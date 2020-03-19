Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion jam is going live on the internet tonight

The annual anti-SXSW jams at country legend Willie Nelson‘s ranch in Luck, Texas have become the stuff of legend. But with the Austin music industry convention cancelled this year — the first major event to shut down in the wake of the coronavirus spread — Nelson has found a way to keep the music coming, while making it accessible to a wider global audience.

Tonight, Nelson’s Luck Reunion jam goes live at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT, broadcasting from Nelson’s backyard as well as other backyards and living rooms around the country.

In addition to the Red Headed Stranger, the event will feature performances by family — Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson — as well as the heavy hitting roster of Jewel, Lucinda Williams, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, Lucius, Paul Cauthen, David Ramirez, Nikki Lane, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Katie Pruitt, Tré Burt, Ian Ferguson, Sunny War, Tami Neilson, Thomas Csorba, Ida Mae, and more special guests TBA.

Under the banner Luck Reunion: Til Futrther Notice, the virtual festival features sets “filmed by the artists themselves, from the comfort of their own homes,” following proper social distancing protocol.

While the majority of the acts will be performing and recording from living rooms, bedrooms, or home studios, a small number of local acts are slated to (safely) broadcast from Austin’s premier recording facility, Arlyn Studios. Luck and Arlyn are working in tandem to do what they can to preserve the energy and camaraderie that is intrinsic in Austin’s creative community.

Tune in at 7 p.m. ET over at the Luck Reunion website. The event is free, but a “digital tip jar” (ie. Venmo) will be in effect, with money raised “divided equally, and transparently, among all performers.”