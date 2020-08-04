WXPN
Nicole Atkins | still from video

Recordings

Watch Nicole Atkins’ XPNFest livestream set from her parents’ garage in New Jersey

By John Vettese
August 04, 2020
09:08 AM
Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins joined us on XPNFest Weekend with a livestream performance from her parents’ garage in New Jersey, surrounded by sports trophies, frisbees, and a horse boogie board.

Not to mention her band — Lee Maroney on guitar, Danny Banks on drums, and Spencer Duncan on bass. Together, they played a six-song, 25-minute set full of dynamic energy and selections mostly from Atkins’ 2020’s new record Italian Ice, with a “Listen Up” making a throwback to 2017’s Goodnight Rhonda Lee.

Watch the performance in full below. Watch a playlist of XPNFest Weekend videos via YouTube or NPR LiveSessions.

Setlist
Mind Eraser
Domino
Captain
St. Dymphna
Listen Up
Forever

