The WXPN Holiday Programming Schedule for 2019

As we head into the week of Christmas and Hannukkah, and make our way to the end of 2019, here’s a snapshot of WXPN’s special programming for the holidays.
Tuesday Dec 24th
The Night Before With Robert Drake: 24 hours of non-stop holiday sounds and songs.
Wed Dec 25th
Midnight – 4 a.m. : “Merry Fringemas” with Robert Drake and Eric Schuman
4 a.m. — 6 a.m. : Echoes Winter Holiday Show
6 a.m. — Noon : Sleepy Hollow Christmas with Chuck Elliot
Noon — 2 p.m. : World Cafe’s Puss ‘N Boots Christmas mini concert
2 p.m. — 4 p.m.: World Cafe’s Los Lobos Christmas session
4 p.m. — 8 p.m.: The XPN Holiday Jukebox
8 p.m. — 10 p.m.: Home for the Holidays with Helen Leicht
10 p.m. –11 p.m.: A Jethro Tull Christmas with Ian Anderson
Saturday, Dec 28th
10 a.m. — 5 p.m.: The final #XPN5050: 2019, The Year in Music with Kristen Kurtis
Sunday Dec 29th
3 p.m. — 5 p.m.: A special two hour Best of 2019 edition of the Americana Music Hour
Tuesday Dec 31st
7 p.m. — 1 a.m.: XPN’s Rockin’ New Years Eve with Dan Reed
Wed, Jan 1st
9 a.m. — 4 p.m.: XPN’s Top 100 Most Played New Songs of 2019 Countdown, hosted by Kristen Kurtis, Helen Leicht, and Bruce Warren