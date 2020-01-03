Free at Noon Flashback: Candy Volcano pays tribute to the Thin White Duke at World Cafe Live

It’s Bowie Week here in Philadelphia, and Candy Volcano, a local 25-member ensemble that pays tribute to the music of the 70s glam rock era, kicked things off this afternoon with a dazzling Free at Noon performance. The fourth annual Philly Loves Bowie Week runs from January 3 – 12, with events city-wide over the next ten days.

Candy Volcano drew from across Bowie’s discography to curate a hit-filled set, swapping in a new singer to take the lead on each tune. Led by Kevin Monko, the supergroup brings together talented musicians from all over the region to interpret the music of Bowie and other artists from Mott the Hoople to Queen.

Fan-favorite songs like “Moonage Daydream,” “Diamond Dogs,” and “Oh! You Pretty Things” came alive as Candy Volcano crowded the stage in their glittery outfits. The band rounded out the set with interpretations of “Rock n Roll Suicide,” “Life On Mars,” and “Suffragette City,” and stayed onstage after the radio broadcast ended for an encore performance of “Panic in Detroit.”

Candy Volcano will play Diamond Dogs in full and more Bowie hits tomorrow night at the TLA as part of Philly Loves Bowie Week. Tickets are still available; find more information here.