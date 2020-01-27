Watch Gary Clark Jr. and The Roots perform “This Land” on The Grammys

Gary Clark Jr. was joined by The Roots to perform a remix of “This Land” on last night’s Grammy Awards. They previously performed this version of the song together on The Tonight Show last month, and also released a studio recording.

“This Land” is the title track off Clark’s third album, which was released last year, and was inspired by the blues guitarist’s experiences with racism in America. He took home the Best Contemporary Blues Album award for the record last night, and also won Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for “This Land.” Clark was also nominated for Best Music Video for the track.

Watch the performance below.