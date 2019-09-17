Oh, What A World: Kacey Musgraves continues to shine at The Met Philly

Kacey Musgraves | photo by Rachel Barrish for WXPN

When country-pop superstar Kacey Musgraves entered the elegant confines of The Met Philly last week, she wasn’t much for surprises. The setlist was practically identical to her last sold-out Philly show at The Fillmore back in January; the exact same songs in only a slightly different order. Then again, that winter concert still stands as the best I’ve seen this year; so why mess with perfection?

This was her fourth Philly performance since the release of last year’s outstanding Golden Hour; she also opened for Harry Styles at the Wells Fargo Center in June, with a Free at Noon concert on the same day. And though the stage may be bigger, Musgraves and her band have no problem filling the space and commanding the room with epic visuals and a sublime performance.

Check out a gallery of photos from Kacey Musgraves’ Met Philly performance below, along with a setlist and a couple fan videos. For more, listen to her World Cafe interview with Talia Schlanger over at NPR Music.

[full gallery]

Setlist

Slow Burn

Wonder Woman

Butterflies

Lonely Weekend

Happy & Sad

Merry Go ‘Round

High Time

Golden Hour

Mother

Oh, What a World

Family Is Family

Love Is a Wild Thing

Velvet Elvis

I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)

Space Cowboy

Follow Your Arrow

Rainbow

Neon Moon (Brooks & Dunn cover)

High Horse