The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr., and Yola will play BB&T Pavilion in August

For the latest round of their monster ‘Let’s Rock’ tour, Akron outfit The Black Keys will play Camden, NJ’s BB&T Pavilion this August with a stellar lineup: blues-driven Austin rocker Gary Clark Jr., and Yola, a rootsy Americana singer-songwriter from Bristol, England.

All three artists are riding high on records released last year. The Black Keys — singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach, and drummer Patrick Carney — returned with ‘Let’s Rock’, their first album in five years, and it was packed with instant arena rock classics. Clark’s third LP This Land dropped in February, and added fired-up political and social commentary to his fierce blues licks. Yola made a splash with her debut album Walk Through Fire, released on Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound records, and played impressive sets at Philly Folk Fest and a sold out World Cafe Live.

The Black Keys brings this lineup to BB&T Pavilion in Camden on August 22nd, and tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28th, at 10 a.m. More information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar; listen to music from each of the artists and check out tour dates below.