Concert Calendar

Son Volt
Wednesday, May 1st
Ardmore Music Hall
Patti Smith
Monday, April 29th
The Met
Rhett Miller
Thursday, May 2nd
Tellus360
Valerie June
Friday, May 3rd
Ardmore Music Hall
All Philadelphia Area Central PA No. Jersey/Poconos/Lehigh Valley
Search: 
Day Date Artist Venue Link
Tue04-23-2019Jack & JackTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Tue04-23-2019Acid Mothers Temple / Yamantaka / Sonic TitanUnderground ArtsINFO
Tue04-23-2019TeslaKeswick TheatreINFO
Tue04-23-2019Valley MakerBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue04-23-2019Gunna / Shy GlizzyTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Tue04-23-2019Youth & Canvas / Tough Guy / This Kills MeBourbon & BranchINFO
Tue04-23-2019Anna ClendeningWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Wed04-24-2019AnvilMilkBoyINFO
Wed04-24-2019Peter Bjorn and John - XPN WELCOMESThe FoundryINFO
Wed04-24-2019Sunn O))) / Papa MUnderground ArtsINFO
Wed04-24-2019DriftwoodBoot & SaddleINFO
Wed04-24-2019Arlen Roth BandKennett FlashINFO
Wed04-24-2019UfomammutKung Fu NecktieINFO
Wed04-24-2019Kali Masi / BrackishKung Fu NecktieINFO
Wed04-24-2019Action BronsonWellmont TheaterINFO
Wed04-24-2019Carbon Leaf - XPN WELCOMESSellersville TheaterINFO
Wed04-24-2019American AquariumWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed04-24-2019Kirin J CallinanJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Wed04-24-2019Ben Winkelman Trio@exuberanceINFO
Thu04-25-2019Crystal BowersoxMusikfest CafeINFO
Thu04-25-2019Julia Jacklin / Black Belt Eagle ScoutJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Thu04-25-2019Roger McGuinnColonial TheatreINFO
Thu04-25-2019Anchor & ArrowThe State TheatreINFO
Thu04-25-2019Uli Jon RothSellersville TheaterINFO
Thu04-25-2019James GordonLansdowne Folk ClubINFO
Thu04-25-2019Max Weinberg's JukeboxHopewell TheaterINFO
Thu04-25-2019Orville PeckBoot & SaddleINFO
Thu04-25-2019Jake Miller / Logan Henderson / Just Seconds ApartThe FoundryINFO
Thu04-25-2019Family Of The Year / LydiaWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu04-25-2019Lost Dog Street Band / Matt HecklerUnderground ArtsINFO
Thu04-25-2019Sam GrowThe QueenINFO
Thu04-25-2019Gunna / Shy Glizzy / Lil KeedWellmont TheaterINFO
Thu04-25-2019Jon Stickley Trio / Front CountryThe Locks at SonaINFO
Thu04-25-2019Deerhoof / PalmTellus 360INFO
Thu04-25-2019The Mallett Brothers Band / Darlingtyn118 NorthINFO
Thu04-25-2019Brushstroke / Sam Bekt / Hannah LorimerBourbon & BranchINFO
Fri04-26-2019Shaun HopperThe Grand Opera HouseINFO
Fri04-26-2019Craig & Aislinn Bickhardt / Jesse TerryThe Locks at SonaINFO
Fri04-26-2019Girlpool / Hatchie / Shannen MoserUnderground ArtsINFO
Fri04-26-2019Pat McGeeKennett FlashINFO
Fri04-26-2019Lisa LoebWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri04-26-2019Crumb / CorridorFirst Unitarian ChurchINFO
Fri04-26-2019Maren Morris / RaeLynnThe FillmoreINFO
Fri04-26-2019Overkill / Death Angel / Act Of DefianceTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Fri04-26-2019&MoreJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri04-26-2019Sheer Mag / The SmartheartsWhite Eagle HallINFO
Fri04-26-2019XPN Free at Noon with Echo In The Canyon (Jakob Dylan, Cat Power, Jade)World Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri04-26-2019MERIT / BFDC / Desert Hands / Sins of MagnusThe UndergroundINFO
Fri04-26-2019Uprooted / Michael GlabickiThe Newton TheatreINFO
Fri04-26-2019Patty Smyth & ScandalMusikfest CafeINFO
Fri04-26-2019Loose and Alright118 NorthINFO
Fri04-26-2019Bruno MajorBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri04-26-2019Cindy Alexander / Kevin FisherSteel City CoffeehouseINFO
Fri04-26-2019Karyn OliverGodfrey DanielsINFO
Fri04-26-2019Aaron West & The Roaring TwentiesChameleon ClubINFO
Fri04-26-2019PhillyBlocoArdmore Music HallINFO
Fri04-26-2019Kat WrightWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Fri04-26-2019Vicious Blossoms / Knifeplay / Euphoria AgainThe KaleidoscopeINFO
Fri04-26-2019Preston ReedJamey's House of MusicINFO
Fri04-26-2019Swift Technique / LITZ - XPN WELCOMESMilkBoyINFO
Fri04-26-2019Laura Purfield - XPN WELCOMESEaston Public MarketINFO
Sat04-27-2019Snow PatrolTower TheaterINFO
Sat04-27-2019Pat McGeeKennett FlashINFO
Sat04-27-2019Girlpool / HatchieAsbury LanesINFO
Sat04-27-2019HealthUnderground ArtsINFO
Sat04-27-2019Jesse RutherfordThe FoundryINFO
Sat04-27-2019Tommy Conwell & The Young Rumblers / DynagrooveArdmore Music HallINFO
Sat04-27-2019Melissa ManchesterNew Hope WineryINFO
Sat04-27-2019Peter Bradley AdamsThe Locks at SonaINFO
Sat04-27-2019House of HamillSteel City CoffeehouseINFO
Sat04-27-2019The Mountain GoatsDogfish Head BreweryINFO
Sat04-27-2019Tuck & PattiWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sat04-27-2019Camp Cope / Oceanator / Thin LipsFirst Unitarian ChurchINFO
Sat04-27-2019The Tea Club / Ben Levin Group / Countdown From 10Boot & SaddleINFO
Sat04-27-2019Inferno118 NorthINFO
Sat04-27-2019Cold Spring UnionWhitaker CenterINFO
Sat04-27-2019Tim Vitullo BandTellus 360INFO
Sat04-27-2019Caspa / Mystic GrizzlyUnion TransferINFO
Sat04-27-2019Don McAvoy & The Great WhateverThe Living Room at 35 EastINFO
Sat04-27-2019Ami Yares / Eli Lev / Strong WaterPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sat04-27-2019Jake MillerChameleon ClubINFO
Sat04-27-2019Alex Radus Trio / PyrenesiaGodfrey DanielsINFO
Sat04-27-2019Sitting in Cars / Cassettes / Jamie & the GuardedHeart / WeezadelphiaThe Grape RoomINFO
Sat04-27-2019Emily Reo / Foxes In Fiction / Christinna OPhilaMOCAINFO
Sat04-27-2019Michael Braunfeld / The Boneyard HoundsBurlap and BeanINFO
Sat04-27-2019David CrosbyParamount TheatreINFO
Sat04-27-2019Chris Forsyth / Garcia PeoplesJerry's On FrontINFO
Sat04-27-2019Cook Thugless / Kitty / Overwinter / Kahlil Ali / DJ StaticThe BarbaryINFO
Sat04-27-2019Mt. Vengeance / Foxy Contin / PoppyJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sat04-27-2019Washer / halfsour / Anna Altman / Cult ObjectsEverybody HitsINFO
Sat04-27-2019Adam Travis & The Soul / Possum Kingdom / Underwater RobotsBourbon & BranchINFO
Sat04-27-2019Matty MathesonBoot & SaddleINFO
Sat04-27-2019Joey Sweeney & The Neon Grease / The Bugs / The DeadeyesOrtlieb'sINFO
Sat04-27-2019Andy & Judy DaigleJamey's House of MusicINFO
Sat04-27-2019Femme Freedom V ft. Bree and the Reeds, Rachel Andie & The Fifth Element, Genevieve Marie Chambers and moreMilkBoyINFO
Sun04-28-2019Wishbone AshSellersville TheaterINFO
Sun04-28-2019Mike Griot & Blues PeopleSouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Sun04-28-2019Joan OsborneWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Sun04-28-2019Deer Tick / Courtney Marie Andrews - XPN WELCOMESUnion TransferINFO
Sun04-28-2019Guerilla Toss / Laser Background / Writhing SquaresPhilaMOCAINFO
Sun04-28-2019iNFiNiEN / Valence / NakamaMilkBoyINFO
Sun04-28-2019Slothrust / Summer CannibalsAsbury LanesINFO
Sun04-28-2019The Rock Collection ft. Melvin Seals, Greg Anton, Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz and moreArdmore Music HallINFO
Sun04-28-2019Faux FerociousOrtlieb'sINFO
Sun04-28-2019The MercenesSteel City CoffeehouseINFO
Mon04-29-2019Girih / Grave Blankets / Glass Leaf / Motel ShadowsThe PharmacyINFO
Mon04-29-2019SASAMI / SÁVILAPhilaMOCAINFO
Mon04-29-2019PUP / Diet Cig / RatboysUnion TransferINFO
Mon04-29-2019Black Stone Cherry / Tyler Bryant & The Breakdown / Thomas Wynn & The BelieversChameleon ClubINFO
Mon04-29-2019Sheer Mag / Scumraid / Fuckin' Lovers / PhysiqueFirst Unitarian ChurchINFO
Mon04-29-2019Meg Baird & Mary LattimoreJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Mon04-29-2019Foxing / Now, Now / Daddy IssuesAsbury LanesINFO
Mon04-29-2019Patti Smith And Her Band - XPN WELCOMESThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Mon04-29-2019The Bad Bees / Art Smashes Records / Table Tennis DreamerBourbon & BranchINFO
Tue04-30-2019Foxing / Now, NowUnion TransferINFO
Tue04-30-2019Kali Uchis / Jorja SmithThe FillmoreINFO
Tue04-30-2019Matt Maeson / BetchaBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue04-30-2019Brian AugerKennett FlashINFO
Tue04-30-2019Robben FordThe State TheatreINFO
Tue04-30-2019Courage My Love / Potty MouthEverybody HitsINFO
Tue04-30-2019Afrobear / The Hollow Roots / Plastic ShrinesBourbon & BranchINFO
Wed05-01-2019Picture ThisThe FoundryINFO
Wed05-01-2019Todd RundgrenThe FillmoreINFO
Wed05-01-2019Tones of Home ft. PhilaSing, Orchestral Dialogues, Nathalie and David, Working TitleWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Wed05-01-2019MissioFirst Unitarian ChurchINFO
Wed05-01-2019The MurlocsUnderground ArtsINFO
Wed05-01-2019Son Volt - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music HallINFO
Wed05-01-2019The Mountain GoatsWhite Eagle HallINFO
Wed05-01-2019The Bizarre World of Frank ZappaF.M. Kirby CenterINFO
Wed05-01-2019Skeletonwitch / Soft Kill / Wiegedood / Portrayal Of GuiltJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Wed05-01-2019Johnny MarrWellmont TheaterINFO
Thu05-02-2019Todd RundgrenThe FillmoreINFO
Thu05-02-2019ChirgilchinPhilaMOCAINFO
Thu05-02-2019Marco BeneventoArdmore Music HallINFO
Thu05-02-2019The Bizarre World of Frank ZappaScottish Rite AuditoriumINFO
Thu05-02-2019Tyler RamseyWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Thu05-02-2019Fink & the FuryMilkBoyINFO
Thu05-02-2019ParachuteTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Thu05-02-2019Deborah Bonham118 NorthINFO
Thu05-02-2019LeAnn RimesThe Newton TheatreINFO
Thu05-02-2019Rhett Miller - XPN WELCOMESTellus 360INFO
Thu05-02-2019Mickey Cake / andrew / Bird PartyBoot & SaddleINFO
