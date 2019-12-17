Watch Helen Leicht’s 11th Annual Home for the Holidays concert featuring Andrew Lipke, Greg Sover, Lauren Hart, Matt Cappy and more

XPN midday host Helen Leicht has been celebrating the holidays on air since 2009 with her annual Home For the Holidays concert, gathering some of her favorite voices in the Philadelphia region to sing festive music for the final XPN Local show of the year.

For the eleventh edition of the concert, Helen once again took Home For the Holidays out of the studio and onto the stage. Recorded on Sunday, December 8th before a sold-out crowd at World Cafe Live, this year’s Home For the Holidays included graduates of the Keystone State Boyschoir opening the show with a holiday medley, followed by six musicians in the round — Susan Werner, Andrew Lipke, Greg Sover, Lauren Hart, Matt Cappy, and Vanida Gail — doing their take on holiday classics as well as a couple originals, with a grand finale by featured performers Joshua Banton and Ebony Edwards.

Below, listen back to the entire concert, follow along on the setlist, and watch videos of each performer.

XPN Home for the Holidays Concert 2019

Setlist

Keystone State Boyschoir Graduates – “Holiday Medley”Susan Werner – “Winter Wonderland”Andrew Lipke – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”Greg Sover – “Jingle Bell Rock”Lauren Hart – “Shake Up Christmas”Matt Cappy – “Oh Tannenbaum”Vanida Gail – “Little Drummer Boy”Susan Werner – “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”Andrew Lipke – “The Christmas Song”Greg Sover – “Please Come Home For Christmas”Lauren Hart – “2000 Miles (Silver Bells)”Vanida Gail – “Santa Baby”Matt Cappy – “Jingle Bells”Susan Werner – “River”Andrew Lipke – “O Holy Night”Lauren Hart – “Christmas of Love”Greg Sover – “Run Run Rudolph”Vanida Gail – “Do You Hear What I Hear?”Matt Cappy – “Ave Maria”Joshua Banton / Ebony Edwards – “Someday At Christmas”