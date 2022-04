This week’s Throwback Thursday is a guaranteed heartbreaker…

All day long, it’s Tom Petty A to Z. On his own and with the Heartbreakers, we’ll hear classics and deep cuts from “American Girl” to “Zombie Zoo”…all in alphabetical order! It’s Tom Petty, A to Z, on this week’s Throwback Thursday.

Listen starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 8th, and use the hashtag, #TBTXPN.