Thu05-02-2019Dangermuffin / The Carbon DriftersMauch Chunk Opera HouseINFO
Thu05-02-2019Sacred MonstersKennett FlashINFO
Thu05-02-2019Cocordion / Sun GodBourbon & BranchINFO
Thu05-02-2019Amanda Blank / Southwick / WhomstJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri05-03-2019Imani WindsWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri05-03-2019Beth HartScottish Rite AuditoriumINFO
Fri05-03-2019Hey GuyBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri05-03-2019CherPrudential CenterINFO
Fri05-03-2019Steven Adler / AutographPenn's PeakINFO
Fri05-03-2019Valerie June - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music HallINFO
Fri05-03-2019ForeignerBergen Performing Arts CenterINFO
Fri05-03-2019Uli Jon RothThe Newton TheatreINFO
Fri05-03-2019Carter Lansing - XPN WELCOMESEaston Public MarketINFO
Fri05-03-2019The Bright Light Social Hour / Walker LukensJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri05-03-2019Delta Rae - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri05-03-2019Wishbone AshMauch Chunk Opera HouseINFO
Fri05-03-2019Eli "Paperboy" ReedBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri05-03-2019Marco BeneventoWhite Eagle HallINFO
Fri05-03-2019Higher BrothersTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Fri05-03-2019Bea MillerThe FoundryINFO
Fri05-03-2019Kiss The Tiger / Johanna Baumann / bigbig bug / Dianne MillerBourbon & BranchINFO
Fri05-03-2019Tish HinojosaGodfrey DanielsINFO
Fri05-03-2019Courage My Love / Potty MouthStanhope HouseINFO
Fri05-03-2019CaracaraEverybody HitsINFO
Sat05-04-2019Rock The Troc Benefit ft. Shane Henderson, Ace Enders, Hurry, Joshua Chase Miller, Keith GoodwinTrocadero TheatreINFO
Sat05-04-2019The StrumbellasUnion TransferINFO
Sat05-04-2019MURS / Locksmith / CojoBoot & SaddleINFO
Sat05-04-2019Stephen Malkmus - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music HallINFO
Sat05-04-2019Terry Reid and the Cosmic American DerelictsKennett FlashINFO
Sat05-04-2019Murder By Death / Sarah Shook And The DisarmersChameleon ClubINFO
Sat05-04-2019Dave Patten / Psychic AgencyMilkBoyINFO
Sat05-04-2019King BuffaloKung Fu NecktieINFO
Sat05-04-2019Noera / Double Winter / BlushAnthorna GalleryINFO
Sat05-04-2019ELHAEWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sat05-04-2019Acoustic Blender / Nathans & RonstadtPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sat05-04-2019Larry Campbell & Teresa WilliamsRoy's HallINFO
Sat05-04-2019Mary FahlThe Locks at SonaINFO
Sat05-04-2019The Dogs / QWAM / Atlantic Thrills / Code of the JaguarCreep RecordsINFO
Sat05-04-2019Delmont / Stealing From Thieves / GoodthiefBourbon & BranchINFO
Sat05-04-2019Graham Parker / Adam Ezra - XPN WELCOMESSellersville TheaterINFO
Sat05-04-2019YellowjacketsNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterINFO
Sat05-04-2019Don McCloskey / Iris LuneJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sat05-04-2019I Think Like Midnight / Royal Arctic InstituteOrtlieb'sINFO
Sun05-05-2019The Slackers / Ruder Than You / CatbiteWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Sun05-05-2019Shy GirlsJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sun05-05-2019HellogoodbyeThe FoundryINFO
Sun05-05-2019Larry Campbell & Teresa WilliamsArdmore Music HallINFO
Sun05-05-2019Ruby Boots / IndianolaWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sun05-05-2019My Son the HurricaneKung Fu NecktieINFO
Sun05-05-2019SantigoldThe FillmoreINFO
Sun05-05-2019Blind Hope / Hive Mind / Strange Highways / The FainzKennett FlashINFO
Sun05-05-2019Delta RaeThe Newton TheatreINFO
Sun05-05-2019XEB (former Third Eye Blind)Ortlieb'sINFO
Sun05-05-2019Will Stratton / The Early / Red SteppesBourbon & BranchINFO
Sun05-05-2019Herman’s HermitsAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Sun05-05-2019Ted Rosenthal Trio@exuberanceINFO
Mon05-06-2019ElvanaThe FoundryINFO
Mon05-06-2019Wallows / Joy AgainUnion TransferINFO
Mon05-06-2019Johnny OrlandoTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Mon05-06-2019Melissa EtheridgeAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Mon05-06-2019King Dude / Kate CloverKung Fu NecktieINFO
Mon05-06-2019Steve Earle & The Dukes - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music HallINFO
Mon05-06-2019Roger Harvey / William Matheny / Mark LankyBourbon & BranchINFO
Mon05-06-2019Gun OutfitJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Tue05-07-2019Pedro The Lion / John Vanderslice - XPN WELCOMESUnion TransferINFO
Tue05-07-2019Falling In Reverse / Ice Nine Kills / From Ashes To New / New Years DayTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Tue05-07-2019The Felice Brothers - XPN WELCOMESTellus 360INFO
Tue05-07-2019Lil Pump & Lil SkiesThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Tue05-07-2019Thor / Roadkiller / NecrosexualPhilaMOCAINFO
Tue05-07-2019SegoJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Tue05-07-2019Sego / Thrills / Past LifeJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Wed05-08-2019ForeignerMayo Performing Arts CenterINFO
Wed05-08-2019Movements / Boston Manor / Trash Boat / Drug ChurchUnion TransferINFO
Wed05-08-2019Turnover / Turnstile / ReptaliensStarland BallroomINFO
Wed05-08-2019Old Time RelijunUnderground ArtsINFO
Wed05-08-2019Run River NorthBoot & SaddleINFO
Wed05-08-2019LOLO / Garrison StarrMilkBoyINFO
Wed05-08-2019J.I.D.Theatre of Living ArtsINFO
Wed05-08-2019Leo KottkeAppell Center for the Performing ArtsINFO
Wed05-08-2019Field Medic / Another MichaelEverybody HitsINFO
Wed05-08-2019Film School / Mint FieldKung Fu NecktieINFO
Wed05-08-2019Nana Grizol / Loamlands / Your Heart Breaks / Teenage HalloweenPhilaMOCAINFO
Wed05-08-2019Alicia WittBourbon & BranchINFO
Thu05-09-2019FKJUnion TransferINFO
Thu05-09-2019RiversideWhite Eagle HallINFO
Thu05-09-2019Spook HandyLansdowne Folk ClubINFO
Thu05-09-2019BBMAKThe QueenINFO
Thu05-09-2019Balance & Composure / SuperheavenTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Thu05-09-2019DMXTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Thu05-09-2019The Felice Brothers - XPN WELCOMESJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Thu05-09-2019Melissa EtheridgePenn's PeakINFO
Thu05-09-2019The David Bromberg QuintetThe State TheatreINFO
Thu05-09-2019Xiu XiuUnderground ArtsINFO
Thu05-09-2019The Temptations & The Four TopsBergen Performing Arts CenterINFO
Thu05-09-2019Colter WallArdmore Music HallINFO
Thu05-09-2019Allman Brown / Aisha BadruBoot & SaddleINFO
Thu05-09-2019The Black LilliesSellersville TheaterINFO
Thu05-09-2019YarnKennett FlashINFO
Thu05-09-2019screamcloud / BADNEW / Lucky House / Soft IdiotBourbon & BranchINFO
Thu05-09-2019Knifeplay / Nanami Ozone / Hypoluxo / ZinskéEverybody HitsINFO
Thu05-09-2019Super Doppler / The Mysteries / Trash BoyMilkBoyINFO
Thu05-09-2019Gooch and the Motion / The Blues Reincarnation Project118 NorthINFO
Fri05-10-2019Del & DawgThe Grand Opera HouseINFO
Fri05-10-2019RiversideWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri05-10-2019The Temptations & The Four TopsKeswick TheatreINFO
Fri05-10-2019Kip Moore / Muscadine BloodlineKeswick TheatreINFO
Fri05-10-2019Lauren Marsh - XPN WELCOMESEaston Public MarketINFO
Fri05-10-2019Meat Puppets / Sumo Princess / Stephen Maglio - XPN WELCOMESUnderground ArtsINFO
Fri05-10-2019Sam Reider and the Human HandsHopewell TheaterINFO
Fri05-10-2019Turnover / Turnstile / ReptaliensTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Fri05-10-2019Strand Of Oaks / Wild Pink - XPN WELCOMESUnion TransferINFO
Fri05-10-2019The Twilight SadThe FoundryINFO
Fri05-10-2019The Suitcase Junket - XPN WELCOMESArden Gild HallINFO
Fri05-10-2019Hunter Hayes / Levi HummonThe FillmoreINFO
Fri05-10-2019Richie Ramone Band / The Bathwater / Mikell's PlotStanhope HouseINFO
Fri05-10-2019Delicate Steve / FascinatorJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri05-10-2019Kevin Devine / John K. Samson / Shannen MoserBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri05-10-2019Scot Sax / Jackson HowardThe Locks at SonaINFO
Fri05-10-2019ForeignerAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Fri05-10-2019The Cheddar Boys / Haunted Like Human / Dogs on Main Street / Dylan HepnerThe BarbaryINFO
Fri05-10-2019Jerry RiveraBergen Performing Arts CenterINFO
Fri05-10-2019Bring Me The Horizon / ScarlxrdThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri05-10-2019John Paul White - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music HallINFO
Fri05-10-2019Steve Earle & The DukesThe Newton TheatreINFO
Fri05-10-2019Sam TaylorPhiladelphia Museum of ArtINFO
Fri05-10-2019Dry Reef / Cookie Rabinowitz / Apple Juice JonesMilkBoyINFO
Fri05-10-2019Carla Olson & Todd WolfeGodfrey DanielsINFO
Fri05-10-2019Of Mice and MenThe QueenINFO
Fri05-10-2019The American Standard / Punch Face Champion / Driving UnderwaterBourbon & BranchINFO
Fri05-10-2019Chestnut Grove / Outside Voices118 NorthINFO
Fri05-10-2019Sirens of Spring Tour ft. Christine Havrilla and Gypsy Fuzz, Mama's Black SheepWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Fri05-10-2019Hurry / Happy Accidents / GladieEverybody HitsINFO
Fri05-10-2019The Dead Flowers / Dominy / Minor NelsonThe BarbaryINFO
Fri05-10-2019Olivia Neutron-John / The IrePhilaMOCAINFO
Sat05-11-2019John WaiteNew Hope WineryINFO
Sat05-11-2019The Temptations & the Four TopsParamount TheatreINFO
Sat05-11-2019Little River BandSantander Performing Arts CenterINFO
Sat05-11-2019Parkway Drive / Killswitch Engage / After The BurialFranklin Music HallINFO
