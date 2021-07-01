Here’s your Independence Day weekend programming schedule on WXPN

With the long holiday weekend upon us, and the reopening world at our doorstep, a solid musical soundtrack is most appropriate, and WXPN is here to provide just that. For Independence Day weekend, we’ll present a mix of themed approaches from our specialty show hosts, some unique programming, and beyond. Check out a rundown below…and may your 4th festivities be safe and fun!

Indie Rock Hit Parade with Eric Schuman (Friday, July 2nd, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.)

It’s the 7th annual IRHP AMERICAN PUNK SPECIAL! It’s three hours of wall-to-wall slammers: new stuff, old stuff, Philly stuff, RAMONES stuff, and much more.

Sleepy Hollow with Chuck Elliot (Saturday, July 3rd, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

It’s a “travel” themed show with songs about cities, states, etc.

“Summer of Soul” (Saturday, July 3rd, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)

Bruce Warren present an hour special on Summer of Soul, the Sundance award-winning Questlove-produced documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival, known as the “Black Woodstock.”

Sleepy Hollow with Keith Kelleher (Sunday, July 4th, 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

An All-American themed show spotlighting some great American songwriters, Essential Works and some “travel” songs sprinkled in the mix!

Dave’s World with David Dye (Sunday, July 4th, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Songs about American highways, streets, and roads!

The Lost Dedications (Sunday, July 4th, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

A rebroadcast of our time capsule with Jerry “The Geator” Blavat and a bundle of his unopened fan mail from 1962, co-hosted by Ben Vaughn.

American Routes: Independence Day (Sunday, July 4th, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Then-and-now special with highlights from The American Roots Independence Day concerts at the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, and performances by Charles Brown, the Texas Playboys with Johnny Gimble playing Western swing, and Mexican-American Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano.

Top 100 Albums of All-Time from XPN’s 885 Greatest Albums Countdown from 2005 (Monday, July 5th, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.)