XPN Playlist for 01-14-2020
04:12 pm Dr. Feelgood - She Does It Right
04:05 pm The Rolling Stones - Dance Little Sister
04:01 pm The Guess Who - Dancin' Fool
03:54 pm Elton John - Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
03:50 pm Barry White - You're The First, The Last, My Everything
03:47 pm Paul McCartney - Junior's Farm
03:44 pm Neil Sedaka - Laughter in the Rain
03:41 pm Barry Manilow - Mandy
03:37 pm Ringo Starr - Only You (And You Alone)
03:31 pm Stevie Wonder - Boogie On Reggae Woman
03:28 pm The Carpenters - Please Mr. Postman
03:25 pm Carl Douglas - Kung Fu Fighting
03:22 pm Paul Anka - One Man Woman / One Woman Man (feat. Odia Coates)
03:19 pm Donny & Marie Osmond - Morning Side Of The Mountain
03:15 pm Jethro Tull - Bungle In The Jungle
03:12 pm Helen Reddy - Angie Baby
03:08 pm Gloria Gaynor - Never Can Say Goodbye
03:02 pm George Harrison - Dark Horse
02:58 pm Ohio Players - Fire
02:55 pm Carol Douglas - Doctor's Orders
02:50 pm Average White Band - Pick Up The Pieces
02:47 pm Grand Funk Railroad - Some Kind Of Wonderful
02:43 pm Mac Davis - Rock & Roll (I Gave You The Best Years Of My Life)
02:40 pm Disco Tex & The Sex-O-Lettes - Get Dancin'
02:36 pm Harry Chapin - Cat's In The Cradle
02:33 pm Al Green - Sha-La-La (Make Me Happy)
02:29 pm Paul Davis - Ride 'Em Cowboy
02:23 pm Rufus - You Got The Love
02:18 pm The Eagles - Best Of My Love
02:08 pm Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird
02:05 pm The Three Degrees - When Will I See You Again
01:59 pm Linda Ronstadt - You're No Good
01:54 pm Barbara Mason - From His Woman To You
01:48 pm Tower Of Power - What Is Hip
01:45 pm Bonnie Raitt - What Is Success
01:40 pm Bob Marley & The Wailers - No Woman No Cry
01:35 pm Grateful Dead - Eyes Of The World
01:27 pm David Bowie - Ziggy Stardust--Suffragette City
01:24 pm Bruce Springsteen - It's Hard To Be A Saint In The City
12:58 pm Robert Palmer - Sailing Shoes/Hey Julia/Sneakin' Sally Through The Alley
12:54 pm Labelle - Lady Marmalade
12:48 pm Billy Cobham - Stratus
12:43 pm Chicago - 25 Or 6 To 4
12:39 pm Joe Walsh - Turn To Stone
12:30 pm Sugarloaf - Green-Eyed Lady
12:27 pm Ozark Mountain Daredevils - Jackie Blue
12:15 pm Led Zeppelin - That's The Way
12:12 pm Queen - Killer Queen
12:02 pm Curtis Mayfield - Love Me (Right In The Pocket)
11:59 am Carole King - I Feel The Earth Move
11:55 am The O'Jays - Back Stabbers
11:51 am The Spinners - Then Came You
11:45 am Yes - Every Little Thing
11:37 am Return To Forever - Vulcan Worlds
11:29 am America - Horse With No Name
11:26 am Funkadelic - Can You Get to That
11:23 am Steely Dan - Dirty Work
11:20 am Randy Newman - Louisiana 1927
11:13 am Gregg Allman - Queen Of Hearts
11:09 am Genesis - The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
11:03 am Orleans - Dance With Me
11:00 am Todd Rundgren - I Saw the Light
10:53 am Marshall Tucker Band - This Ol' Cowboy
10:48 am John Cale - Paris 1919
10:45 am Supertramp - Dreamer
10:37 am Paul McCartney & Wings - Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five
10:35 am Ringo Starr - No-No Song
10:30 am John Lennon - #9 Dream
10:25 am George Harrison - Far East Man
10:20 am Linda Ronstadt - Rock Me On The Water
10:17 am Jackson Browne - The Road And The Sky
10:11 am Shuggie Otis - Inspiration Information
10:00 am Rare Earth - (I Know) I'm Losing You
09:55 am The Eagles - Already Gone
09:52 am Tom Waits - New Coat of Paint
09:47 am T Rex - Rock On
09:44 am The J. Geils Band - Musta Got Lost
09:38 am Matthews Southern Comfort - Woodstock
09:33 am Joni Mitchell - Woodstock
09:29 am Diana Ross - Ain't No Mountain High Enough
09:25 am Stevie Wonder - Don't You Worry Bout A Thing
09:00 am Kraftwerk - Autobahn
08:55 am Curtis Mayfield - Wild And Free
08:51 am Bruce Springsteen - The E Street Shuffle
08:44 am The Raspberries - Overnight Sensation (Hit Record)
08:40 am Brian Eno - Burning Airlines Give You So Much More
08:34 am King Crimson - Starless (Abridged)
08:30 am Grateful Dead - Scarlet Begonias
08:25 am Melissa Manchester - Midnight Blue
08:19 am Blind Faith - Can't Find My Way Home
08:14 am Electric Light Orchestra - Can't Get It Out Of My Head
08:01 am Herbie Hancock - Palm Grease
07:55 am Quicksilver Messenger Service - Fresh Air
07:44 am Jefferson Starship - Caroline
