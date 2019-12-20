WXPN
Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN

Events

Free at Noon Flashback: Steve Forbert & the New Renditions kick off the holidays with old songs and new

By Sarah Hojsak
December 20, 2019
04:12 PM
Steve Forbert stopped by World Cafe Live with his band the New Renditions this afternoon. The Mississippi native and current New Jerseyan released his latest album The Magic Tree last year, and he’s been playing shows recently to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his breakout album Jackrabbit Slim.

Forbert played a 10-song set that mixed newer songs with old ones, a testament to the folk rocker’s longevity. Highlighting Jackrabbit as well as his new album, he also added in a few tunes to set the holiday mood. His cover of “Winter Wonderland” was followed by his song “Wait,” which reminds us of those who suffer in the wintertime. After giving a New Year’s spin to “Steve Forbert’s Midsummer Night’s Toast,” from his 1978 debut Alive on Arrival, Forbert closed the set with his biggest hit single, “Romeo’s Tune.” When the radio broadcast ended, Forbert stuck around to encore with “Good Planets Are Hard To Find,” a song that’s over 20 years old but seems especially relevant today.

Steve Forbert returns to the Philly area this New Year’s Eve to play two shows at Kennett Flash. Tickets are still available; find more information on the XPN Concert Calendar.

Photo Gallery

  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN
  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN
  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN
  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN
  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN
  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN
  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN
  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN
  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN
  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN
  • Steve Forbert & The New Renditions | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN

    • Setlist:
    Goin’ Down To Laurel
    Let’s Get High
    What Kinda Guy?
    Winter Wonderland
    Wait
    Say Goodbye To Little Jo
    That’ll Be Alright
    The Sweet Love That You Give
    Steve Forbert’s Midsummer Night’s Toast
    Romeo’s Tune
    Encore: Good Planets Are Hard To Find

