Mixmaster David Dye rocks the funk | photo by John Vettese for WXPN
Listen to David Dye’s final Funky Friday episode, and see what his Funkateers had to say
It was the end of an era this past Friday, February 28th, as David Dye hosted his final installment of Funky Friday on WXPN. Dye has been the driving force behind the funk for 25 of its 27 years on 88.5 FM in Philly, and he made his send-off a special occasion, mixing in popular favorites with deep cuts and providing running commentary throughout the three-hour program.
Social media was alight with sentiments of thanks and admiration all afternoon, and we’ve collected some of our favorite Tweets below. We’ve also, as a parting gift from Dye to his Funkateers, archived his Final Funk in its entirety. Listen below and scan the playlist and fan comments while you’re at it.
The funk continues this Friday, March 6th, with Dan Reed hosting; David Dye can still be heard on WXPN on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET for Dave’s World.
Stevie Wonder – “You Haven’t Done Nothin'”
Prince – “Controversy?
Talking Heads – “The Great Curve”
Al Green – “Take Me To The River”
Betty Wright – “Clean Up Woman”
Cliff Nobles & Company – “The Horse”
Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band – “Express Yourself”
Aaron Nevlle – “Hercules”
The Brand New Heavies – “Never Stop”
Womack & Womack – “M.P.B. (Missing Persons Bureau)”
The Lafayette Afro Rock Band – “Soul Makossa”
Aretha Franklin – “Spirit In The Dark”
Aretha Franklin – “Rock Steady (Alternative Mix)
Otis Redding – “Try A Little Tenderness”
Otis Redding – “The Happy Song (Dum Dum)”
James Brown – “Doing It To Death”
Pigbag – “Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag”
Donny Hathaway – “The Ghetto (Live Edit)”
Little Sister – “Stanga”
The Meters – “People Say”
Kid Creole & The Coconuts – “I’m A Wonderful Thing, Baby”
Curtis Mayfield – “Move On Up”
Sly & The Family Stone – “Everyday People”
Robert Palmer – “Every Kind of People”
Los Amigos Invisibles – “Ultra-Funk”
A Tribe Called Quest – “Can I Kick It?”
Dawn Penn – “You Don’t Love Me (No No No)”
War – “Slippin’ Into Darkness”
Dyke & The Blazers – “Uhh Parts 1 & 2”
Ann Peebles – “Dr. Love Power”
Marvin Gaye – “Got To Give It Up”
The Isley Brothers – “Harvest For The World”
William DeVaughn – “Be Thankful For What You Got”