Sat05-11-2019Letitia vanSant / Goodnight Moonshine / Molly VenterPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sat05-11-2019Balance & Composure / mewithoutYou / CursiveThe FillmoreINFO
Sat05-11-2019Meat Puppets / Sumo Princess / Stephen MaglioAsbury LanesINFO
Sat05-11-2019GRiZThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat05-11-2019The Dream Syndicate - XPN WELCOMESSellersville TheaterINFO
Sat05-11-2019Sin City Band / The Spinto BandKennett FlashINFO
Sat05-11-2019Tony Lucca / Mark DeRoseCentral Market HouseINFO
Sat05-11-2019Needtobreathe / Trent DabbsBergen Performing Arts CenterINFO
Sat05-11-2019John K. Samson / Kevin Devine / Shannen MoserBoot & SaddleINFO
Sat05-11-2019Anna Spackman, Cynthia Hopkins, and Esther HermizSteel City CoffeehouseINFO
Sat05-11-2019The Mommyheads / Cliff Hillis - XPN WELCOMESThe Locks at SonaINFO
Sat05-11-2019Diane Coffee / Active Bird Community / Jackie MendozaJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sat05-11-2019Klaus Johann Grobe / Vinyl Williams / Grimace FederationKennett FlashINFO
Sat05-11-2019Nothing Wrong / Open HandWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sat05-11-2019Tom MackellMilkBoyINFO
Sat05-11-2019Midnight North118 NorthINFO
Sat05-11-2019Naked Hugs / Shred Flinstone / The Crumble BoyBourbon & BranchINFO
Sun05-12-2019O'Neill & MartinHopewell TheaterINFO
Sun05-12-2019Ben Platt / Wrabel / Ben AbrahamThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sun05-12-2019Richard ThompsonSellersville TheaterINFO
Sun05-12-2019Rose CousinsThe Locks at SonaINFO
Sun05-12-2019The Felice Brothers / Johnathan Rice - XPN WELCOMESHopewell TheaterINFO
Sun05-12-2019Zara Larsson / Astrid SUnion TransferINFO
Sun05-12-2019Gibbous Moon / Cowbell Superstar / The Gala / Girl ScienceKung Fu NecktieINFO
Sun05-12-2019Al Stewart / The Empty PocketsNew Hope WineryINFO
Sun05-12-2019Danny Worsnop / Pros & IconsChameleon ClubINFO
Sun05-12-2019The Small GloriesPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sun05-12-2019Freddie Jackson / Meli'sa MorganKeswick TheatreINFO
Sun05-12-2019Julian MarleyThe QueenINFO
Sun05-12-2019Black Pistol Fire / Emily WolfeUnderground ArtsINFO
Sun05-12-2019Defeater / Born Without Bones / One Step Closer / KindlingFirst Unitarian ChurchINFO
Sun05-12-2019mewithoutyou / Cursive / The Appleseed CastTellus 360INFO
Sun05-12-2019Reece Ratliff / Jason Ager / Meghan CaryBourbon & BranchINFO
Mon05-13-2019I Dont Know How But They Found MeUnion TransferINFO
Tue05-14-2019Art d'EccoEverybody HitsINFO
Tue05-14-2019Joan Osborne - XPN WELCOMESWhitaker CenterINFO
Tue05-14-2019Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band / Penny and Sparrow - XPN WELCOMESKeswick TheatreINFO
Tue05-14-2019Basement / Nothing / Teenage WristTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Tue05-14-2019Damo Suzuki's NetworkPhilaMOCAINFO
Tue05-14-2019Royal Trux / Wolf EyesJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Tue05-14-2019Khamsin / Idle Threat. / Blueroom / The Still Small VoiceThe PharmacyINFO
Tue05-14-2019EvanescenceSands BethlehemINFO
Tue05-14-2019Junius MeyvantBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue05-14-2019Adia Victoria - XPN WELCOMESSellersville TheaterINFO
Tue05-14-2019Aly & AJWellmont TheaterINFO
Wed05-15-2019Graham ParkerSouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Wed05-15-2019Architects / Thy Art Is Murder / While She SleepsThe FillmoreINFO
Wed05-15-2019Jacob CollierTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Wed05-15-2019Mark Lanegan Band / Simon BonneyUnderground ArtsINFO
Wed05-15-2019Show Me The BodyEverybody HitsINFO
Wed05-15-2019LissieArdmore Music HallINFO
Wed05-15-2019Upholstery / Irreversible Entanglements / Settled ArrowsJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Wed05-15-2019Jamestown Revival / CordovasThe FoundryINFO
Wed05-15-2019Juice WRLDThe Mann Center (Skyline Stage)INFO
Wed05-15-2019Karan CaseyMauch Chunk Opera HouseINFO
Wed05-15-2019Bars of GoldBoot & SaddleINFO
Wed05-15-2019Port Arthur / John Shakespear / The Still, Small VoiceBourbon & BranchINFO
Wed05-15-2019Willy PorterPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Wed05-15-2019Michael Martin MurpheySellersville TheaterINFO
Wed05-15-2019Tunde OlaniranMilkBoyINFO
Thu05-16-2019The Hold SteadyWhite Eagle HallINFO
Thu05-16-2019Cody Johnson BandTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Thu05-16-2019The Oak Ridge BoysMajestic TheaterINFO
Thu05-16-2019Blac RabbitMilkBoyINFO
Thu05-16-2019Nick Waterhouse - XPN WELCOMESThe FoundryINFO
Thu05-16-2019Black ViolinMayo Performing Arts CenterINFO
Thu05-16-2019Jessica PrattBoot & SaddleINFO
Thu05-16-2019Thank You Scientist / KindoArdmore Music HallINFO
Thu05-16-2019Andy Black / The Faim / KulickUnion TransferINFO
Thu05-16-2019Angelo De AugustineThe Locks at SonaINFO
Thu05-16-2019Citizen & Knuckle Puck / Hunny / Oso OsoUnion TransferINFO
Thu05-16-2019Irish MythenPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Thu05-16-2019The Disgruntled Sherpa Project118 NorthINFO
Thu05-16-2019Winter / Sound of CeresEverybody HitsINFO
Thu05-16-2019Hudson TaylorJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Thu05-16-2019John Colianni Trio@exuberanceINFO
Fri05-17-2019KT Tunstall / Maddie Ross - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri05-17-2019The Oak Ridge BoysPenn's PeakINFO
Fri05-17-2019The WeeklingsNew Hope WineryINFO
Fri05-17-2019Oleta AdamsSouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Fri05-17-2019Tim HarakalEaston Public MarketINFO
Fri05-17-2019JOHNNYSWIMUnion TransferINFO
Fri05-17-2019Matthew Logan Vasquez / Frances Cone / PR NewmanBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri05-17-2019Tash Sultana / Pierce Brothers - XPN WELCOMESThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri05-17-2019Bear's Den - XPN WELCOMESUnderground ArtsINFO
Fri05-17-2019Damien Jurado / Anna St. LouisJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri05-17-2019mewithoutYou / Cursive / The Appleseed CastWhite Eagle HallINFO
Fri05-17-2019Rodrigo y Gabriela - XPN WELCOMESFranklin Music HallINFO
Fri05-17-2019Hotel Neon / Lowercase Noises / Slow MeadowPhilaMOCAINFO
Fri05-17-2019Matt's Machine118 NorthINFO
Fri05-17-2019Flat Mary Road / 2nd Grade / Distant VoicesOrtlieb'sINFO
Fri05-17-2019The DoubleclicksSteel City CoffeehouseINFO
Fri05-17-2019Chris Robinson BrotherhoodThe QueenINFO
Fri05-17-2019Joy IkePhiladelphia Museum of ArtINFO
Fri05-17-2019Cold Weather Company / Lowlight / FoxanneBourbon & BranchINFO
Fri05-17-2019Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit CreoleTK ClubINFO
Fri05-17-2019Blues Brotherhood / Bones MaloneMauch Chunk Opera HouseINFO
Fri05-17-2019Truett / Mark DeRoseTellus 360INFO
Fri05-17-2019Adam Ezra GroupWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sat05-18-2019Shinedown, Evanescence, The Struts & Joan Jett and The BlackheartsBB&T PavilionINFO
Sat05-18-2019Nashville Pussy / Guitar Wolf / The Turbo A.C.'sUnderground ArtsINFO
Sat05-18-2019The Hives / RefusedFranklin Music HallINFO
Sat05-18-2019Martin SextonThe Newton TheatreINFO
Sat05-18-2019Richie FuraySouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Sat05-18-2019Guided By VoicesWhite Eagle HallINFO
Sat05-18-2019Psalmships / The Bones of J.R. Jones / Dan the MoviePhilaMOCAINFO
Sat05-18-2019LizzoTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Sat05-18-2019Jenny Owen Youngs / Aisha BurnsMilkBoyINFO
Sat05-18-2019The ClarksUnderground ArtsINFO
Sat05-18-2019Molly TuttleThe Locks at SonaINFO
Sat05-18-2019Tacocat / Sammi LanzettaBoot & SaddleINFO
Sat05-18-2019Brand XKennett FlashINFO
Sat05-18-2019Rhett PriceBourbon & BranchINFO
Sat05-18-2019Old Dominion / Jordan Davis / Mitchell TenpennyThe Mann Center (Skyline Stage)INFO
Sat05-18-2019Citizen Cope - XPN WELCOMESSherman TheaterINFO
Sat05-18-2019The Elastic Wasteband118 NorthINFO
Sat05-18-2019Bethlehem and Sad PatrickPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sat05-18-2019The Climaxers / Florida Wayne Band / LaBella & PooleSteel City CoffeehouseINFO
Sat05-18-2019Shemekia CopelandAppell Center for the Performing ArtsINFO
Sat05-18-2019Downlink / Al Ross / The Widdler / Bukez FinestUnion TransferINFO
Sat05-18-2019John Byrne BandDrexel Lodge ParkINFO
Sat05-18-2019AnimusArden Gild HallINFO
Sat05-18-2019ThadWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sat05-18-2019Nielsen Family BandTellus 360INFO
Sun05-19-2019Cory MassiThe Locks at SonaINFO
Sun05-19-2019Damien EscobarKeswick TheatreINFO
Sun05-19-2019Jim James - XPN WELCOMESThe FillmoreINFO
Sun05-19-2019Singing Nina: a cultural festival and conferenceRittenhouse SoundworksINFO
Sun05-19-2019Brand XKennett FlashINFO
Sun05-19-2019Chromatics / Desire / In MirrorsUnion TransferINFO
Sun05-19-2019Grace Morrison - XPN WELCOMESInvestors Bank TheaterINFO
Sun05-19-2019Animals As LeadersTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Sun05-19-2019Maceo ParkerArdmore Music HallINFO
Sun05-19-2019One Alternative118 NorthINFO
Sun05-19-2019Deaf HavanaMilkBoyINFO
Sun05-19-2019Rock The Cause ft. Ace Enders, Shane Henderson, Hurry, June Divided, and Joshua Chase MillerWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Sun05-19-2019St. LuciaThe FoundryINFO
Sun05-19-2019Laura GibsonWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sun05-19-2019Molly TuttleMauch Chunk Opera HouseINFO
Mon05-20-2019Mono / Emma Ruth RundleUnion TransferINFO
Mon05-20-2019Wooden Shjips / Sarah LouiseBoot & SaddleINFO
Mon05-20-2019Worriers / awakebutstillinbed / Pity PartyPhilaMOCAINFO
Tue05-21-2019American FootballUnion TransferINFO
