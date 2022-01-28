Presenting Sleepy Hollow Through The Decades: A celebration of quiet sounds across the generations

Join us February 5th and 6th as we honor the history of one of XPN’s longest running and most iconic shows on Sleepy Hollow Through the Decades.

It kicks off on Saturday at 6 a.m. with four hours of Sleepy Hollow favorites from the ’60s and ’70s and continues Sunday morning from 6 to 11 a.m. as we present the 1980s through today.

It’s nine hours of quiet sounds in total, and you can get a taste of what’s in store in the two-hour Spotify playlist below. Then, join us for Sleepy Hollow Through the Decades, Saturday, February 5th and Sunday, February 6th on XPN.