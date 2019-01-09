Ways To Stream WXPN

Amazon Echo Device / Alexa

After you set up your Echo Device, you can say "Alexa play WXPN" and Alexa will stream the live WXPN broadcast via TuneIn audio service. However, you can only unlock our vast archives of podcasts and shows by enabling the WXPN skill.

To activate the WXPN skill, say "Alexa, enable WXPN!" Alexa will confirm by saying "Welcome to the WXPN Skill." Once the WXPN skill is enabled, you can tell Alexa many different prompts to listen to WXPN content. Alexa will list options for you to try.

For more information or to manually install the WXPN skill, check out the WXPN Alexa Skill on Amazon.

Need help? We've got you! You can say "Alexa, help" for additional instructions.