XPN Playlist for 01-14-2020


Date: mm-dd-yyyy

04:12 pm Dr. Feelgood - She Does It Right

04:05 pm The Rolling Stones - Dance Little Sister

04:01 pm The Guess Who - Dancin' Fool

03:54 pm Elton John - Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

03:50 pm Barry White - You're The First, The Last, My Everything

03:47 pm Paul McCartney - Junior's Farm

03:44 pm Neil Sedaka - Laughter in the Rain

03:41 pm Barry Manilow - Mandy

03:37 pm Ringo Starr - Only You (And You Alone)

03:31 pm Stevie Wonder - Boogie On Reggae Woman

03:28 pm The Carpenters - Please Mr. Postman

03:25 pm Carl Douglas - Kung Fu Fighting

03:22 pm Paul Anka - One Man Woman / One Woman Man (feat. Odia Coates)

03:19 pm Donny & Marie Osmond - Morning Side Of The Mountain

03:15 pm Jethro Tull - Bungle In The Jungle

03:12 pm Helen Reddy - Angie Baby

03:08 pm Gloria Gaynor - Never Can Say Goodbye

03:02 pm George Harrison - Dark Horse

02:58 pm Ohio Players - Fire

02:55 pm Carol Douglas - Doctor's Orders

02:50 pm Average White Band - Pick Up The Pieces

02:47 pm Grand Funk Railroad - Some Kind Of Wonderful

02:43 pm Mac Davis - Rock & Roll (I Gave You The Best Years Of My Life)

02:40 pm Disco Tex & The Sex-O-Lettes - Get Dancin'

02:36 pm Harry Chapin - Cat's In The Cradle

02:33 pm Al Green - Sha-La-La (Make Me Happy)

02:29 pm Paul Davis - Ride 'Em Cowboy

02:23 pm Rufus - You Got The Love

02:18 pm The Eagles - Best Of My Love

02:08 pm Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird

02:05 pm The Three Degrees - When Will I See You Again

01:59 pm Linda Ronstadt - You're No Good

01:54 pm Barbara Mason - From His Woman To You

01:48 pm Tower Of Power - What Is Hip

01:45 pm Bonnie Raitt - What Is Success

01:40 pm Bob Marley & The Wailers - No Woman No Cry

01:35 pm Grateful Dead - Eyes Of The World

01:27 pm David Bowie - Ziggy Stardust--Suffragette City

01:24 pm Bruce Springsteen - It's Hard To Be A Saint In The City

12:58 pm Robert Palmer - Sailing Shoes/Hey Julia/Sneakin' Sally Through The Alley

12:54 pm Labelle - Lady Marmalade

12:48 pm Billy Cobham - Stratus

12:43 pm Chicago - 25 Or 6 To 4

12:39 pm Joe Walsh - Turn To Stone

12:30 pm Sugarloaf - Green-Eyed Lady

12:27 pm Ozark Mountain Daredevils - Jackie Blue

12:15 pm Led Zeppelin - That's The Way

12:12 pm Queen - Killer Queen

12:02 pm Curtis Mayfield - Love Me (Right In The Pocket)

11:59 am Carole King - I Feel The Earth Move

11:55 am The O'Jays - Back Stabbers

11:51 am The Spinners - Then Came You

11:45 am Yes - Every Little Thing

11:37 am Return To Forever - Vulcan Worlds

11:29 am America - Horse With No Name

11:26 am Funkadelic - Can You Get to That

11:23 am Steely Dan - Dirty Work

11:20 am Randy Newman - Louisiana 1927

11:13 am Gregg Allman - Queen Of Hearts

11:09 am Genesis - The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

11:03 am Orleans - Dance With Me

11:00 am Todd Rundgren - I Saw the Light

10:53 am Marshall Tucker Band - This Ol' Cowboy

10:48 am John Cale - Paris 1919

10:45 am Supertramp - Dreamer

10:37 am Paul McCartney & Wings - Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five

10:35 am Ringo Starr - No-No Song

10:30 am John Lennon - #9 Dream

10:25 am George Harrison - Far East Man

10:20 am Linda Ronstadt - Rock Me On The Water

10:17 am Jackson Browne - The Road And The Sky

10:11 am Shuggie Otis - Inspiration Information

10:00 am Rare Earth - (I Know) I'm Losing You

09:55 am The Eagles - Already Gone

09:52 am Tom Waits - New Coat of Paint

09:47 am T Rex - Rock On

09:44 am The J. Geils Band - Musta Got Lost

09:38 am Matthews Southern Comfort - Woodstock

09:33 am Joni Mitchell - Woodstock

09:29 am Diana Ross - Ain't No Mountain High Enough

09:25 am Stevie Wonder - Don't You Worry Bout A Thing

09:00 am Kraftwerk - Autobahn

08:55 am Curtis Mayfield - Wild And Free

08:51 am Bruce Springsteen - The E Street Shuffle

08:44 am The Raspberries - Overnight Sensation (Hit Record)

