Free at Noon Flashback: Steve Forbert & the New Renditions kick off the holidays with old songs and new

Steve Forbert stopped by World Cafe Live with his band the New Renditions this afternoon. The Mississippi native and current New Jerseyan released his latest album The Magic Tree last year, and he’s been playing shows recently to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his breakout album Jackrabbit Slim.

Forbert played a 10-song set that mixed newer songs with old ones, a testament to the folk rocker’s longevity. Highlighting Jackrabbit as well as his new album, he also added in a few tunes to set the holiday mood. His cover of “Winter Wonderland” was followed by his song “Wait,” which reminds us of those who suffer in the wintertime. After giving a New Year’s spin to “Steve Forbert’s Midsummer Night’s Toast,” from his 1978 debut Alive on Arrival, Forbert closed the set with his biggest hit single, “Romeo’s Tune.” When the radio broadcast ended, Forbert stuck around to encore with “Good Planets Are Hard To Find,” a song that’s over 20 years old but seems especially relevant today.

Steve Forbert returns to the Philly area this New Year’s Eve to play two shows at Kennett Flash. Tickets are still available; find more information on the XPN Concert Calendar.

Photo Gallery

Setlist:

Goin’ Down To Laurel

Let’s Get High

What Kinda Guy?

Winter Wonderland

Wait

Say Goodbye To Little Jo

That’ll Be Alright

The Sweet Love That You Give

Steve Forbert’s Midsummer Night’s Toast

Romeo’s Tune

Encore: Good Planets Are Hard To Find