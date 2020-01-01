XPN’s Top 100 Songs of 2019

Happy New Year! We’re counting down the top 100 most played songs of 2019 all day today on XPN. Follow along on the air on 88.5 FM in Philly or listen online at XPN.org, and keep tabs on anything you missed with the list below; we’ll be live-updating it all day.

100. The Head and the Heart – “I Found Out”

99. Jade Jackson – “Bottle It Up”

98. Ian Noe – “Irene (Ravin’ Bomb)”

97. Marcus King – “The Well”

96. Son Little – “Hey Rose”

95. The Black Keys – “Shine A Little Light”

94. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “Keep Your Head Up (ft. Eme Alfonso)”

93. The Cactus Blossoms – “Please Don’t Call Me Crazy”

92. Seratones – “Gotta Get To Know Ya”

91. Madison Cunningham – “Pin It Down”

90. Rodrigo Y Gabriela – “Mettavolution”

89. The Mountain Goats – “Younger”

88. Dave Cope and The Sass – “If Your Mama Only Knew”

87. Bailen – “Your Love Is All I Know”

86. Patty Griffin – “Where I Come From”

85. Ben Dickey – “Sitting By The Road”

84. Sturgill Simpson – “Sing Along”

83. Allison Moorer – “The Rock and The Hill”

82. Adia Victoria – “Different Kind of Love”

81. The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

80. The Raconteurs – “Help Me Stranger”

79. Andrew Bird – “Sisyphus”

78. Foals – “The Runner”

77. Pete Yorn – “Calm Down”

76. Wilco – “Everyone Hides”

75. Whitney – “Giving Up”

74. Illiterate Light – “Better Than I Used To”

73. Sheer Mag – “Blood From A Stone”

72. Los Cost – “Monsters”

71. Hiss Golden Messenger – “I Need A Teacher”

70. Daniel Norgren – “Rolling Rolling Rolling”

69. Black Pumas – “Black Moon Rising”

68. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – “Fresh Out”

67. The Growlers – “Natural Affair”

66. The National – “Rylan”

65. Jay Som – “Superbike”

64. Beck – “Saw Lightning”

63. Maggie Rogers – “Light On”

62. Local Natives – “When Am I Gonna Lose You”

61. Strand of Oaks – “Ruby”

60. Better Oblivion Community Center – “Dylan Thomas”

59. Robert Ellis – “When You’re Away”

58. Leif Vollebekk – “Hot Tears”

57. Orville Peck – “Dead of Night”

56. The Raconteurs – “Sunday Driver”

55. HAIM – “Summer Girl”

54. Clairo – “Bags”

53. The Avett Brothers – “High Steppin'”

52. Hozier – “Almost (Sweet Music)”

51. Devon Gilfillian – “Get Out and Get It”

50. Mondo Cozmo – “Black Cadillac”

49. Tyler Childers – “All Your’n”

48. Buddy and Julie Miller – “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me”

47. Maggie Rogers – “Retrograde”

46. Sharon Van Etten – “Seventeen”

45. Grace Potter – “Love is Love”

44. Michaela Anne – “By Our Design”

43. The New Pornographers – “Falling Down The Stairs of Your Smile”

42. J.S. Ondara – “American Dream”

41. Sara Bareilles – “Armor”

40. Citizen Cope – “Justice”

39. Caamp – “Peach Fuzz”

38. Ryan Bingham – “Jingle and Go”

37. David Wax Museum – “Uncover The Gold”

36. Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

35. Bruce Springsteen – “Hello Sunshine”

34. Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

33. Michael Kiwanuka – “You Ain’t The Problem”

32. Raphael Saadiq – “Something Keeps Calling”

31. Angie McMahon – “Keeping Time”

30. Josh Ritter – “Losing Battles”

29. The Black Keys – “Go”

28. Hozier – “Movement”

27. Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

26. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – “Bad Case”

25. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – “Outside Of This Town”

24. Mattiel – “Keep The Change”

23. Starcrawler – “Hollywood Ending”

22. Lizzo – “Juice”

21. Guster – “Overexcited”

20. Ali Awan – “Pick Me Up”

19. The Black Keys – “Lo / Hi”

18. Tedeschi Trucks Band – “Hard Case”

17. Florence and the Machine – “Moderation”

16. Vampire Weekend – “This Life”

15. The Lumineers – “Gloria”

14. Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”

13. Foals – “Exits”

12. Josh Ritter – “Old Black Magic”

11. Jenny Lewis – “Red Bull and Hennessy”

10. The National – “You Had Your Soul With You”

9. Jade Bird – “I Get No Joy”

8. Bailen – “I Was Wrong”

7. Cage The Elephant – “Ready to Let Go”

6. Y La Bamba – “Cuatro Crazy”

5. Tame Impala – “Patience”

4. Nilufer Yanya – “In Your Head”

3. J.S. Ondara – “Saying Goodbye”

2. The Head and the Heart – “Missed Connection”

1. Mavis Staples – “Change”