Tue05-21-2019Filthy Friends / Dressy BessyJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Tue05-21-2019Pile / C.H.E.W.Boot & SaddleINFO
Tue05-21-2019Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals / Earl Sweatshirt / ThundercatThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Tue05-21-2019LVDY / Marielle KraftBourbon & BranchINFO
Tue05-21-2019Past Life / BlushedThe BarbaryINFO
Tue05-21-2019Radiator Hospital / Big Nothing / Swanning / CherryPhilaMOCAINFO
Wed05-22-2019Jonatha BrookeWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed05-22-2019SuperorganismWhite Eagle HallINFO
Wed05-22-2019Damien Jurado / Anna St. LouisHopewell TheaterINFO
Wed05-22-2019Pile / C.H.E.W.PhilaMOCAINFO
Thu05-23-2019The MotetWhite Eagle HallINFO
Thu05-23-2019Lady LambThe FoundryINFO
Thu05-23-2019ShameBoot & SaddleINFO
Thu05-23-2019The Jumping Juvies / Tough Guy Soda / Sun God / Door PrizeThe BarbaryINFO
Thu05-23-2019Laura Stevenson / Kississippi PhilaMOCAINFO
Thu05-23-2019Betty WhoUnion TransferINFO
Thu05-23-2019Maya De Vitry / The Sea The SeaThe Locks at SonaINFO
Thu05-23-2019Mickey Factz / The HoodiesMilkBoyINFO
Thu05-23-2019Rover Rover / American Trappist / OOLALABourbon & BranchINFO
Thu05-23-2019Savoy Brown / Nate Myers & The Aces / Switch FuClub XLINFO
Thu05-23-2019ODESZAWellmont TheaterINFO
Thu05-23-2019Joanne Shaw TaylorWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu05-23-2019Gene Wildest / The Not Fur Longs / Deeply WovenJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri05-24-2019Billy JoelCitizens Bank ParkINFO
Fri05-24-2019Jeff CrossonEaston Public MarketINFO
Fri05-24-2019Passion PitThe FillmoreINFO
Fri05-24-2019Hot Mulligan / Belmont / Future Teens / fredo disco / Kayak JonesThe FoundryINFO
Fri05-24-2019Rainbow Kitten SurpriseWhite Eagle HallINFO
Fri05-24-2019Amy Ray Band / Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri05-24-2019CrackerThe QueenINFO
Fri05-24-2019Jealousy CurveTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Fri05-24-2019The Sh-BoomsChameleon ClubINFO
Fri05-24-2019Dahka BandPhiladelphia Museum of ArtINFO
Fri05-24-2019TV Girl / YohunaBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri05-24-2019Saver / Crosswinds / Lotus KidThe BarbaryINFO
Fri05-24-2019Chaos Chaos / Carla GeneveJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri05-24-2019Drew Angus / John GilbrideBourbon & BranchINFO
Fri05-24-2019Corky LaingMauch Chunk Opera HouseINFO
Fri05-24-2019Goodnight/Goodluck / Nematode / Ritual Talk / Talk Louder!Ortlieb'sINFO
Sat05-25-2019Yngwie MalmsteenArdmore Music HallINFO
Sat05-25-2019Scott SharrardRoy's HallINFO
Sat05-25-2019The Smithereens with Marshall CrenshawWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat05-25-2019Nathan CarterKeswick TheatreINFO
Sat05-25-2019No Vacation / Okey DokeyPhilaMOCAINFO
Sat05-25-2019Snail MailAsbury LanesINFO
Sat05-25-2019TrampaThe FoundryINFO
Sat05-25-2019The WhoCitizens Bank ParkINFO
Sat05-25-2019Steve ForbertBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat05-25-2019The WitherbeesGodfrey DanielsINFO
Sat05-25-2019Phila PinoyBourbon & BranchINFO
Sat05-25-2019Crozet / Arch Of LoveBoot & SaddleINFO
Sat05-25-2019The Dove & The Wolf / Michelle BladesJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sat05-25-2019Pressing Strings / Native HarrowWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sat05-25-2019Longspells / Dot Dash / False TracksOrtlieb'sINFO
Sun05-26-2019The Japanese HouseThe FoundryINFO
Sun05-26-2019Art Alexakis of Everclear / Chris Collingwood / Max Collins / John WozniakKeswick TheatreINFO
Sun05-26-2019Girls from MarsBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sun05-26-2019Hayden Arp / Katie BirdBourbon & BranchINFO
Tue05-28-2019Maggie Mae / Ntive FloraBourbon & BranchINFO
Tue05-28-2019Cub SportThe FoundryINFO
Tue05-28-2019Rolling Blackouts Coastal FeverUnderground ArtsINFO
Tue05-28-2019Bodega / GustafBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue05-28-2019Bobby McFerrin / Ranky TankyWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed05-29-2019ApocalypticaKeswick TheatreINFO
Wed05-29-2019Pedro CapoTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Wed05-29-2019The Sh-BoomsJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Wed05-29-2019L7Union TransferINFO
Wed05-29-2019Frank Iero and The Future ViolentsThe FoundryINFO
Wed05-29-2019The Figgs / Vixen77Boot & SaddleINFO
Wed05-29-2019Stone Temple PilotsSherman TheaterINFO
Wed05-29-2019Bobby McFerrin / Ranky TankyWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu05-30-2019Toots and the MaytalsKeswick TheatreINFO
Thu05-30-2019Mountain ManSouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Thu05-30-2019Nitty Gritty Dirt BandAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Thu05-30-2019Duff McKaganTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Thu05-30-2019Joe PugBoot & SaddleINFO
Thu05-30-2019Tommy Tutone / The CryersSellersville TheaterINFO
Thu05-30-2019Freddie McGregor & the Big Ship BandArdmore Music HallINFO
Thu05-30-2019Joan Shelley / Nathan SalsburgThe Locks at SonaINFO
Thu05-30-2019Suzi WuJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Thu05-30-2019Max Weinberg’s JukeboxHarrisburg Midtown Arts CenterINFO
Thu05-30-2019Slingshot Dakota / Hit Like A Girl / Harmony WoodsEverybody HitsINFO
Thu05-30-2019Sammus / Bells AtlasMilkBoyINFO
Thu05-30-2019Gary AllanSantander Performing Arts CenterINFO
Fri05-31-2019David Gray - XPN WELCOMESThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri05-31-2019Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell & Jon LangstonBB&T PavilionINFO
Fri05-31-2019Kendal ConradEaston Public MarketINFO
Fri05-31-2019Henry JamisonBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri05-31-2019The Distillers / StarcrawlerUnion TransferINFO
Fri05-31-2019Popa ChubbyStanhope HouseINFO
Fri05-31-2019Glen Hansard - XPN WELCOMESMerriam TheaterINFO
Fri05-31-2019Southern Culture on the SkidsChameleon ClubINFO
Fri05-31-2019Red Means Run / The Miners118 NorthINFO
Fri05-31-2019HoneysucklePhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Fri05-31-2019XPRESIDENTS / Z by Z / Trap RabbitLot 323INFO
Fri05-31-2019OnaMilkBoyINFO
Fri05-31-2019Founding Fathers / Big Gorgeous / Knitebitch / ConversationsBourbon & BranchINFO
Fri05-31-2019Free Cake For Every Creature / Amy OEverybody HitsINFO
Fri05-31-2019Birth Day / Pallbearer / WeedeaterUnion TransferINFO
Fri05-31-2019The House Key Showcase ft. Ill Fated Natives, Jelani Sei, Kilamanzego - XPN WELCOMESUnderground ArtsINFO
Fri05-31-2019City Rhythm OrchestraColonial TheatreINFO
Fri05-31-2019Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas - XPN WELCOMESTK ClubINFO
Fri05-31-2019Caroline SpenceThe Locks at SonaINFO
Fri05-31-2019Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards / Claudia Schmidt Godfrey DanielsINFO
Fri05-31-2019Stars Apart / The SparklersWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Fri05-31-2019Bet Williams / Kevin MacConnell / Dave BiddisonSteel City CoffeehouseINFO
Sat06-01-2019The Low Road / Stargazer Lily (Late Show)World Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sat06-01-2019The Low Road / Joey Sweeney (Early Show)World Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sat06-01-2019Omar ApolloThe FoundryINFO
Sat06-01-2019South Jersey Arts Fest - XPN WELCOMESAppel FarmINFO
Sat06-01-2019Indigenous / Phil Varca & The SlamJammers / Joe Stuby and Rocking HorseStanhope HouseINFO
Sat06-01-2019Weyes BloodJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sat06-01-2019A.J. CroceAppell Center for the Performing ArtsINFO
Sat06-01-2019Southern Culture On The SkidsWhite Eagle HallINFO
Sat06-01-2019The Matt Galletti BandKennett FlashINFO
Sat06-01-2019David Crosby & The Sky Trails Band - XPN WELCOMESCooper River ParkINFO
Sat06-01-2019JB AaronStanhope HouseINFO
Sat06-01-2019Combo ChimbitaBoot & SaddleINFO
Sat06-01-2019Trevor Street BandBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat06-01-2019Choir Boy / Fearing / Arch of LovePhilaMOCAINFO
Sat06-01-2019Griffin House / Brian ElmquistThe Locks at SonaINFO
Sat06-01-2019Wax Wav / Wallace / Above the MoonOrtlieb'sINFO
Sat06-01-2019The Roots Picnic ft. The Roots, H.E.R., 21 Savage and moreThe Mann CenterINFO
Sat06-01-2019Mini MansionsUnderground ArtsINFO
Sat06-01-2019Tav Falco's Panther Burns118 NorthINFO
Sat06-01-2019Digital Frontier / Eat Your Beats / Newpy HundoBourbon & BranchINFO
Sat06-01-2019Mara Levine / Gathering TimePhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sun06-02-2019Kevin Morby / Sam CohenUnion TransferINFO
Sun06-02-2019The Lumineers / Death Cab For Cutie / Grouplove / Phantogram / The RevivalistsBB&T PavilionINFO
Sun06-02-2019South Jersey Arts Fest - XPN WELCOMESAppel FarmINFO
Sun06-02-2019Mindy SmithThe Locks at SonaINFO
Sun06-02-2019Fantastic NegritoThe FoundryINFO
Sun06-02-2019Johnny A.Sellersville TheaterINFO
Sun06-02-2019MattyB ft. The Haschak SistersKeswick TheatreINFO
Sun06-02-2019AmericoTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Mon06-03-2019Frenship / GLADESUnion TransferINFO
Mon06-03-2019Jamila Woods - XPN WELCOMESThe FoundryINFO
Mon06-03-2019Blackbear / ElohimThe FillmoreINFO
Mon06-03-2019FACSBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue06-04-2019The Rolling StonesLincoln Financial FieldINFO
Tue06-04-2019GeographerBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue06-04-2019Collective Soul / Gin BlossomsMayo Performing Arts CenterINFO
Tue06-04-2019Frank Iero and The Future ViolentsHarrisburg Midtown Arts CenterINFO
Tue06-04-2019Xavier Wulf Reco Havoc / Beau Young Prince / Marty GrimesThe FoundryINFO
