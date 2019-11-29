Free at Noon Flashback: Christopher Paul Stelling showcases Best of Luck at World Cafe Live

We caught Christopher Paul Stelling in the middle of a long journey. “We crossed the country three times already, and we’re about to do it two more,” the New York singer- songwriter told a packed house at World Café Live for today’s Free at Noon concert. After going from the rousing opener “Trouble Don’t Follow Me,” and into the pensive folksy tune “Have to Do For Now,” he explained that the road is actually just beginning.

Stelling is releasing a new record called Best of Luck on February 7th. He recorded in Los Angeles with Ben Harper, and continued to showcase it during today’s performance. The gravelly Springsteenisms of “Lucy Stars” glided into the hammering blues ripper “Hear Me Calling,” which Stelling employed two foot-operated drums – the kick and hi-hat – to accompany himself with fervent stomps. He’s a blues duo in a single person; impressive.

For more on Best of Luck, check out Stelling’s Bandcamp page. He and Free at Noon co-headliner Son Little play World Café Live again tonight; more information on the show can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.