Ways To Stream WXPN

Want to listen to WXPN but don’t have an FM radio near by? We’ve got you covered. Stream our live broadcast online, on your mobile device, or through your smart speakers from anywhere in the world!
WXPN Mobile App
WXPN has apps for streaming XPN and XPN2 on your Apple device or Android device. Grab them and listen whenever and wherever you want! See who's playing on the concert calendar, read music news on TheKey, get playlists and more.....
Amazon Echo Device / Alexa
After you set up your Echo Device, you can say "Alexa play WXPN" and Alexa will stream the live WXPN broadcast via TuneIn audio service. However, you can only unlock our vast archives of podcasts and shows by enabling the WXPN skill.
To activate the WXPN skill, say "Alexa, enable WXPN!" Alexa will confirm by saying "Welcome to the WXPN Skill." Once the WXPN skill is enabled, you can tell Alexa many different prompts to listen to WXPN content. Alexa will list options for you to try.
For more information or to manually install the WXPN skill, check out the WXPN Alexa Skill on Amazon.
Need help? We've got you! You can say "Alexa, help" for additional instructions.
Apple Music
Open the Apple iTunes/Music App on your smartphone, tablet or computer and search for “WXPN”. In the search results, select NPR Music - WXPN Philadelphia. It will also work on the Apple Homepod when you ask Siri to play WXPN.
Google Home
After you set up your Google Home device, you can say “Hey Google” or “OK Google” followed by “play WXPN" and your device will stream the live WXPN broadcast via TuneIn audio service.
Need help?
Our Member services team is here to help! You can email the them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call us during business hours at 1-800-565-9976.