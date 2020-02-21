Free at Noon Flashback: The Black Crowes reunite as Brothers of a Feather for an acoustic set

Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes are in the midst of their Brothers of a Feather tour, and the duo made some time to stop by World Cafe Live today to play a few stripped-down songs. The sold-out crowd was eager to see what was one of the brothers’ first shows in six years, and the Robinsons delivered with acoustic versions of some fan-favorite Black Crowes tunes.

2020 marks 30 years since the release of The Black Crowes’ debut album Shake Your Money Maker, and they’ll celebrate with a full-band tour this summer — a reunion that seemed unlikely considering the brothers’ acrimonious split a few years back. There was no evidence of any tension today, though, as the Robinsons shared the stage amicably, Chris singing and playing the occasional harmonica solo and Rich on guitar and harmonies.

[vuhaus category=”videos” item=”chris-and-rich-from-the-black-crowes-thorn-in-my-pride-world-cafe-session” ][/vuhaus]

This acoustic run feels like a warm-up for the real deal this summer, but it gave us a more intimate glimpse of The Black Crowes than we’ll see in an amphitheater, as the brothers (Chris, mostly) talked freely with the crowd between songs. After playing hits like “Jealous Again” and “Descending,” the brothers took a moment to back on the band’s 30-year past, marveling at how they were just kids when they wrote their early songs.

Introducing “Wiser Time,” Chris joked that when they wrote it, “there was not a lot of wisdom there.” They rounded out the six-song set with “Good Friday” (“because it’s Friday,” according to Chris) and “She Talks to Angels.”

[vuhaus category=”videos” item=”chris-and-rich-from-the-black-crowes-she-talks-to-angels-world-cafe-session” ][/vuhaus]

Check out photos from today’s set below, watch video, and stream the performance in its entirety. Chris and Rich Robinson play a sold out Brothers of a Feather show tonight at The Foundry, and they’ll return to town as The Black Crowes to play Shake Your Money Maker in its entirety at the BB&T Pavilion on July 14. Find tickets and more information on the XPN Concert Calendar.

Brothers of a Feather 2.21.2020

Setlist

“Jealous Again”

“Thorn In My Pride”

“Descending”

“Wiser Time”

“Good Friday”

“She Talks to Angels”