Tue06-04-2019Melanie FionaWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Tue06-04-2019Machine Gun KellyThe FillmoreINFO
Wed06-05-2019Twenty One PilotsPrudential CenterINFO
Wed06-05-2019Darlingside / Matt Duke - XPN WELCOMESHaddon Lake ParkINFO
Wed06-05-2019Tal WilkenfeldArdmore Music HallINFO
Wed06-05-2019Tal WilkenfeldArdmore Music HallINFO
Wed06-05-2019Moon KingBoot & SaddleINFO
Wed06-05-2019Junior Brown - XPN WELCOMESSellersville TheaterINFO
Thu06-06-2019Carbon LeafHopewell TheaterINFO
Thu06-06-2019Gathering SparksLansdowne Folk ClubINFO
Thu06-06-2019RBRMThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu06-06-2019George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic / Dumpstaphunk / Fishbone / Miss Velvet & The Blue WolfFranklin Music HallINFO
Thu06-06-2019Cabin Dogs / Lazer LloydThe Locks at SonaINFO
Thu06-06-2019The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn BandWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Thu06-06-2019Paul Gilbert / Nita StraussArdmore Music HallINFO
Thu06-06-2019Charly BlissThe FoundryINFO
Thu06-06-2019Dead MeadowUnderground ArtsINFO
Thu06-06-2019Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones / The VegabondsMilkBoyINFO
Thu06-06-2019AnikaBoot & SaddleINFO
Thu06-06-2019ExmagAppell Center for the Performing ArtsINFO
Thu06-06-2019Son Step / Data / Great TimeJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Thu06-06-2019Lion BabeWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu06-06-2019Robby Krieger BandKeswick TheatreINFO
Fri06-07-2019Rosali / David Nance GroupJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri06-07-2019Don McLeanSouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Fri06-07-2019BoneramaArdmore Music HallINFO
Fri06-07-2019JJUUJJUU / Heaven ManMilkBoyINFO
Fri06-07-2019Eddy Mann / Matt Wheeler / Vintage HeartPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Fri06-07-2019New Found Glory / Real Friends / The Early November / Doll SkinFranklin Music HallINFO
Fri06-07-2019Sick Of It All / Slapshot / La ArmadaUnderground ArtsINFO
Fri06-07-2019Grapetooth / James SwanbergBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri06-07-2019Jesse RubenWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Fri06-07-2019Richard MarxMusikfest CafeINFO
Fri06-07-2019Stone Mecca / Jae The ArtistBourbon & BranchINFO
Fri06-07-2019Remo Drive / Slow Pulp / Slow BulletUnion TransferINFO
Fri06-07-2019Brian McKnightTower TheaterINFO
Fri06-07-2019Sawyer FredericksSellersville TheaterINFO
Sat06-08-2019Lincoln DurhamOrtlieb'sINFO
Sat06-08-2019Groove in the Grove ft. Grover Kemble Trio, Grace Morrison, Robinson Treacher and more - XPN WELCOMESVasa ParkINFO
Sat06-08-2019New Found Glory / Real Friends / The Early November / Doll SkinStarland BallroomINFO
Sat06-08-2019Local NativesUnion TransferINFO
Sat06-08-2019St. Paul & The Broken Bones / &More - XPN WELCOMESSherman TheaterINFO
Sat06-08-2019Bill KirchenRoy's HallINFO
Sat06-08-2019Blair Bodine / The Lift OffsBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat06-08-2019Heather Mae and Crys MatthewsPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sat06-08-2019Charlie GracieSellersville TheaterINFO
Sat06-08-2019The Avett Brothers (post-Phillies game)Citizens Bank ParkINFO
Sat06-08-2019Sworn EnemyUnderground ArtsINFO
Sat06-08-2019Todd SniderAppell Center for the Performing ArtsINFO
Sat06-08-2019The Philadelphia Music Festival ft. Cypha IX, Pamela G, Hometime, Lily McKown, Camp Candle, Jack SavageOpen Kitchen Sculpture GardenINFO
Sat06-08-2019The Rural Alberta AdvantageBoot & SaddleINFO
Sun06-09-2019Machine Gun KellyStarland BallroomINFO
Sun06-09-2019Eilen JewellKennett FlashINFO
Sun06-09-2019O.A.R. / American AuthorsThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sun06-09-2019Jamie Lin WilsonBoot & SaddleINFO
Sun06-09-2019Phil RoyThe Locks at SonaINFO
Sun06-09-2019Christian McBride & Tip CityArdmore Music HallINFO
Sun06-09-2019Sarah MacDougall / Ben KunderPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sun06-09-2019Rhett Miller - XPN WELCOMESSellersville TheaterINFO
Sun06-09-2019RooneyJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sun06-09-2019The Philadelphia Music Festival ft. Dig A Revel, Karen Bella, B. Aquarius, Daisy Royce, Near Nightmare, Gabby BorgesOpen Kitchen Sculpture GardenINFO
Mon06-10-2019Death Cab for Cutie / Jenny LewisStarland BallroomINFO
Mon06-10-2019The MesstheticsPhilaMOCAINFO
Tue06-11-2019The Specials - XPN WELCOMESTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Tue06-11-2019The Lemonheads / Tommy Stinson - XPN WELCOMESChameleon ClubINFO
Tue06-11-2019Matt Andersen / Erin CosteloThe Locks at SonaINFO
Tue06-11-2019The National / Courtney BarnettThe Mann CenterINFO
Wed06-12-2019Aaron West & The Roaring TwentiesThe FoundryINFO
Wed06-12-2019ZappWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed06-12-2019Mystic Braves / Davey & The ChainsJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Wed06-12-2019Jesse MacCormackBoot & SaddleINFO
Wed06-12-2019Motherfolk / Wylder /Homestead CollectiveWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Wed06-12-2019Jon BellionThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu06-13-2019Eli KeszlerPhilaMOCAINFO
Thu06-13-2019SinkaneJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Thu06-13-2019Judy CollinsThe Newton TheatreINFO
Thu06-13-2019Moon KingBoot & SaddleINFO
Thu06-13-2019Morgan JamesWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu06-13-2019Moon HoochArdmore Music HallINFO
Thu06-13-2019Thomas Ian NicholasMilkBoyINFO
Fri06-14-2019The James Hunter SixThe Newton TheatreINFO
Fri06-14-2019Stevie and the Bluescasters / Norman TaylorPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Fri06-14-2019Happy Together Tour ft. The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, and moreMayo Performing Arts CenterINFO
Fri06-14-2019NAILS / Misery Index / Devourment / Outer HeavenUnion TransferINFO
Fri06-14-2019Erin KellyEaston Public MarketINFO
Fri06-14-2019The Lemonheads / Tommy StinsonThe FoundryINFO
Fri06-14-2019Craig Finn & the Uptown ControllersArdmore Music HallINFO
Fri06-14-2019Dave Matthews BandBB&T PavilionINFO
Fri06-14-2019Will VarleyMilkBoyINFO
Fri06-14-2019The Hobo-Style / Anthony Parisi and the Sidecars / Red Desert Motel / Text PistolsLot 323INFO
Fri06-14-2019The JayhawksWhite Eagle HallINFO
Fri06-14-2019Spirit Adrift / High CommandBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri06-14-2019Sweet Spirit / High WaistedJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri06-14-2019Malidelphia / Timbalona / OgunlanoWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Fri06-14-2019John Byrne BandSteel City CoffeehouseINFO
Fri06-14-2019Chase Atlantic / Lauren SandersonTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Sat06-15-2019Kristian Bush / Rita WilsonWellmont TheaterINFO
Sat06-15-2019Herman's HermitsNew Hope WineryINFO
Sat06-15-2019Billie Eilish / Denzel CurryThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat06-15-2019Billy Hector & The Midnight Horns / Joe Stuby and Rocking Horse / The PowertonesStanhope HouseINFO
Sat06-15-2019The End of America / Kirby Sybert - XPN WELCOMESBourbon & BranchINFO
Sat06-15-2019Popa ChubbyKennett FlashINFO
Sat06-15-2019Dave Matthews BandBB&T PavilionINFO
Sat06-15-2019Jake ShimabukuroThe Newton TheatreINFO
Sat06-15-2019Livingston Taylor / Mark SchultzBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat06-15-2019The Dustbowl RevivalSellersville TheaterINFO
Sat06-15-2019The Wild FeathersChameleon ClubINFO
Sat06-15-2019Soraia118 NorthINFO
Sat06-15-2019Julian Xtra / NOxONE / Trapson / Lloyd Maz / Cupakid / Yung LuvThe UndergroundINFO
Sat06-15-2019Primitive Man / Big BraveJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sat06-15-2019Dylan LeBlancBoot & SaddleINFO
Sat06-15-201992nd Street / The Holts / Tom GuestSteel City CoffeehouseINFO
Sat06-15-2019The Jayhawks - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music HallINFO
Sat06-15-2019State Street Blues Stroll - XPN WELCOMESDowntown Media, PAINFO
Sat06-15-2019Nav / KillyThe FillmoreINFO
Sat06-15-2019Peace In The East FestivalUnion TransferINFO
Sat06-15-2019Robert Cray Band & Marc Cohn ft. Blind Boys of Alabama / Shemekia Copeland - XPN WELCOMESHarrah's Resort Atlantic CityINFO
Sun06-16-2019Earth / Helms AleeJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sun06-16-2019The Band Of Heathens / Will Hoge - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music HallINFO
Mon06-17-2019Fury / Diztort / Wild SidePhilaMOCAINFO
Mon06-17-2019Robert Cray Band & Marc Cohn / Blind Boys of Alabama / Shemekia CopelandAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Tue06-18-2019Dylan LeBlanc / Erin Rae - XPN WELCOMESFowler Blast Furnace RoomINFO
Tue06-18-2019LithicsBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue06-18-2019Ghostemane / Ho99o9 / Horus the AstroneerThe FoundryINFO
Tue06-18-2019Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven OrchestraWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed06-19-2019Happy Together Tour ft. The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, and morePenn's PeakINFO
Wed06-19-2019Firefall / Christine Havrilla - XPN WELCOMESHaddon Lake ParkINFO
Wed06-19-2019Kikagaku MoyoUnderground ArtsINFO
Wed06-19-2019Juliana HatfieldWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed06-19-2019San CiscoJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Thu06-20-2019Dead & CompanyBB&T PavilionINFO
Thu06-20-2019Jefferson StarshipThe Newton TheatreINFO
Thu06-20-2019The Wild FeathersThe FoundryINFO
