A View from the Wasteland: See photos from Hozier’s dramatic Met Philly gig

It’s been a big year for Andrew John Hozier-Byrne; in March, he released his long-awaited sophomore album Wasteland, Baby. In July, he headlined the XPoNential Music Festival.

As his tour in support of the record continues, Hozier played to a packed house at The Met Philly last night, showcasing the hits and deep cuts from both of his full-length releases, from “As It Was” to “Take Me To Church.”

The energy in the room was powerful, as was the music coming from the stage, and Hozier took to Instagram after the show to thank the audience: “Philly, it was so good to be back. I’m blown away every time I come here, thank you for joining us at the Met last night – you were an unforgettable crowd �Ƥ”

The Key’s Avi Warren was on hand shooting pictures of the concert; see his photos below. And keep tabs on Hozier’s social media channels, since he told his Instagram audience that a new song called “Jackboot Jump,” written and recorded on the road, would be debuted at midnight tonight.

Hozier | photo by Avi Warren for WXPN

Hozier | photo by Avi Warren for WXPN

Hozier | photo by Avi Warren for WXPN

Hozier | photo by Avi Warren for WXPN

Hozier | photo by Avi Warren for WXPN

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5FZFx5AVaD/

[Full Gallery]