Free at Noon Flashback: Grace Potter showcases the range of emotion in Daylight at World Cafe Live

Grace Potter is on tour behind her new album Daylight, and before she headlines The Fillmore tonight, the Vermont-based singer-songwriter stopped by World Cafe Live to play today’s Free at Noon. Her crew and half her instruments were already across town getting set up for tonight’s show, but that didn’t stop Potter and her band from treating the packed house to an enthralling performance of many of her new songs.

Daylight is Potter’s first release after a four-year hiatus from music, and for awhile she wasn’t sure if she’d even return to it. But as Potter told our Moriah Kofsky in a recent interview, she quickly found that she couldn’t not write music. She talked about that journey in between playing songs from Daylight during today’s set, and gave the audience the chance to hear the product of her time spent on self-reflection.

Potter’s eight-song set showcased the range of emotion that she poured into Daylight. Album single “Back To Me” was followed by a modified version of “Love Is Love” that sounded just as dynamic even without her usual guitar. She continued with some of her more uplifting songs, including “Every Heartbeat,” which she wrote about her two-year-old son, and saved the heartbreakers for the end of the set. After playing “Repossession” and “Shout It Out,” Potter’s band left the stage while she stayed on to close the show with a powerful solo performance of “Release.”

Tickets are still available for Grace Potter’s show at The Fillmore tonight. Find more information on the XPN Concert Calendar.

Setlist

Everyday Love

Back To Me

Love is Love

Every Heartbeat

Desire

Repossession

Shout It Out

Release