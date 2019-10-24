Watch 44 videos from #XPNFest on NPR Live Sessions

If you were used to binge-watching WXPN’s videos on VuHaus — from World Cafe sessions to The Studio Key sessions, Free at Noon to the XPoNential Music Festival — you can now watch all of them and more on NPR’s new Live Sessions.

The new video platform launched today, a joining of forces between NPR and the various local and regional public radio stations around the country that made up the VuHaus family. To mark the occasion, we are releasing for the first time a playlist of 44 videos from this summer’s XPoNential Music Festival.

With standout sets from national powerhouses Dawes, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Caroline Rose, and Lucy Dacus, as well as local favorites Foxtrot & the Get Down, Zeek Burse, and RFA, this summer’s #XPNFest was a massively great time filled with music and memories, and you can re-live them by watching the playlist below. For more of our videos, visit the WXPN page on NPR’s Live Sessions.