Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s 70 greatest songs for his 70th birthday

Bruce Springsteen turns 70 today, and he’s been writing music for nearly 50 of those years. It’s no secret that The Boss is one of our favorite songwriters of all time here at WXPN, and to wish him well as he concludes his seventh decade, we are playing 70 of The Boss’s greatest songs, culled from all across his catalog of nineteen studio albums.

The countdown list will be updated throughout the day below; follow along, and subscribe to our Spotify playlist of Bruce’s 70 greatest songs to relive the magic whenever you want.

70. “Paradise by the C” from The Ties that Bind: The River Collection

69. “The Ghost of Tom Joad” from The Ghost of Tom Joad

68. “Land of Hope and Dreams” from Wrecking Ball

67. “American Skin (41 Shots)” from The Essential Bruce Springsteen

66. “Cover Me” from Born In the U.S.A.

65. “Girls In Their Summer Clothes” from Magic

64. “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City” from Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ

63. “My Hometown” from Born In The U.S.A.

62. “All That Heaven Will Allow” from Tunnel of Love

61. “Out In The Street” from The River

60. “Pink Cadillac” from 18 Tracks

59. “The Ties that Bind” from The River

58. “Darlington County” from Born in The U.S.A.

57. “Point Blank” from The River

56. “We Take Care of Our Own” from Wrecking Ball

55. “Johnny 99” from Nebraska

54. “Glory Days” from Born In The USA

53. “Radio Nowhere” from Magic

52. “The E Street Shuffle” from The Wild, The Innocent, And The E Street Shuffle

51. “Sundown” from Western Stars

50. “Fire” from The Promise

49. “If I Should Fall Behind” from Tunnel of Love

48. “One Step Up” from Tunnel of Love

47. “Cadillac Ranch” from The River

46. “For You” from Greetings From Asbury Park NJ

45. “Lonesome Day” from The Rising

44. “No Surrender” from Born In The U.S.A.

43. “Two Hearts” from The River

42. “Meeting Across The River” from Born to Run

41. “Nebraska” from Nebraska

40. “Tougher Than the Rest” from Tunnel of Love

39. “Sherry Darling” from The River

38. “New York City Serenade” from The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle

37. “Thundercrack” from Tracks

36. “Downbound Train” from Born In the U.S.A.

35. “Because the Night” from The Promise

34. “Bobby Jean” from Born In the U.S.A.

33. “Reason to Believe” from Nebraska

32. “Brilliant Disguise” from Tunnel of Love

31. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” from Born to Run

30. “Adam Raised a Cain” from Darkness On The Edge of Town

29. “She’s the One” from Born in the U.S.A.

28. “Independence Day” from The River

27. “Hungry Heart” from The River

26. “Racing in the Street” from Darkness on the Edge of Town

25. “The Rising” from The Rising

24. “Tunnel of Love” from Tunnel of Love

23. “Dancing In The Dark” from Born In The U.S.A.

22. “I’m On Fire” from Born In The U.S.A.

21. “The Fever” from Tracks

20. “Candy’s Room” from Darkness On The Edge of Town

19. “Prove It All Night” from Darkness On The Edge of Town

18. “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” from The Wild, The Innocent, and The E Street Shuffle

17. “Streets of Philadelphia” from the Philadelphia Soundtrack

16. “Spirit in the Night” from Greetings From Asbury Park NJ

15. “The Promised Land” from Darkness on the Edge of Town

14. “Born In The U.S.A.” from Born In The U.S.A.

13. “Atlantic City” from Nebraska

12. “Blinded by the Light” from Greetings from Asbury Park NJ

11. “Backstreets” from Born to Run

10. “Growin’ Up” from Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ

9. “Kitty’s Back” from The Wild, The Innocent, and The E Street Shuffle

8. “Jungleland” from Born to Run

7. “Badlands” from Darkness on the Edge of Town

6. “The River” from The River

5. “Darkness on the Edge of Town” from Darkness on the Edge of Town

4. “Incident on 57th Street” from The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle

3. “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” from The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle

2. “Thunder Road” from Born to Run

1. “Born to Run” from Born to Run