Kacey Musgraves | photo by Rachel Barrish for WXPN
Oh, What A World: Kacey Musgraves continues to shine at The Met Philly
When country-pop superstar Kacey Musgraves entered the elegant confines of The Met Philly last week, she wasn’t much for surprises. The setlist was practically identical to her last sold-out Philly show at The Fillmore back in January; the exact same songs in only a slightly different order. Then again, that winter concert still stands as the best I’ve seen this year; so why mess with perfection?
This was her fourth Philly performance since the release of last year’s outstanding Golden Hour; she also opened for Harry Styles at the Wells Fargo Center in June, with a Free at Noon concert on the same day. And though the stage may be bigger, Musgraves and her band have no problem filling the space and commanding the room with epic visuals and a sublime performance.
Check out a gallery of photos from Kacey Musgraves’ Met Philly performance below, along with a setlist and a couple fan videos. For more, listen to her World Cafe interview with Talia Schlanger over at NPR Music.
[full gallery]
Setlist
Slow Burn
Wonder Woman
Butterflies
Lonely Weekend
Happy & Sad
Merry Go ‘Round
High Time
Golden Hour
Mother
Oh, What a World
Family Is Family
Love Is a Wild Thing
Velvet Elvis
I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)
Space Cowboy
Follow Your Arrow
Rainbow
Neon Moon (Brooks & Dunn cover)
High Horse