08:40 am Brian Eno - Burning Airlines Give You So Much More

08:34 am King Crimson - Starless (Abridged)

08:30 am Grateful Dead - Scarlet Begonias

08:25 am Melissa Manchester - Midnight Blue

08:19 am Blind Faith - Can't Find My Way Home

08:14 am Electric Light Orchestra - Can't Get It Out Of My Head

08:01 am Herbie Hancock - Palm Grease

07:55 am Quicksilver Messenger Service - Fresh Air

07:44 am Jefferson Starship - Caroline

07:38 am Rod Stewart - Cut Across Shorty

07:30 am Bachman-Turner Overdrive - Rock Is My Life, And This Is My Song

07:27 am The Who - Long Live Rock

07:21 am The Rolling Stones - It's Only Rock'n Roll (But I Like It)

07:15 am Carole King - It's Too Late

07:12 am Dan Fogelberg - Part Of The Plan

07:06 am Hall & Oates - 70's Scenario

07:01 am Crosby Stills Nash & Young - Deja Vu

06:55 am Frank Zappa - Apostrophe

06:48 am Jimi Hendrix Experience - Wait Until Tomorrow

06:45 am Jethro Tull - Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day

06:39 am Ann Peebles - I Can't Stand The Rain

06:31 am The Allman Brothers - Stormy Monday

06:25 am Bob Dylan - Shelter From The Storm

06:16 am Elton John - Country Comfort

06:11 am David Bowie - Moonage Daydream

06:04 am John Prine - Hello In There

06:00 am Bonnie Raitt - Angel From Montgomery

05:57 am XTC - This Is Pop

05:53 am B-52's - Legal Tender

05:50 am Citizen Cope - Son's Gonna Rise

05:46 am Drive-By Truckers - Armageddon's Back in Town

05:42 am David Wax Museum - Uncover The Gold

05:39 am Lula Wiles - It's Cool (We're Cool, Everything's Cool)

05:34 am David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version)

05:31 am Klaus Nomi - Total Eclipse

05:27 am The Lone Bellow - Count On Me

05:25 am The Shirelles - Baby It's You

05:22 am Robert Palmer - Every Kind Of People

05:17 am Grace Potter - Back to Me (feat. Lucius)

05:13 am Illiterate Light - Better Than I Used To

05:08 am Buddy & Julie Miller - I'm Gonna Make You Love Me

05:04 am Counting Crows - Rain King

05:01 am Grant Lee Phillips - Good Morning Happiness

04:55 am Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here

04:52 am Sturgill Simpson - Remember To Breathe

04:47 am Bonnie Raitt - Luck Of The Draw

04:43 am Los Lobos - Jenny's Got A Pony

04:39 am The Clash - This Is Radio Clash

04:35 am Bob Marley & The Wailers - Trenchtown Rock

04:31 am Lana Del Rey - Doin' Time

04:29 am Indigo Girls - What Are You Like

04:25 am Michaela Anne - Run Away With Me

04:21 am The Peace Creeps - Through Our Ruins

04:17 am The Replacements - The Ledge

04:12 am Samantha Fish - Bulletproof

04:08 am Mumford & Sons - Blind Leading The Blind

04:05 am Rhett Miller - Come Around

04:00 am Natalie Merchant - Wonder

03:56 am Old Crow Medicine Show - Wagon Wheel

03:51 am Logan Ledger - Starlight

03:47 am G. Love - Go Crazy (ft. Keb' Mo')

03:43 am Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere

03:40 am Son Little - Hey Rose

03:37 am The Byrds - Hickory Wind

03:32 am Gomez - Revolutionary Kind

03:29 am Stereo League - Just Enough (feat. Lucy Stone)

03:26 am Sudan Archives - Confessions

03:21 am Joan Osborne - St. Theresa

03:17 am Alanis Morissette - Reasons I Drink

03:14 am Anna Of The North - Leaning On Myself

03:11 am Wilco - Everyone Hides

03:08 am Al Green - So You're Leaving

03:04 am Supertramp - Give A Little Bit

03:00 am Mondo Cozmo - Black Cadillac

02:57 am The T-Bones - No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach's In)

02:42 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 7

02:41 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 6

02:21 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 5

02:20 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 4

02:05 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 3

02:00 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 2

01:59 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 1

01:45 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 7

01:44 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 6

01:31 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 5

01:30 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 4

01:06 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 3

01:01 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 2

01:00 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 1

12:59 am Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - Blue Turning Gray

12:58 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 6

12:30 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 5

12:29 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 4

12:06 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 3

12:01 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 2

12:00 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 1

