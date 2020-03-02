Listen to David Dye’s final Funky Friday episode, and see what his Funkateers had to say

It was the end of an era this past Friday, February 28th, as David Dye hosted his final installment of Funky Friday on WXPN. Dye has been the driving force behind the funk for 25 of its 27 years on 88.5 FM in Philly, and he made his send-off a special occasion, mixing in popular favorites with deep cuts and providing running commentary throughout the three-hour program.

Social media was alight with sentiments of thanks and admiration all afternoon, and we’ve collected some of our favorite Tweets below. We’ve also, as a parting gift from Dye to his Funkateers, archived his Final Funk in its entirety. Listen below and scan the playlist and fan comments while you’re at it.

The funk continues this Friday, March 6th, with Dan Reed hosting; David Dye can still be heard on WXPN on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET for Dave’s World.

The @DavidRDye era of #FunkyFriday comes to a close with an appropriate song. Thank you David for years of awesome jams. See you in Dave’s World, Sundays at 11am.https://t.co/wHTEKxFBNs — WXPN (@wxpnfm) February 29, 2020

I’m putting together the Final Funk right now! And things are getting emotional, nostalgic and exciting. Remember The Funk will continue but the DD era closes at 7pm tonight. Please tune in funkateers, i think it will be worth it. Love ya #funkyfridayxpn. @wxpnfm — Dave's World (@DavidRDye) February 28, 2020

@DavidRDye You are my North Star. You connected the dots to each and every favorite song and genre. No joke, every year every decade of my 44 year life has been better because of The Funk. Thank you for being my guide. #FunkyFriday — Jim Howard (@Misterhow) February 28, 2020

https://twitter.com/jadedHD1200/status/1233519382493573122

https://twitter.com/BernardDamon1/status/1233553714797043712

All hail and bon voyage to our region’s King of Funk. So many fond memories unwinding from the work week, dancing with our toddler in our arms in the living room and David’s perfectly-curated playlist on the speakers. Thank you, @DavidRDye! @wxpnfmhttps://t.co/iyKIbzypi0 — Mike O'Rourke (@michaelporourke) February 28, 2020

Just wanted to thank @DavidRDye for all the Fridays of the best funk!! I look forward to funkin o into many more weekends with others but there's only one Funkmaster Dave. THANK YOU and @wxpnfm for pic.twitter.com/k4Q4NSRJ0s — That's the truth Ruth ??? (@rudiedudie) February 28, 2020

Thank you SO much for all the Funky Fridays!!! We sure will miss you! Please don't give up Dave's World! We look forward to hearing you show every Sunday! ALL THE BEST!!!! ?❤ Sarah & John (Cuba/Australia…..)? — SassyG (@sasgraham19) February 28, 2020

@wxpnfm thanks @DavidRDye for all the years of musical pleasure you brought to me & countless others. Your voice will be missed on funky Fridays. Hey I remember your dance parties on Friday @ chestnut cabaret! Keep on funkin — r4ich bicoff (@RBicoff) February 28, 2020

My wife & I think his last song will be…something amazing. It's hard to think about it but it'll be worth it. We <3 you @DavidRDye — Mark Dundore (@TheDundoreShow) February 28, 2020

My heart is breaking – and not just a little bit.

But DAMN! this is some good music tonight! — Leela Bonne (@LeelaBonne) February 28, 2020

Thank you @DavidRDye for the too many to count Funky Fridays which helped me unwind from my week and had me dancing around my house. @wxpnfmpic.twitter.com/Tzd1euicTh — Tracey Welson-Rossman (@TWelsonRossman) February 28, 2020

It's been a real treat listening to @DavidRDye – his work on @WorldCafe is what brought me to @wxpnfm and made me join as a member. Thanks for the funk and the countless hours of amazing music and discovery — danfogel (@danfogel) February 28, 2020

Shouting out @DavidRDye on his final #funkyfriday with a pic of him on my favorite free shirt from @wxpnfm ????✨

Thanks for many Fridays full of funk! pic.twitter.com/pyFkWxOkIK — Katie Campbell (@kayyycam) February 28, 2020

Funkadelic – “I Gotta Thing, You Gotta Thing”Stevie Wonder – “You Haven’t Done Nothin'”Prince – “Controversy?Talking Heads – “The Great Curve”Al Green – “Take Me To The River”Betty Wright – “Clean Up Woman”Cliff Nobles & Company – “The Horse”Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band – “Express Yourself”Aaron Nevlle – “Hercules”The Brand New Heavies – “Never Stop”Womack & Womack – “M.P.B. (Missing Persons Bureau)”The Lafayette Afro Rock Band – “Soul Makossa”Aretha Franklin – “Spirit In The Dark”Aretha Franklin – “Rock Steady (Alternative Mix)Otis Redding – “Try A Little Tenderness”Otis Redding – “The Happy Song (Dum Dum)”James Brown – “Doing It To Death”Pigbag – “Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag”Donny Hathaway – “The Ghetto (Live Edit)”Little Sister – “Stanga”The Meters – “People Say”Kid Creole & The Coconuts – “I’m A Wonderful Thing, Baby”Curtis Mayfield – “Move On Up”Sly & The Family Stone – “Everyday People”Robert Palmer – “Every Kind of People”Los Amigos Invisibles – “Ultra-Funk”A Tribe Called Quest – “Can I Kick It?”Dawn Penn – “You Don’t Love Me (No No No)”War – “Slippin’ Into Darkness”Dyke & The Blazers – “Uhh Parts 1 & 2”Ann Peebles – “Dr. Love Power”Marvin Gaye – “Got To Give It Up”The Isley Brothers – “Harvest For The World”William DeVaughn – “Be Thankful For What You Got”