Christone “Kingfish” Ingram shreds for a sold-out crowd at City Winery

Blues favorite Christone Ingram, known loving by his fans as “Kingfish,” was met by roaring applause on Saturday night as he entered the stage of City Winery’s packed main concert hall. The spectators turned around in their seats and away from their drinks to face the incredibly talented guitarist. Not only was every last seat in the venue filled, this was the second sold out crowd that Kingfish had played for that day, having packed the house for an afternoon matinee earlier. Ingram was accompanied by a bassist, keyboardist, and drummer to complete his performance.

He began the show with fan favorite “Before I’m Old” and continued on to play standout cuts like “Outside of the Town” and “Love Ain’t My Favorite Word.” Ingram’s impressive guitar skill wowed the crowd, the young musician shredding his way through solo after solo, and spectators cheering in amazement. It was almost as if the six stringed instrument was part of him as he played with no hesitation, barely looking down at his fingers. At one point during the show, Ingram even exited the stage to come stand between the tightly packed tables of the audience during one of his extended solos, much to everyone’s delight.

The show was opened by blues duo GA-20, who eased the crowd into the show perfectly.

