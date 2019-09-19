Celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s 70th birthday with his 70 greatest songs on XPN

On Monday, September 23rd, Bruce Springsteen turns 70. To celebrate, WXPN will pay tribute with “Bruce’s Birthday Bash,” a count down of 70 of The Boss’s greatest songs from number 70 to number one.

The Boss Top 70 countdown starts at 7 a.m. on the Morning Show with Kristen Kurtis. We’ll go through Bruce’s catalogue of 19 studio albums for Bruce’s best tunes, as ranked by members of the WXPN programming staff.

Get a taste of some of our favorites below, and tune in on September 23rd.