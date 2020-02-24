The Black Keys | photo by Ben Wong for WXPN // Gary Clark Jr. | photo by Avi Warren for WXPN // Yola | photo by John Vettese for WXPN
The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr., and Yola will play BB&T Pavilion in August
For the latest round of their monster ‘Let’s Rock’ tour, Akron outfit The Black Keys will play Camden, NJ’s BB&T Pavilion this August with a stellar lineup: blues-driven Austin rocker Gary Clark Jr., and Yola, a rootsy Americana singer-songwriter from Bristol, England.
All three artists are riding high on records released last year. The Black Keys — singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach, and drummer Patrick Carney — returned with ‘Let’s Rock’, their first album in five years, and it was packed with instant arena rock classics. Clark’s third LP This Land dropped in February, and added fired-up political and social commentary to his fierce blues licks. Yola made a splash with her debut album Walk Through Fire, released on Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound records, and played impressive sets at Philly Folk Fest and a sold out World Cafe Live.
The Black Keys brings this lineup to BB&T Pavilion in Camden on August 22nd, and tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28th, at 10 a.m. More information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar; listen to music from each of the artists and check out tour dates below.
Tour Dates
July 7 /// Seattle, WA /// White River Amphitheatre*
July 8 /// Portland, OR /// Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*
July 10 /// Berkeley, CA /// Greek Theatre%
July 11 /// Irvine, CA /// FivePoint Amphitheatre*
July 12 /// Chula Vista, CA /// North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
July 14 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// USANA Amphtiheatre^
July 15 /// Morrison, CO /// Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
July 17 /// Dallas, TX /// Dos Equis Pavilion^
July 18 /// Houston, TX /// The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^
July 19 /// Austin, TX /// Germania Insurance Amphitheater^
July 21 /// St. Louis, MO /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL^
July 22 /// Cincinnati, OH /// Riverbend Music Center^
July 24 /// Indianapolis, IN /// Ruoff Music Center^
July 25 /// Chicago, IL /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI^
July 26 /// Detroit, MI /// DTE Energy Music Theatre^
August 11 /// Cleveland, OH /// Blossom Music Center#
August 12 /// Toronto, ON /// Budweiser Stage#
August 14 /// Darien Center, NY /// Darien Lake Amphitheater#
August 15 /// Syracuse, NY /// St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview#
August 16 /// Saratoga Springs, NY /// Saratoga Performing Arts Center#
August 18 /// Bangor, ME /// Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion#
August 19 /// Hartford, CT /// XFINITY Theatre#
August 21 /// Boston, MA /// Xfinity Center#
August 22 /// Camden, NJ /// BB&T Pavilion#
August 23 /// Holmdel, NJ /// PNC Bank Arts Center#
August 25 /// Gilford, NH /// Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#
August 26 /// Wantagh, NY /// Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater#
August 28 /// Columbia, MD /// Merriweather Post Pavilion#
August 29 /// Virginia Beach, VA /// Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#
August 30 /// Raleigh, NC /// Coastal Credit Union Music Park#
September 1 /// Charlotte, NC /// PNC Music Pavilion#
September 2 /// Birmingham, AL /// Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#
September 4 /// Tampa, FL /// MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#
September 5 /// West Palm Beach, FL /// iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#
September 6 /// Jacksonville, FL /// Daily’s Place#
* w/ Gary Clark Jr and Jessy Wilson
% w/ Allah-Las and Jessy Wilson
^ w/ Gary Clark Jr and The Marcus King Band
# w/ Gary Clark Jr and Yola