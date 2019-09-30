WXPN
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead | photo by Dylan Eddinger for WXPN | dylaneddinger.com

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead packs the house at The Met Philly

By John Vettese
September 30, 2019
02:09 PM
Over the past six years, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead has evolved from a tribute project led by the drummer of Grateful Dead offshoot Further, to the only Grateful Dead tribute band that matters, to so much more than a Grateful Dead tribute.

Performing before a packed house at The Met Philly on Friday night, JRAD worked across two sets of Dead classics and deep cuts, selections from the Jerry Garcia Band, and covers that Dead affiliates often made their own, from Donny Hathaway’s “Magnificent Sanctuary Band” (which opened the main set) to Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried” which opened the second set.

The lineup featured Philadelphia son Tom Hamilton on lead guitar and vocals, as well as Ween’s Dave Dreiwitz on bass, inventive composer Marco Benevento on keys, and Scott Metzger on guitar. Check out photos from the show below.

    • Setlist
    Set 1:
    Magnificent Sanctuary Band (Donny Hathaway cover)
    Good Lovin’ (The Young Rascals cover)
    Hell in a Bucket
    New Speedway Boogie
    Dark Star
    Looks Like Rain
    Touch of Grey

    Set 2:
    Jam
    Mama Tried (Merle Haggard cover)
    Cats Under the Stars (Jerry Garcia Band cover)
    I Know You Rider (traditional)
    Cats Under the Stars (Jerry Garcia Band cover)
    Casey Jones
    Cats Under the Stars (Jerry Garcia Band cover)
    Bertha
    Throwing Stones
    Terrapin Part 1

    Encore:
    Sugar Magnolia