Thu06-20-2019Chris CresswellBoot & SaddleINFO
Thu06-20-2019August Burns Red / Silverstein / Silent Planet / UltraviolentChameleon ClubINFO
Thu06-20-2019Martin BarreNew Hope WineryINFO
Thu06-20-2019Professor Louie & The Crowmatix / The Woodstock HornsSellersville TheaterINFO
Thu06-20-2019Lovelorn / Queen Jo / Pouring Silver / Arch Of LoveJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri06-21-2019Ocean AlleyThe FoundryINFO
Fri06-21-2019Bebel GilbertoWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri06-21-2019Ben TylerEaston Public MarketINFO
Fri06-21-2019Rod Melancon / Evan Bartels - XPN WELCOMESThe Locks at SonaINFO
Fri06-21-2019JawboxUnion TransferINFO
Fri06-21-2019SlushiiThe FillmoreINFO
Fri06-21-2019Lauren DaigleThe Mann CenterINFO
Fri06-21-2019Cabin DogsBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Fri06-21-2019Cabin DogsBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Fri06-21-2019Everclear / FastballAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Fri06-21-2019PrimativesBourbon & BranchINFO
Fri06-21-2019Boz ScaggsState Theatre EastonINFO
Fri06-21-2019Joe PurdyNew Hope WineryINFO
Fri06-21-2019ZealynThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri06-21-2019Electron (Marc Brownstein, Aron Magner, Mike Greenfield, Tom Hamilton)Ardmore Music HallINFO
Sat06-22-2019DidoUnion TransferINFO
Sat06-22-2019Norah Jones - XPN WELCOMESThe QueenINFO
Sat06-22-2019Father John Misty / Jason Isbell / Jade BirdThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat06-22-2019Atzilut / Phyllis Chapell / Ken UlanseyBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat06-22-2019Allen TateBoot & SaddleINFO
Sat06-22-2019Atlas GrayMilkBoyINFO
Sat06-22-2019Sheer Mag / White Reaper / Thin LipsWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat06-22-2019Fitz and the Tantrums / COINThe FillmoreINFO
Sat06-22-2019Justin Courtney PierreArdmore Music HallINFO
Sat06-22-2019ElectronClub XLINFO
Sun06-23-2019Faye WebsterJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sun06-23-2019Oshima Brothers / Rainbow GirlsPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sun06-23-2019Low Cut Connie - XPN WELCOMESMusikfest CafeINFO
Sun06-23-2019A R I Z O N ATheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Sun06-23-2019Martina McBrideAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Sun06-23-2019The Sweet RemainsSellersville TheaterINFO
Sun06-23-2019The Babe RainbowBoot & SaddleINFO
Sun06-23-2019Chon / DOMi / JD BeckTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Mon06-24-2019Ariana Grande / Normani / Social HouseWells Fargo CenterINFO
Mon06-24-2019Buddy GuyOcean City Music PierINFO
Mon06-24-2019Daddy Long LegsJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Mon06-24-2019Kristin Hersh / Fred AbongBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue06-25-2019YBN CordaeUnion TransferINFO
Tue06-25-2019Foxwarren / Hannah Cohen - XPN WELCOMESJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Tue06-25-2019Pelican / CloakroomBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue06-25-2019Richard Thompson / Joan OsborneOcean City Music PierINFO
Tue06-25-2019The Spill CanvasWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed06-26-2019Bad Books / Brother BirdUnion TransferINFO
Wed06-26-2019The Minus 5 / Summer FictionJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Wed06-26-2019William Clark GreenBoot & SaddleINFO
Wed06-26-2019Sons of Levin / MorningbirdStanhope HouseINFO
Thu06-27-2019Mir FontaneTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Thu06-27-2019New Kids On The BlockWells Fargo CenterINFO
Thu06-27-2019The Minus 5White Eagle HallINFO
Thu06-27-2019Oldest Sea / Angel OcanaBourbon & BranchINFO
Thu06-27-2019Quinn SullivanSellersville TheaterINFO
Thu06-27-2019The Allman-Betts BandThe State TheatreINFO
Thu06-27-2019Hawk Tubley & The Ozymandians / Nick Millevoi/Ron Stabinsky / Torn & IronicBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri06-28-2019The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw - XPN WELCOMESMusikfest CafeINFO
Fri06-28-2019Pentley HolmesEaston Public MarketINFO
Fri06-28-2019PhishBB&T PavilionINFO
Fri06-28-2019Buddy Guy - XPN WELCOMESMayo Performing Arts CenterINFO
Fri06-28-2019The Weight BandArdmore Music HallINFO
Fri06-28-2019Luke O’Brien / The Bul Bey / DJ RoyaleWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Fri06-28-2019The KennedysPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Fri06-28-2019Ace Frehley / RyderBergen Performing Arts CenterINFO
Fri06-28-2019Jem and the Vibe / Hempwick / D'Israeli Gears / Elmer FunkLot 323INFO
Fri06-28-2019Cate Le BonBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri06-28-2019Good CharlotteSherman TheaterINFO
Fri06-28-2019Blast Furnace Blues Festival ft. The BC Combo, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, and Brody BusterLevitt Pavilion SteelStacksINFO
Sat06-29-2019PhishBB&T PavilionINFO
Sat06-29-2019Vans Warped TourAtlantic City BeachINFO
Sat06-29-2019Buddy GuyKeswick TheatreINFO
Sat06-29-2019Christine Havrilla & Gypsy FuzzBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat06-29-2019Curley Taylor and Zydeco TroubleTK ClubINFO
Sat06-29-2019Fawziyyah HeartBourbon & BranchINFO
Sat06-29-2019Tom RushHopewell TheaterINFO
Sat06-29-2019WDAS Summer Block Party ft. Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan, Mase, Musiq Soulchild & DJ D-NiceThe Mann CenterINFO
Sat06-29-2019Jake OwenSherman TheaterINFO
Sat06-29-2019The Vernes / American Trappist / Grace VonderkuhnJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sat06-29-2019HellingsUnderground ArtsINFO
Sat06-29-2019Blast Furnace Blues Festival ft. Tommy Castro, Brandon Santini, Ursula Ricks, and Kevin BurtLevitt Pavilion SteelStacksINFO
Sat06-29-2019Little Tybee / RotemMilkBoyINFO
Sun06-30-2019PhishBB&T PavilionINFO
Sun06-30-2019Vans Warped TourAtlantic City BeachINFO
Sun06-30-2019Dan Baird & Homemade SinSellersville TheaterINFO
Sun06-30-2019Addis Pablo / Kuf Knotz / ialiveBoot & SaddleINFO
Sun06-30-2019Blast Furnace Blues Festival ft. The War and Treaty, Studebaker John & the Hawks, and Laura Rain & the CaesarsLevitt Pavilion SteelStacksINFO
Mon07-01-2019Boz ScaggsOcean City Music PierINFO
Mon07-01-2019Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown / The Temperance Movement / Thomas Wynn & The BelieversUnderground ArtsINFO
Wed07-03-2019Wand / DreamdecayJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Thu07-04-2019Boz Scaggs - XPN WELCOMESWiggins ParkINFO
Fri07-05-2019Party Nails / PRXZMMilkBoyINFO
Sat07-06-2019Trespass / Richard DouglassBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat07-06-2019Nick MurphyUnion TransferINFO
Sat07-06-2019Dope Shows Festival ft. PnB Rock, Pusha T, NBA Youngboy, Young Dolph and moreThe Mann CenterINFO
Mon07-08-2019The Allman-Betts BandOcean City Music PierINFO
Tue07-09-2019Sublime / Rome / SOJA / Common KingsThe Mann Center (Skyline Stage)INFO
Tue07-09-2019AnberlinTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Wed07-10-2019Jimmie Vaughan - XPN WELCOMESMusikfest CafeINFO
Wed07-10-2019Gilbert O’SullivanWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed07-10-2019Tedeschi Trucks Band / Blackberry Smoke / Shovels & Rope - XPN WELCOMESThe Mann CenterINFO
Wed07-10-2019Peter FramptonThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed07-10-2019Upstate / G.F. Patrick - XPN WELCOMESHaddon Lake ParkINFO
Wed07-10-2019We Were Promised JetpacksUnion TransferINFO
Wed07-10-2019The Psychedelic Furs / JamesParamount TheatreINFO
Thu07-11-2019BaronessChameleon ClubINFO
Thu07-11-2019Jimmie VaughanArdmore Music HallINFO
Thu07-11-2019Roger Clyne & The PeacemakersWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu07-11-2019The Righteous BrothersBergen Performing Arts CenterINFO
Thu07-11-2019Yeasayer / Steady HolidayUnion TransferINFO
Thu07-11-2019Steve Earle & The DukesPenn's PeakINFO
Fri07-12-2019The David Bromberg QuintetMauch Chunk Opera HouseINFO
Fri07-12-2019Belle And SebastianUnion TransferINFO
Fri07-12-2019Tim Cappello / Crickets / FabergegePhilaMOCAINFO
Fri07-12-2019Rachel Andie and the Fifth Element / The Naked Sun / The Retinas / Hobo HotsyLot 323INFO
Fri07-12-2019Eric Roberson / RESArdmore Music HallINFO
Fri07-12-2019Bill CallahanWhite Eagle HallINFO
Fri07-12-2019OperatorsJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri07-12-2019Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers - XPN WELCOMESMount Airy CasinoINFO
Fri07-12-2019Love Fest ft. Secret Base Life, Carson Miller, Kennedy Shaw, Sunnyside Walkers, Miss Cantalope, Delmont, Wild West BanditPentridge StationINFO
Fri07-12-2019Citizen CopeClub XLINFO
Fri07-12-2019Frankie MorenoKeswick TheatreINFO
Sat07-13-2019Jeff Lynne's ELOWells Fargo CenterINFO
Sat07-13-2019Eilen Jewell / Jimmy Scantron & His Cosmic GuiltThe Locks at SonaINFO
Sat07-13-2019Rob Thomas / Abby AndersonThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat07-13-2019Florida Georgia Line / Dan and Shay / Morgan WallenBB&T PavilionINFO
Sat07-13-2019Susan Werner / Jonathan Doh / Mark WallaceBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat07-13-2019Stef Chura / French VanillaPhilaMOCAINFO
Sat07-13-2019Bill CallahanWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat07-13-2019Próxima ParadaMilkBoyINFO
Sat07-13-2019A.A. BondyJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sat07-13-2019Sad Summer Festival ft. The Wonder Years, The Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Mom Jeans and moreThe Mann CenterINFO
Sat07-13-2019The Psychedelic Furs / James / Dear BoyFranklin Music HallINFO
