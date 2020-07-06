Ron Gallo releases new single “HIDE,” will perform NPR live stream

Hot on the release of new single “HIDE (MYSELF BEHIND YOU),” Philly-born and Nashville-based art rocker Ron Gallo will be playing an NPR live stream concert on July 7.

Gallo released the track and video for “HIDE” on July 1. The song, as he described to American Songwriter, is about love and the reasons it may not work out. “The idea of love is all fucked up,” he says. “It gets confused for the temporary high feeling and then people run when things get real or difficult. People get hurt, then hurt more people, and it’s like a cycle.”

“HIDE,” along with June single release “You Are Enough,” was written by Gallo during three months of self-isolation with his wife and collaborator Chiara. It continues on the concept of color-blocking, or incorporating disparate elements, that were established in the previous single.

Gallo plans to release a full album sometime in the fall, and continues to work on his blog, REALLYNICE.world. The livestream will take place from Gallo’s home studio in Nashville, and will no doubt include these recent offerings.

Tune in below at 5pm ET (2pm PT) for Gallo’s stream.