Free at Noon Flashback: Speedy Ortiz celebrates the harvest moon at World Cafe Live

Speedy Ortiz | photo by Jamie Stow for WXPN

It’s always a treat to have a band from right here in Philly join us for Free at Noon. It’s been a little while since we’ve seen local indie rockers Speedy Ortiz — the band’s been touring a lot since their third and most recent album Twerp Verse came out last year. Now they’re back in town, and just in time for songwriter Sadie Dupuis’ favorite day of the year: a Friday the 13th that also happens to coincide with a harvest moon. “What could be better?” Dupuis asked the crowd.

It is, after all, one of the first downright autumnal-feeling days of the year, ushering in the perfect season to enjoy a performance by the self-described “frontdemon” and her band. Also an accomplished poet, Dupuis writes the kind of songs that are lyrically complex yet still ridiculously catchy, with power-packed riffs and snaking synths. Speedy Ortiz showcased several tracks off Twerp Verse during today’s set as well as some older tunes, deftly moving through nine songs in a short half-hour. You can hear more Speedy Ortiz when they play the third annual Philly Music Fest at Johnny Brenda’s on September 26.

A four-day festival across three venues, Philly Music Fest shines the spotlight on some of the city’s best musical acts. This year’s lineup includes artists like Vacationer, Man Man, Sun Ra Arkestra, Restorations and more. Tickets are still available for some of the shows; find more information on the XPN Concert Calendar.

Speedy Ortiz 9.13.2019

Setlist

Buck Me Off

Lean In When I Suffer

Lucky 88

Raising the Skate

Alone With Girls

Villain

You Hate The Title

I’m Blessed