07:38 am Rod Stewart - Cut Across Shorty
07:30 am Bachman-Turner Overdrive - Rock Is My Life, And This Is My Song
07:27 am The Who - Long Live Rock
07:21 am The Rolling Stones - It's Only Rock'n Roll (But I Like It)
07:15 am Carole King - It's Too Late
07:12 am Dan Fogelberg - Part Of The Plan
07:06 am Hall & Oates - 70's Scenario
07:01 am Crosby Stills Nash & Young - Deja Vu
06:55 am Frank Zappa - Apostrophe
06:48 am Jimi Hendrix Experience - Wait Until Tomorrow
06:45 am Jethro Tull - Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day
06:39 am Ann Peebles - I Can't Stand The Rain
06:31 am The Allman Brothers - Stormy Monday
06:25 am Bob Dylan - Shelter From The Storm
06:16 am Elton John - Country Comfort
06:11 am David Bowie - Moonage Daydream
06:04 am John Prine - Hello In There
06:00 am Bonnie Raitt - Angel From Montgomery
05:57 am XTC - This Is Pop
05:53 am B-52's - Legal Tender
05:50 am Citizen Cope - Son's Gonna Rise
05:46 am Drive-By Truckers - Armageddon's Back in Town
05:42 am David Wax Museum - Uncover The Gold
05:39 am Lula Wiles - It's Cool (We're Cool, Everything's Cool)
05:34 am David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version)
05:31 am Klaus Nomi - Total Eclipse
05:27 am The Lone Bellow - Count On Me
05:25 am The Shirelles - Baby It's You
05:22 am Robert Palmer - Every Kind Of People
05:17 am Grace Potter - Back to Me (feat. Lucius)
05:13 am Illiterate Light - Better Than I Used To
05:08 am Buddy & Julie Miller - I'm Gonna Make You Love Me
05:04 am Counting Crows - Rain King
05:01 am Grant Lee Phillips - Good Morning Happiness
04:55 am Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here
04:52 am Sturgill Simpson - Remember To Breathe
04:47 am Bonnie Raitt - Luck Of The Draw
04:43 am Los Lobos - Jenny's Got A Pony
04:39 am The Clash - This Is Radio Clash
04:35 am Bob Marley & The Wailers - Trenchtown Rock
04:31 am Lana Del Rey - Doin' Time
04:29 am Indigo Girls - What Are You Like
04:25 am Michaela Anne - Run Away With Me
04:21 am The Peace Creeps - Through Our Ruins
04:17 am The Replacements - The Ledge
04:12 am Samantha Fish - Bulletproof
04:08 am Mumford & Sons - Blind Leading The Blind
04:05 am Rhett Miller - Come Around
04:00 am Natalie Merchant - Wonder
03:56 am Old Crow Medicine Show - Wagon Wheel
03:51 am Logan Ledger - Starlight
03:47 am G. Love - Go Crazy (ft. Keb' Mo')
03:43 am Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere
03:40 am Son Little - Hey Rose
03:37 am The Byrds - Hickory Wind
03:32 am Gomez - Revolutionary Kind
03:29 am Stereo League - Just Enough (feat. Lucy Stone)
03:26 am Sudan Archives - Confessions
03:21 am Joan Osborne - St. Theresa
03:17 am Alanis Morissette - Reasons I Drink
03:14 am Anna Of The North - Leaning On Myself
03:11 am Wilco - Everyone Hides
03:08 am Al Green - So You're Leaving
03:04 am Supertramp - Give A Little Bit
03:00 am Mondo Cozmo - Black Cadillac
02:57 am The T-Bones - No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach's In)
02:42 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 7
02:41 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 6
02:21 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 5
02:20 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 4
02:05 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 3
02:00 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 2
01:59 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 1
01:45 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 7
01:44 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 6
01:31 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 5
01:30 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 4
01:06 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 3
01:01 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 2
01:00 am |World Cafe| - Clairo 1-13-2020 Hour 1, Part 1
12:59 am Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - Blue Turning Gray
12:58 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 6
12:30 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 5
12:29 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 4
12:06 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 3
12:01 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 2
12:00 am |Echoes| - Echoes #20-02A Monday 1-13-2020 Hour 2, Part 1