Sat07-13-2019Yuengling 190th Anniversary Concert ft. Better Than EzraDowntown Pottsville, PAINFO
Sat07-13-2019Love Fest ft. Breakfast 4 Turtles, Lamerá Neta, The Missing Frets, Swikk, Ntive Flora, Minor Setback, Terreta StormBourbon & BranchINFO
Sun07-14-2019Charlie Hunter & Lucy WoodwardKennett FlashINFO
Sun07-14-2019Third Eye Blind / Jimmy Eat WorldBB&T PavilionINFO
Sun07-14-2019Love Fest ft. Alex Deems, Rabbit Heart, Lost Thirds, Go On Red, Perpetual Motion, Benchmark, Faye Adina, SunchokeAnthorna GalleryINFO
Mon07-15-2019Rob Thomas / Abby AndersonSands BethlehemINFO
Mon07-15-2019Mystery SkullsThe FoundryINFO
Mon07-15-2019Tim O’BrienSellersville TheaterINFO
Tue07-16-2019The GotobedsBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue07-16-2019Jeff Lynne's ELOPrudential CenterINFO
Tue07-16-2019Aimee Mann / Jonathan Coulton - XPN WELCOMESColonial TheatreINFO
Tue07-16-2019Okkervil River / Lip Talk - XPN WELCOMESWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed07-17-2019DrugdealerJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Wed07-17-2019Rob ThomasBergen Performing Arts CenterINFO
Wed07-17-2019Amyl and the SniffersBoot & SaddleINFO
Wed07-17-2019RobynThe Mann CenterINFO
Wed07-17-2019Astronoid / Infinity ShredThe FoundryINFO
Thu07-18-2019mekonsJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri07-19-2019The Fireside CollectiveMauch Chunk Opera HouseINFO
Fri07-19-2019AmericaAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Fri07-19-2019Will ButlerBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri07-19-2019Terry McBrideSellersville TheaterINFO
Fri07-19-2019The Mountain Goats / Erin McKeownUnion TransferINFO
Fri07-19-2019The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn BandChameleon ClubINFO
Fri07-19-2019The High DiversMilkBoyINFO
Fri07-19-2019Scott StappSherman TheaterINFO
Sat07-20-2019Dave Alvin / Christy McWilsonWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat07-20-2019The Brubeck Brothers QuartetHopewell TheaterINFO
Sat07-20-2019Tommy James and the ShondellsPenn's PeakINFO
Sat07-20-2019Dar Williams / The NieldsBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat07-20-2019PRETTYMUCHThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat07-20-2019Khemmis / CloakUnderground ArtsINFO
Sat07-20-2019Carly Rae JepsenThe FillmoreINFO
Sat07-20-2019The Mountain Goats / Erin McKeownUnion TransferINFO
Sat07-20-2019Little Steven And The Disciples of SoulKeswick TheatreINFO
Sun07-21-2019Jason Aldean / Kane BrownBB&T PavilionINFO
Sun07-21-2019Fujiya & MiyagiJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Mon07-22-2019John MayerWells Fargo CenterINFO
Mon07-22-2019The Mountain GoatsAsbury LanesINFO
Tue07-23-2019Tommy Emmanuel / Mike DawesThe QueenINFO
Tue07-23-2019Summer Salt / Motel RadioThe FoundryINFO
Tue07-23-2019TWRP & The ProtomenWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed07-24-2019JD McPherson / Adrien Reju - XPN WELCOMESHaddon Lake ParkINFO
Wed07-24-2019SebadohUnderground ArtsINFO
Wed07-24-2019Slaid CleavesThe Locks at SonaINFO
Wed07-24-2019The GrowlersClub XLINFO
Wed07-24-2019Rees FinleyThe Rusty NailINFO
Thu07-25-2019Mark ReditoJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Thu07-25-2019Jeromes Dream / Loma PrietaBoot & SaddleINFO
Thu07-25-2019Amos LeeBergen Performing Arts CenterINFO
Thu07-25-2019Altin Gün - XPN WELCOMESKung Fu NecktieINFO
Fri07-26-2019Escape-ismBoot & SaddleINFO
Fri07-26-2019PixxJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri07-26-2019Hot Club of CowtownKennett FlashINFO
Fri07-26-2019Rich People / Andorra / Greg Sover Band / DelmontLot 323INFO
Fri07-26-2019The Charlie Daniels Band / Runnin' On WhiskeySherman TheaterINFO
Sat07-27-2019Lee Child and Naked BlueWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat07-27-2019BuckcherryTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Sat07-27-2019John Gorka / Denise MoserBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat07-27-2019Amanda RheaumePhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sat07-27-2019Sloan WainwrightHopewell TheaterINFO
Sun07-28-2019Iron MaidensThe FoundryINFO
Sun07-28-2019Hootie & The Blowfish / Barenaked LadiesBB&T PavilionINFO
Sun07-28-2019I Prevail / Justin StoneThe FillmoreINFO
Sun07-28-2019Lyle Lovett and his Large BandF.M. Kirby CenterINFO
Sun07-28-2019Titus AndronicusPhilaMOCAINFO
Mon07-29-2019Jon AndersonOcean City Music PierINFO
Tue07-30-2019Stick Men: Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, Markus ReuterArdmore Music HallINFO
Wed07-31-2019Mavis StaplesCape May Convention HallINFO
Wed07-31-2019Rebelution / Protoje / Collie BuddzThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed07-31-2019Corinne Bailey Rae - XPN WELCOMESUnion TransferINFO
Thu08-01-2019Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch & Russell DickersonBB&T PavilionINFO
Thu08-01-2019Herb Alpert and Lani HallMayo Performing Arts CenterINFO
Thu08-01-2019Musikfest ft. Earth, Wind & FireSands Steel Stage at PNC PlazaINFO
Thu08-01-2019King's XThe QueenINFO
Fri08-02-2019Steve GunnJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri08-02-2019Musikfest ft. The ChainsmokersSands Steel Stage at PNC PlazaINFO
Fri08-02-2019Heart / Joan Jett and the Blackhearts / Elle KingBB&T PavilionINFO
Fri08-02-2019Howie DayWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat08-03-2019Queen / Adam LambertWells Fargo CenterINFO
Sat08-03-2019Korn / Alice In ChainsBB&T PavilionINFO
Sat08-03-2019Herb Alpert & Lani HallWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat08-03-2019Musikfest ft. Steve Miller Band & Marty StuartSands Steel Stage at PNC PlazaINFO
Sat08-03-2019Rob ThomasMayo Performing Arts CenterINFO
Sat08-03-2019David Wilcox / Becca Fox / Chris DixonBryn Mawr GazeboINFO
Sat08-03-2019Josh TurnerAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Sat08-03-2019Cayetana / Katie Ellen / Cave PeopleUnion TransferINFO
Sat08-03-2019Connective Art & Music Festival ft. Blind Melon, Swift Technique, The National Reserve - XPN WELCOMESOxford, PAINFO
Sat08-03-2019DusterJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sat08-03-2019Dikki Du and Zydeco KreweTK ClubINFO
Sun08-04-2019Musikfest ft. Lady AntebellumSands Steel Stage at PNC PlazaINFO
Sun08-04-2019Herbie Hancock & Kamasi WashingtonThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Mon08-05-2019Sarah McLachlan with The Philly POPSThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Mon08-05-2019Lou Gramm / AsiaOcean City Music PierINFO
Mon08-05-2019Musikfest ft. WeezerSands Steel Stage at PNC PlazaINFO
Tue08-06-2019Musikfest ft. Train & The Goo Goo DollsSands Steel Stage at PNC PlazaINFO
Tue08-06-2019Rüfüs Du SolFranklin Music HallINFO
Tue08-06-2019UB40Theatre of Living ArtsINFO
Tue08-06-2019Andrew BelleJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Wed08-07-2019Papa Roach / Asking AlexandriaThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed08-07-2019Natalie Prass / Ali Awan - XPN WELCOMESHaddon Lake ParkINFO
Wed08-07-2019Musikfest ft. IncubusSands Steel Stage at PNC PlazaINFO
Thu08-08-2019Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher's High Flying BirdsBB&T PavilionINFO
Thu08-08-2019The BailsmenHopewell TheaterINFO
Fri08-09-2019Breaking Benjamin / Chevelle / Three Days GraceBB&T PavilionINFO
Fri08-09-2019Dry Reef / The Dead Flowers / American Dinosaur / Honeytiger / John Dutton & Aaron HehlLot 323INFO
Fri08-09-2019August Burns Red / Silverstein / Silent PlanetThe FillmoreINFO
Fri08-09-2019Musikfest ft. GodsmackSands Steel Stage at PNC PlazaINFO
Fri08-09-2019Ted NugentStarland BallroomINFO
Fri08-09-2019Donavon FrankenreiterArdmore Music HallINFO
Fri08-09-2019Gilberto Santa RosaParamount TheatreINFO
Fri08-09-2019Liz LongleyNew Hope WineryINFO
Sat08-10-2019Musikfest ft. Brad PaisleySands Steel Stage at PNC PlazaINFO
Sat08-10-2019Ama Lou / Dounia / Brianna CashThe FoundryINFO
Sat08-10-2019Vets Summer Fest - XPN WELCOMESVasa ParkINFO
Sat08-10-2019Gooch and the MotionWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sat08-10-2019Why Don’t WeThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat08-10-2019Train / Goo Goo Dolls / Allen StoneBB&T PavilionINFO
Sat08-10-2019Aaron LewisAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Sun08-11-2019Bryan Ferry - XPN WELCOMESThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sun08-11-2019Khalid / ClairoWells Fargo CenterINFO
Wed08-14-2019Ringo Starr and His All Starr BandThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed08-14-2019Ted NugentPenn's PeakINFO
Thu08-15-2019Black Joe Lewis & The HoneybearsUnderground ArtsINFO
Thu08-15-2019Alice Cooper & HalestormBB&T PavilionINFO
Fri08-16-2019Electric Hot Tuna / David Bromberg QuintetParamount TheatreINFO
Fri08-16-2019El CaribefunkBourbon & BranchINFO
Fri08-16-2019Tab BenoitThe Newton TheatreINFO
Fri08-16-2019Davy KnowlesArdmore Music HallINFO
Sat08-17-2019Mark KnopflerThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat08-17-2019Backstreet BoysWells Fargo CenterINFO
Sat08-17-2019Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi & Tenille TownesBB&T PavilionINFO
Sat08-17-2019AmericaPenn's PeakINFO
Mon08-19-2019The ZombiesOcean City Music PierINFO
Tue08-20-2019Beast Coast ft. Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers and moreThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Tue08-20-2019Walter Trout / Vanessa CollierOcean City Music PierINFO
Wed08-21-2019Beck / Cage the Elephant / Spoon / Sunflower BeanBB&T PavilionINFO
Wed08-21-2019Anthony Green / Jetty Bones - XPN WELCOMESHaddon Lake ParkINFO
