The Black Keys announce Mississippi blues covers album Delta Kream; listen to “Crawling Kingsnake”

Akron, Ohio rockers The Black Keys are back this spring with their tenth studio album, Delta Kream. While their last release, 2019’s ‘Let’s Rock!‘, immersed it self in the arena sounds of the 70s, the new project finds Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney returning to their roots with a collection of blues covers.

As Auerbach says in a press release, “We made this record to honor the Mississippi hill country blues tradition that influenced us starting out. These songs are still as important to us today as they were the first day Pat and I started playing together and picked up our instruments.”

Delta Kream was recorded in two marathon ten-hour sessions at the end of the ‘Let’s Rock!’ tour with slide guitarist Kenny Brown and electric guitarist Eric Deaton, who have played with artists like R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough. The setlist features covers of several Burnside songs, as well as Fred McDowell, Joseph Lee Williams, and more.

The lead single, “Crawling Kingsnake,” is a John Lee Hooker cover. Listen below, and preorder the album — out May 14th on Nonesuch Records — here.