Here’s what’s on WXPN’s Thanksgiving menu for 2019

Whether you’re rushing between family gatherings or waking up at the crack of dawn to prepare food for your own dinner guests, Thanksgiving is a hectic day for pretty much all concerned. We here at XPN aim to make it as enjoyable as possible, the best way we know how: through music.

Here’s a run-down of what you’ll hear on our airwaves and webstream from the crack of dawn to the late night hours on Thanksgiving. Listen all day at 88.5 FM in Philadelphia, or XPN.org anywhere there’s an internet connection!

5 a.m.: First Cup with Robert Drake

6 a.m. — 10 a.m.: XPN Classic Thanksgiving with Mike Vasilikos

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Thanksgiving midday with Helen Leicht

12 p.m. – annual broadcast of Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant”

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: World Cafe featuring an interview with Questlove

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Highs in the 70s with Dan Reed

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: airing of The Last Waltz

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: World Cafe encore with Robbie Robertson of The Band

10 p.m.: XPN Music Mix

11 p.m.: Echoes Thanksgiving