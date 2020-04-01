Nap Eyes, Bartees Strange, Say Sue Me will play World Cafe / Royal Mountain Records streaming series this week

WXPN’s NPR-affiliated show World Cafe has partnered with Toronto indie label Royal Mountain Records for a streaming concert series for the month of April. The World Tour will air nightly at 7 p.m. ET via Royal Mountain’s Instagram page, with each night spotlighting two artists performing from various locations around the world.

The series kicks off tonight with an introduction from World Cafe’s Raina Douris and Royal Mountain’s Menno Versteeg, as well as a performance by Vancouver Island’s Fred Penner. This week also features performances by Montreal psychedelic band Nap Eyes, LA-via-Brooklyn art rock outfit Islands, Washington D.C.’s Bartees Strange (who just released a stellar EP of National covers, Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy), and Busan, South Korea indiepop band Say Sue Me.

A new schedule will be announced every seven days, with slated performers later this month including Chicago emo four-piece Ratboys, New Zealand punks The Beths, Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty, Tim Burgess of The Charlatans UK and more.

Below, check out this week’s schedule, as well as the full lineup of artists, and music from some of this week’s featured players.

Week 1 Schedule:

April 1st

Royal Mountain Records founder Menno Versteeg & World Cafe Host Raina Douris

+

Fred Penner (Vancouver Island, Canada)

April 2nd

Nap Eyes (Montreal, Canada)

+

Crake (Leeds, UK)

April 3rd

San Mei (Gold Coast, Australia)

+

Islands (Los Angeles, USA)

April 4th

Bartees Strange (New York, USA)

+

Sam Roberts (Montreal, Canada)

April 5th

Ellis (Hamilton, Canada)

+

Alexandra Savior (Portland, OR, USA)

April 6th

Hubert Lenoir (Quebec City, Canada)

+

Gustaf (New York, USA)

April 7th (9pm start)

Ducks Unlimited (Toronto, Ontario)

+

Say Sue Me (Busan, South Korea)

Lineup:

Ratboys, The Beths, Nap Eyes, Ezra Furman, Haviah Mighty, Manchester Orchestra, Shady Nasty, Say Sue Me, Tim Burgess (of Charlatans), Moaning, Dan Boeckner (of Wolf Parade/Operators), Field Music, Hannah Georgas, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Fred Penner, Bartees Strange, Tim Baker, Jayy Grams, Dave Foley (Kids In The Hall), Tim Baker, Dizzy, Annie Muprhy (Schitt’s Creek), Abby Jasmine, Ellis, Young Guv, Hubert Lenoir, Chris Murphy (of Sloan), Nick from Islands, San Mei, Ducks Unlimited, Little Junior, Luna Li, Wild Pink, Sam Roberts, Into It. Over It., Higher Power, Deanna Petcoff, Boniface, Mav Karlo, Robin Hatch, For Keeps, Jessica Mindrum, Rogue Tenant, Jensen McRae, One Lung, Kirty, Lily Konigsberg

…more to be announced