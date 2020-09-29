Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes picks his all-time favorite songs for The 2020 Countdown

For the fall of 2020, WXPN is once again asking its audience to help choose the 2,020 greatest songs of all time. While the voting period is open, we’ve asked prominent Philadelphians and some of our favorite musicians to share their favorites to get us thinking about our lists. Today, we present a list from Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, who shared some of his favorite things 60s and 70s rock and folk for The 2020 Countdown. Check it out below and cast your vote here.

10. Dire Straits – “Brothers In Arms”

9. Hank Williams – “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

8. Simon and Garfunkel – “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

7. John Lennon – “Imagine”

6. Bruce Springsteen – “Born To Run”

5. Joni Mitchell – “Both Sides, Now”

4. Kris Kristofferson – “Sunday Morning Coming Down”

3. Warren Zevon – “The French Inhaler”

2. Sam Cooke – “A Change Is Gonna Come”

1. Bob Dylan – “Visions Of Johanna”