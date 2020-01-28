Firefly 2020 stars Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Maggie Rogers, The Districts, Cub Sport and more

Delaware’s annual destination music festival, Firefly, announced its 2020 lineup, and it’s a heavy-hitting one. Political modern rockers Rage Against The Machine take top billing alongside recent Grammy sweeper Billie Eilish and recent SNL star Halsey.

DelMarVa native Maggie Rogers makes a return to the festival, as does Blink-182 and Georgia singer-songwriter Khalid. The undercard also has some sweet surprises, like Philly favorites The Districts — who are about to release their new record You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere — and Australian pop sensations Cub Sport, their country peers Mallrat and XPN artists to watch Sudan Archives and Devon Gilfillian.

Back to four days, the festival takes place June 18th through June 21st at the Woodlands in Wilmington, Delaware. Tickets are on sale now, and more information can be found at Firefly Festival‘s website. Check out music from our fave performers in the mix and see the full lineup below.

Firefly flyer | via AEG

Firefly 2020 Lineup

Absofacto

Anna Lunoe

Avi Kaplan

Badflower

Big Boi

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Blackbear

Blink-182

Boys Noize

Bryce Vine

Cage the Elephant

Cash Cash

Cat Dealers

Choir! Choir! Choir!

CHVRCHES

Clozee

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cray

Cub Sport

David Lee Roth

Dayglow

Devon Gilfillian

Diplo

Dominic Fike

Don Toliver

Eliza & The Delusionals

Gashi

Grandson

Grouplove

Haiku Hands

Halsey

Hugel

Illenium

Illiterate Light

JJ Wilde

K.Flay

Kali Uchis

Khalid

Leif Vollebekk

Leikeli47

Lil Dicky

Lil Tecca

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Maggie Rogers

Mallrat

Matt Maeson

Meute

Michigander

Missio

Neon Trees

NGHTMRE

Noah Cyrus

Noga Erez

Omar Apollo

Petit Biscuit

Rage Against the Machine

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

RDGLDGRN

RL Grime

Run the Jewels

Space Jesus

Sub Urban

Sudan Archives

The Band Camino

The Districts

The Glorious Sons

The Regrettes

The Struts

The Unlikely Candidates

Tove Lo

Trevor Daniel

Turnover

Whipped Cream

White Reaper

99 Neighbors

