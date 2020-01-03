Philly Loves Bowie Week is under way! Here’s what’s in store.

It’s time once again to celebrate the Starman: the fourth annual Philly Loves Bowie Week begins this weekend, with ten days of David Bowie-themed festivities planned all around town from January 3 – 12.

Bowie Week kicks off with XPN’s Free at Noon concert at World Cafe Live today, featuring a performance by glam rock tribute band Candy Volcano before they headline the TLA on Saturday.

We Can Be Heroes, a Bowie-inspired art exhibition at the National Liberty Museum in Old City, opens Friday and runs through February 3, and on Saturday, DJ Robert Drake’s annualBowie Blitz Dance Party takes over Foto Club.

The aptly named Rebel Rebel Salon in Port Richmond will host Bowie tarot card readings this Saturday, followed by Bowie Yoga on Sunday. On Monday, The Philadelphia Film Society will screen The Sigma Kids, and Doobies Bar will host Bowie quizzo.

The week continues with Bowie tacos, Bowie karaoke, a Bowie masquerade ball and much more, before culminating with A Night of Stardust at Union Transfer next Saturday and a day of Bowie-themed skating at the Blue Cross RiverRink’s Winterfest next Sunday.

And all month long, there’s an online silent auction of dozens of Bowie-inspired items, with proceeds benefiting the Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Find more information on all of the above and more at phillylovesbowie.wordpress.com.