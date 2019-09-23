Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s 70 greatest songs for his 70th birthday
Bruce Springsteen turns 70 today, and he’s been writing music for nearly 50 of those years. It’s no secret that The Boss is one of our favorite songwriters of all time here at WXPN, and to wish him well as he concludes his seventh decade, we are playing 70 of The Boss’s greatest songs, culled from all across his catalog of nineteen studio albums.
The countdown list will be updated throughout the day below; follow along, and subscribe to our Spotify playlist of Bruce’s 70 greatest songs to relive the magic whenever you want.
70. “Paradise by the C” from The Ties that Bind: The River Collection
69. “The Ghost of Tom Joad” from The Ghost of Tom Joad
68. “Land of Hope and Dreams” from Wrecking Ball
67. “American Skin (41 Shots)” from The Essential Bruce Springsteen
66. “Cover Me” from Born In the U.S.A.
65. “Girls In Their Summer Clothes” from Magic
64. “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City” from Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ
63. “My Hometown” from Born In The U.S.A.
62. “All That Heaven Will Allow” from Tunnel of Love
61. “Out In The Street” from The River
60. “Pink Cadillac” from 18 Tracks
59. “The Ties that Bind” from The River
58. “Darlington County” from Born in The U.S.A.
57. “Point Blank” from The River
56. “We Take Care of Our Own” from Wrecking Ball
55. “Johnny 99” from Nebraska
54. “Glory Days” from Born In The USA
53. “Radio Nowhere” from Magic
52. “The E Street Shuffle” from The Wild, The Innocent, And The E Street Shuffle
51. “Sundown” from Western Stars
50. “Fire” from The Promise
49. “If I Should Fall Behind” from Tunnel of Love
48. “One Step Up” from Tunnel of Love
47. “Cadillac Ranch” from The River
46. “For You” from Greetings From Asbury Park NJ
45. “Lonesome Day” from The Rising
44. “No Surrender” from Born In The U.S.A.
43. “Two Hearts” from The River
42. “Meeting Across The River” from Born to Run
41. “Nebraska” from Nebraska
40. “Tougher Than the Rest” from Tunnel of Love
39. “Sherry Darling” from The River
38. “New York City Serenade” from The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle
37. “Thundercrack” from Tracks
36. “Downbound Train” from Born In the U.S.A.
35. “Because the Night” from The Promise
34. “Bobby Jean” from Born In the U.S.A.
33. “Reason to Believe” from Nebraska
32. “Brilliant Disguise” from Tunnel of Love
31. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” from Born to Run
30. “Adam Raised a Cain” from Darkness On The Edge of Town
29. “She’s the One” from Born in the U.S.A.
28. “Independence Day” from The River
27. “Hungry Heart” from The River
26. “Racing in the Street” from Darkness on the Edge of Town
25. “The Rising” from The Rising
24. “Tunnel of Love” from Tunnel of Love
23. “Dancing In The Dark” from Born In The U.S.A.
22. “I’m On Fire” from Born In The U.S.A.
21. “The Fever” from Tracks
20. “Candy’s Room” from Darkness On The Edge of Town
19. “Prove It All Night” from Darkness On The Edge of Town
18. “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” from The Wild, The Innocent, and The E Street Shuffle
17. “Streets of Philadelphia” from the Philadelphia Soundtrack
16. “Spirit in the Night” from Greetings From Asbury Park NJ
15. “The Promised Land” from Darkness on the Edge of Town
14. “Born In The U.S.A.” from Born In The U.S.A.
13. “Atlantic City” from Nebraska
12. “Blinded by the Light” from Greetings from Asbury Park NJ
11. “Backstreets” from Born to Run
10. “Growin’ Up” from Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ
9. “Kitty’s Back” from The Wild, The Innocent, and The E Street Shuffle
8. “Jungleland” from Born to Run
7. “Badlands” from Darkness on the Edge of Town
6. “The River” from The River
5. “Darkness on the Edge of Town” from Darkness on the Edge of Town
4. “Incident on 57th Street” from The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle
3. “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” from The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle
2. “Thunder Road” from Born to Run
1. “Born to Run” from Born to Run