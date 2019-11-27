Night Before With Robert Drake

WXPN Radio

The premier guide for new and significant artists in rock, blues, and folk - including NPR-syndicated World Cafe

XPN2 - Jingle Jams

XPN's own Kris Kringle, (Robert Drake) is presenting a unique mix of seasonal songs celebrating both the holiday and winter seasons.

World Cafe Archives

Join the World Cafe through performances and interviews with celebrated and emerging artists.

XPoNential Radio

24/7 Musical discovery. A unique mix of emerging and heritage blues, rock, world, folk, and alt-country artists.
Listen
You are here: Programs //   Night Before With Robert Drake

The Night Before on XPN with Robert Drake

Page 1 of 3

The 27th annual edition of 24 Nonstop Hours on the 24th Day of December! All day, all night December 24th!

Robert Drake here – excited to once again host The Night Before on XPN!
The Night Before on XPN
Listen Live
Listen and Watch Live
Submit A Holiday Greeting
Support XPN
Night Before Facebook Group
Merry Fringemas!

Reach Robert on the
Jingle Line
at 215-573-WXPN
#XPNNightBefore
Check Out JingleJams

It was 27 years ago when WXPN came to me, with those puppy-dog eyes, hoping that I'd fill in on December 24. Seems no one was available, and in those days before digital, you needed a body to oversee any programming. So, I agreed - as long as they gave me complete freedom to spin an aural web of sounds of the season - direct from my collection of holiday tunes.

What they didn't know was that I had already developed a fascination for Christmas songs. Not the burnt cookies anyone can hear up and down the dial in December. My collection was chock-full of unique nuggets - some not given the light of day for decades.

So, they agreed to give me three hours and I delivered. The three hours went to four - which went to six and then to twelve, to celebrate twelve years of tradition! The following year management asked what I planned to do to top my 12-hour marathon. I said, how 'bout 24 hours?! After checking my pulse and temperature - just to be sure I wasn't babbling under some illness - they agreed. Ever since, I've been on the air for 24-nonstop hours every Christmas Eve.

And now I am doing it all again!

Within my 24 hour radio takeover on December 24, I will air some special programming that have become traditions within the tradition! Every Christmas Eve morning at 10am, I replay some highlights from the amazing Home For The Holidays concert, hosted by Helen Leicht. Recorded earlier this month in front of a live audience at World Cafe Live, Helen gathered an amazing round of regional artists to perform classic sounds of the season and I will air some of those performances throughout the hour.

At noon it's my annual broadcast of STRIKING TWELVE - a wonderful and creative retelling of "The Little Match Girl", a short story by Danish poet and author Hans Christian Andersen and performed here by GroveLily! If you want to own this performance, visit this link: groovelily.bandcamp.com

Later in the evening at 7pm, I broadcast It's A Wonderful Life - the 1947 Lux Radio Theatre broadcast with Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed ... a perfect way to showcase the magic of radio on this most magical of nights!

The Night Before on XPN made possible with support from XPN Members and from ...

BE SOCIAL!!

Make sure to hashtag your posts, pics & tweets... #XPNNightBefore

To better explain The Night Before on XPN with Robert Drake, check out this 'timeless classic' about my annual aural tradition, written and performed by Philly's own Bah & The Humbugs to celebrate my (then) 20th anniversary of The Night Before The Night Before

A CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR YOU

XPN hosts Eric Schuman and Robert Drake took a deep dive into the seminal 1963 holiday release from Phil Spector - track by track. Sure, you might know the songs, but chances are you don't know the backstory! This is required listening for any fan of Christmas music!

#XPNNightBefore Instagram Photo Gallery

Follow Along on Twitter: #XPNNightBefore
DJRobertDrakeDJRobertDrake - I know, RIGHT?! Thanks for listening to JingleJams on XPN2 ... @wxpnfm see ya on the 24th for #XPNNightBefore twitter... - 04:23PM Dec 02

DJRobertDrakeDJRobertDrake - Just about a month away from my 27th annual takeover of @wxpnfm - for 24 LIVE hours on Dec 24 #XPNNightBefore XPN.org... pic.twi... - 02:49PM Nov 22

booker_julianbooker_julian - @DJRobertDrake it’s Xmas down under, and we’re eating cookies #XPNNightBefore pic.twi... - 02:32AM Dec 25

DJRobertDrakeDJRobertDrake - DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL! #XPNNightBefore twitter... - 12:58AM Dec 25

honneylovehonneylove - Way to get all of us listening to lose Whammageddon @DJRobertDrake #XPNNightBefore - 11:51PM Dec 24

parker_dorsettparker_dorsett - #XPNNightBefore here it is,my 10+ years of night before, it's part of my tradition. For the raindeer song. - 09:17PM Dec 24

WpSchlitzWpSchlitz - My kid’s reaction to Toy Sack. She doesn’t get it. #XPNNightBefore She digs Fruit Cake, though. @wxpnfm pic.twi... - 09:04PM Dec 24

EileenCunniffeEileenCunniffe - That was a beautiful thing you just did there, Robert with The Night Before the Night Before Christmas"! #XPNNightBefore @wxpnfm - 07:23PM Dec 24

BennettthechefBennettthechef - #XPNnightbefore my wife surprised with this ornament from our trip to London to see the Eagles pic.twi... - 07:22PM Dec 24

TwinsRunTwinsRun - When cookie decorating goes from let’s be creative to let’s get this done while listening to #XPNNightBefore pic.twi... - 07:01PM Dec 24

DavidLeiggiDavidLeiggi - #XPNNightBefore Thank you Robert Drake! My 24th year enjoying The Night Before! - 02:11PM Dec 24

brett5355brett5355 - Do yourselves a favor and listen to #XPNNightBefore at xpn.org featuring @DJRobertDrake and his eclectic holiday collection, every minute of 12/24/18. pic.twi... - 02:10PM Dec 24

jpbutlerjpbutler - You should tune to #XPNNightBefore right now and leave it on all day. @DJRobertDrake hosts the best day of music every year! www.xpn... - 11:30AM Dec 24

HughE_DillonHughE_Dillon - #XPNNightBefore listening for the past couple hours. Sounds great. - 07:42AM Dec 24

honneylovehonneylove - Gritty Christmas songs are a thing for real! #XPNnightbefore - 06:11AM Dec 24

joshpincusjoshpincus - Merry Christmas from the on-air studios of @wxpnfm #XPNNightBefore @ WXPN www.ins... - 05:48AM Dec 24

wxpnfmwxpnfm - . @DJRobertDrake has outdone himself yet again - transforming the WXPN Broadcast studio into a Winter Wonderland for #XPNNightBefore ! Tune in for the next 24 hours. Listen, watch and join the facebook group. www.xpn... pic.twi... - 05:08AM Dec 24

saxchiksaxchik - @DJRobertDrake Kick some butt, SRD! #XPNNightBefore - 05:07AM Dec 24

wxpnfmwxpnfm - If you hear the sound of sleigh bells, you're not dreaming -- it's just our @DJRobertDrake , here to take you away for the next 24 hours with the #XPNNightBefore ! For your Christmas eve, it's nothing but holiday music for the next 24 hours. Tune in at wx.pn/l... pic.twi... - 05:00AM Dec 24