Fri08-23-2019Electric Hot Tuna / Dave MasonKeswick TheatreINFO
Fri08-23-2019Rascal FlattsBB&T PavilionINFO
Fri08-23-2019Camp CandleBourbon & BranchINFO
Fri08-23-2019Tame Impala - XPN WELCOMESThe Mann CenterINFO
Sat08-24-2019Social Distortion / Flogging MollyThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat08-24-2019Electric Hot Tuna / Dave Mason - XPN WELCOMESSherman TheaterINFO
Sat08-24-2019SantanaBB&T PavilionINFO
Sat08-24-2019Ari Lennox / St. Beauty / Tiffany GouchTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Sat08-24-2019Rufus WainwrightSouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Sat08-24-2019MelanieNew Hope WineryINFO
Sat08-24-2019Alex LaheyJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sun08-25-2019Sara EvansAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Sun08-25-2019The Wallflowers - XPN WELCOMESKeswick TheatreINFO
Sun08-25-2019Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals / Trombone Shorty & Orleans AvenueParx Casino Xcite CenterINFO
Wed08-28-2019Daughtry / AugustanaLevitt Pavilion SteelStacksINFO
Wed08-28-2019Shawn Mendes / Alessia CaraWells Fargo CenterINFO
Wed08-28-2019Marialy PachecoWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Thu08-29-2019Brooks & DunnAllentown FairgroundsINFO
Fri08-30-2019God Street WineArdmore Music HallINFO
Fri08-30-2019Lynyrd SkynyrdBB&T PavilionINFO
Fri08-30-2019King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - XPN WELCOMESFranklin Music HallINFO
Fri08-30-2019Belinda CarlislePenn's PeakINFO
Sat08-31-2019Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira & BehemothBB&T PavilionINFO
Sat08-31-2019The Alarm / Modern English / Jay Aston’s Gene Loves JezebelKeswick TheatreINFO
Sat08-31-2019Made In America FestivalBen Franklin ParkwayINFO
Sun09-01-2019Made In America FestivalBen Franklin ParkwayINFO
Wed09-04-2019Vampire Weekend / Christone "Kingfish" IngramThe Mann CenterINFO
Wed09-04-2019Snarky Puppy - XPN WELCOMESThe FillmoreINFO
Thu09-05-2019Boogarins / Mdou MoctarWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu09-05-2019The Piano GuysAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Fri09-06-2019Brandi Carlile / Mavis Staples - XPN WELCOMESThe Mann CenterINFO
Fri09-06-2019Avail / Angel Du$t Union TransferINFO
Fri09-06-2019Zac Brown BandBB&T PavilionINFO
Fri09-06-2019Joanna NewsomKimmel CenterINFO
Sat09-07-2019Zac Brown BandBB&T PavilionINFO
Sat09-07-2019Danielia CottonHopewell TheaterINFO
Sat09-07-2019Joanna NewsomKimmel CenterINFO
Sat09-07-2019Fontaines D.C. / PotteryJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sun09-08-2019Hot ChipUnion TransferINFO
Mon09-09-2019Morrissey / InterpolBB&T PavilionINFO
Wed09-11-2019KamelotTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Wed09-11-2019Kacey MusgravesThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed09-11-2019PUP / Illuminati HottiesFranklin Music HallINFO
Thu09-12-2019The Piano GuysThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu09-12-2019Built To SpillStarland BallroomINFO
Fri09-13-2019Streetlight ManifestoFranklin Music HallINFO
Fri09-13-2019God is an AstronautUnderground ArtsINFO
Fri09-13-2019The Piano GuysState Theatre EastonINFO
Fri09-13-2019Black Uhuru / Big Mind / Crucial / Solomonic Sound SystemArdmore Music HallINFO
Fri09-13-2019Judah & the LionThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri09-13-2019Built To SpillUnion TransferINFO
Sat09-14-2019Polo & PanUnderground ArtsINFO
Sat09-14-2019Becca MancariMilkBoyINFO
Sat09-14-2019MarinaThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat09-14-2019Steve Forbert and the New RenditionsHopewell TheaterINFO
Sat09-14-2019Festival in the Borough - XPN WELCOMESDowntown Washington BoroughINFO
Sat09-14-2019Pousette-Dart BandRoy's HallINFO
Sat09-14-2019Built To SpillUnion TransferINFO
Sun09-15-2019ZZ TopBB&T PavilionINFO
Mon09-16-2019Andrew Bird / Chicano Batman - XPN WELCOMESThe FillmoreINFO
Tue09-17-2019Bloc PartyFranklin Music HallINFO
Wed09-18-2019LizzoThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed09-18-2019Band Of SkullsUnion TransferINFO
Wed09-18-2019Billy CobhamArdmore Music HallINFO
Thu09-19-2019The B-52'sThe Mann CenterINFO
Fri09-20-2019Agent OrangeKung Fu NecktieINFO
Fri09-20-2019Massive AttackThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri09-20-2019Calexico / Iron And WineUnion TransferINFO
Fri09-20-2019Brent Cobb and Them / The National ReserveWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri09-20-2019Julian Lage TrioJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Fri09-20-2019Graham NashMayo Performing Arts CenterINFO
Sat09-21-2019Mac DeMarco - XPN WELCOMESFranklin Music HallINFO
Sat09-21-2019Dr. Dog / Shakey GravesThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat09-21-2019Ann Hampton Callaway and Susan WernerSouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Sat09-21-2019Leroy Van Dyke / Leona Williams / Mandy Barnett / Narvel FeltsAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Sat09-21-2019The Jayhawks / The Old Ceremony - XPN WELCOMESArdmore Music HallINFO
Sat09-21-2019Gina ChavezPhiladelphia Folksong SocietyINFO
Sun09-22-2019Three Dog NightAmerican Music TheatreINFO
Sun09-22-2019Bars and MelodyThe FoundryINFO
Sun09-22-2019Joan Jett and the BlackheartsBergen Performing Arts CenterINFO
Mon09-23-2019King CrimsonThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Mon09-23-2019TinariwenUnion TransferINFO
Wed09-25-2019Graham NashSouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Thu09-26-2019StereolabUnion TransferINFO
Fri09-27-2019Steve HackettKeswick TheatreINFO
Fri09-27-2019DarlingsideSouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Fri09-27-2019Whitney - XPN WELCOMESUnion TransferINFO
Fri09-27-2019Tameca JonesHopewell TheaterINFO
Sat09-28-2019Steve HackettKeswick TheatreINFO
Sat09-28-2019Flor De ToloacheSouth Orange Performing Arts CenterINFO
Sat09-28-2019Arlo GuthrieParamount TheatreINFO
Sun09-29-2019Charlie CunninghamBoot & SaddleINFO
Tue10-01-2019Enforcer / WarbringerThe FoundryINFO
Wed10-02-2019Pink Turns BluePhilaMOCAINFO
Wed10-02-2019The Tallest Man On Earth - XPN WELCOMESThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Thu10-03-2019Vince NeilBergen Performing Arts CenterINFO
Fri10-04-2019The Paper KitesFirst Unitarian ChurchINFO
Fri10-04-2019LunaUnion TransferINFO
Fri10-04-2019Mudhoney / Shut UpWhite Eagle HallINFO
Fri10-04-2019Maggie Rogers / Empress Of - XPN WELCOMESThe Mann Center (Skyline Stage)INFO
Fri10-04-2019Mt. JoyThe FillmoreINFO
Sat10-05-2019Carrie Underwood / Maddie & Tae / Runaway JuneWells Fargo CenterINFO
Sat10-05-2019Lauv / bülowThe FillmoreINFO
Sun10-06-2019Mudhoney / Pissed JeansUnion TransferINFO
Sun10-06-2019Elder IslandBoot & SaddleINFO
Sun10-06-2019Graham Nash - XPN WELCOMESMusikfest CafeINFO
Mon10-07-2019The Head and The HeartThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Tue10-08-2019Noah KahanUnion TransferINFO
Wed10-09-2019Perpetual GrooveThe FoundryINFO
Thu10-10-2019John WaiteMusikfest CafeINFO
Sat10-12-2019HiromiAnnenberg Center for the Performing ArtsINFO
Sat10-12-2019Jonah TolchinHopewell TheaterINFO
Sun10-13-2019The Temptations & The Four TopsSands BethlehemINFO
Mon10-14-2019The Black Keys / Modest MouseWells Fargo CenterINFO
Wed10-16-2019MahaliaThe FoundryINFO
Thu10-17-2019Rick Springfield / Richard MarxKeswick TheatreINFO
Fri10-18-2019Little River Band / Jonathan EdwardsPenn's PeakINFO
Sat10-19-2019Peter BenceKeswick TheatreINFO
Sat10-19-2019ShuraJohnny Brenda'sINFO
Sat10-19-2019Rick Springfield / Richard MarxWellmont TheaterINFO
Sat10-19-2019David Bromberg Big Band / Los LobosScottish Rite AuditoriumINFO
Tue10-22-2019Oh Sees / Prettiest EyesUnion TransferINFO
Thu10-24-2019Peter Hook & The LightUnion TransferINFO
Fri10-25-2019Julia MichaelsTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Fri10-25-2019David Bromberg Quintet with Bettye LaVette - XPN WELCOMESMusikfest CafeINFO
Sat10-26-2019Jenny Lewis - XPN WELCOMESThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat11-02-2019Chris SmitherNew Hope WineryINFO
Sat11-02-2019The KVBKung Fu NecktieINFO
Sun11-03-2019Rosanne Cash & Ry CooderThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Tue11-05-2019SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour ft. Joshua Radin, The Weepies, Lily KershawTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Tue11-05-2019Steely DanSands BethlehemINFO
Wed11-06-2019Steely DanThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri11-08-2019Elton JohnWells Fargo CenterINFO
Fri11-08-2019Steely DanThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Sat11-09-2019Elton JohnWells Fargo CenterINFO
Sat11-09-2019Big Thief / PalehoundUnion TransferINFO
Sat11-09-2019Nile / TerrorizerTheatre of Living ArtsINFO
Sat11-09-2019Steely DanThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Wed11-13-2019Taking Back SundayFranklin Music HallINFO
Wed11-13-2019Carl PalmerMusikfest CafeINFO
Thu11-14-2019Taking Back SundayFranklin Music HallINFO
Fri11-15-2019Robert ForsterWorld Cafe Live Philadelphia - UpstairsINFO
Sat11-16-2019Sara BareillesThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Mon11-18-2019Sara BareillesThe Met PhiladelphiaINFO
Fri11-22-2019The Pineapple ThiefUnion TransferINFO
Sat11-23-2019Steve ForbertNew Hope WineryINFO
Fri11-29-2019Crack the SkyThe QueenINFO
Sat11-30-2019Livingston TaylorKennett FlashINFO
Thu12-05-2019Blood Sweat & TearsKeswick TheatreINFO
Fri12-06-2019CherWells Fargo CenterINFO
Fri12-13-2019Darlene LoveKeswick TheatreINFO
Thu01-23-2020Deadmau5 / CUBE V3The Met PhiladelphiaINFO