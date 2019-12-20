WXPN
News

The WXPN Holiday Programming Schedule for 2019

By The Key
December 20, 2019
12:12 AM
As we head into the week of Christmas and Hannukkah, and make our way to the end of 2019, here’s a snapshot of WXPN’s special programming for the holidays.

Tuesday Dec 24th

The Night Before With Robert Drake: 24 hours of non-stop holiday sounds and songs.

Wed Dec 25th 

Midnight – 4 a.m. : “Merry Fringemas” with Robert Drake and Eric Schuman

4 a.m. — 6 a.m. : Echoes Winter Holiday Show

6 a.m. — Noon : Sleepy Hollow Christmas with Chuck Elliot

Noon — 2 p.m. : World Cafe’s Puss ‘N Boots Christmas mini concert

2 p.m. — 4 p.m.: World Cafe’s Los Lobos Christmas session

4 p.m. — 8 p.m.: The XPN Holiday Jukebox

8 p.m. — 10 p.m.: Home for the Holidays with Helen Leicht

10 p.m. –11 p.m.: A Jethro Tull Christmas with Ian Anderson

Saturday, Dec 28th

10 a.m. — 5 p.m.: The final #XPN5050: 2019, The Year in Music with Kristen Kurtis

Sunday Dec 29th

3 p.m. — 5 p.m.: A special two hour Best of 2019 edition of the Americana Music Hour

Tuesday Dec 31st

7 p.m. — 1 a.m.: XPN’s Rockin’ New Years Eve with Dan Reed

Wed, Jan 1st

9 a.m. — 4 p.m.: XPN’s Top 100 Most Played New Songs of 2019 Countdown, hosted by Kristen Kurtis, Helen Leicht, and Bruce Warren

