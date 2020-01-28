Firefly 2020 stars Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Maggie Rogers, The Districts, Cub Sport and more
Delaware’s annual destination music festival, Firefly, announced its 2020 lineup, and it’s a heavy-hitting one. Political modern rockers Rage Against The Machine take top billing alongside recent Grammy sweeper Billie Eilish and recent SNL star Halsey.
DelMarVa native Maggie Rogers makes a return to the festival, as does Blink-182 and Georgia singer-songwriter Khalid. The undercard also has some sweet surprises, like Philly favorites The Districts — who are about to release their new record You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere — and Australian pop sensations Cub Sport, their country peers Mallrat and XPN artists to watch Sudan Archives and Devon Gilfillian.
Back to four days, the festival takes place June 18th through June 21st at the Woodlands in Wilmington, Delaware. Tickets are on sale now, and more information can be found at Firefly Festival‘s website. Check out music from our fave performers in the mix and see the full lineup below.
Firefly 2020 Lineup
Absofacto
Anna Lunoe
Avi Kaplan
Badflower
Big Boi
Big Wild
Billie Eilish
Blackbear
Blink-182
Boys Noize
Bryce Vine
Cage the Elephant
Cash Cash
Cat Dealers
Choir! Choir! Choir!
CHVRCHES
Clozee
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cray
Cub Sport
David Lee Roth
Dayglow
Devon Gilfillian
Diplo
Dominic Fike
Don Toliver
Eliza & The Delusionals
Gashi
Grandson
Grouplove
Haiku Hands
Halsey
Hugel
Illenium
Illiterate Light
JJ Wilde
K.Flay
Kali Uchis
Khalid
Leif Vollebekk
Leikeli47
Lil Dicky
Lil Tecca
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Maggie Rogers
Mallrat
Matt Maeson
Meute
Michigander
Missio
Neon Trees
NGHTMRE
Noah Cyrus
Noga Erez
Omar Apollo
Petit Biscuit
Rage Against the Machine
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
RDGLDGRN
RL Grime
Run the Jewels
Space Jesus
Sub Urban
Sudan Archives
The Band Camino
The Districts
The Glorious Sons
The Regrettes
The Struts
The Unlikely Candidates
Tove Lo
Trevor Daniel
Turnover
Whipped Cream
White Reaper
99 Neighbors