Band (Donny Hathaway cover)

Good Lovin’ (The Young Rascals cover)

Hell in a Bucket

New Speedway Boogie

Dark Star

Looks Like Rain

Touch of Grey



Set 2:

Jam

Mama Tried (Merle Haggard cover)

Cats Under the Stars (Jerry Garcia Band cover)

I Know You Rider (traditional)

Cats Under the Stars (Jerry Garcia Band cover)

Casey Jones

Cats Under the Stars (Jerry Garcia Band cover)

Bertha

Throwing Stones

Terrapin Part 1



Encore:

Sugar Magnolia

