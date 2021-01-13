Devon Gilfillian will play a Free at Noon Livestream this Friday, January 15th

It’s back! With the new year comes the return of Free at Noon! Real-time, live Free at Noon performances are back this Friday, January 15th, with a virtual performance by Devon Gilfillian.

The Nashville artist, who grew up in Pennsylvania, released his debut album, Black Hole Rainbow, just about a year ago, and in October he released a re-interpretation of Marvin Gaye’s classic What’s Going On. In between, he also found time to join us last summer for the virtual edition of the XPoNential Music Festival, and to team up with Harrisonburg, Virginia duo Illiterate Light on their single “Freedom.”

Illiterate Light will join Gilfillian as special guests for the return of the Free at Noon concert series, livestreamed from Nashville. Listen on your radio, on the XPN app, tell your smart speaker to play WXPN — and watch a video webcast at NPR Live Sessions. No RSVP necessary! Just tune in, or log on, and enjoy the music.

When Black Hole Rainbow was released last year, Devon Gilfillian joined us for another Free at Noon performance, opening up for his tour-mate Grace Potter. See photos and read a review of that show here, watch videos below, and listen to his interview with World Cafe’s Raina Douris here.

[vuhaus category=”videos” item=”devon-gilfillian-get-out-and-get-it-world-cafe-session” ][/vuhaus]

[vuhaus category=”videos” item=”devon-gilfillian-unchained-world-cafe-version” ][/vuhaus]