Events

Watch Live: Love From Philly Festival This Weekend

By Rich McKie
May 01, 2020
04:05 PM
Love From Philly is a virtual city-wide music & arts festival created to bring hope, inspiration, resources, and love to Philly’s entertainment and arts community in these difficult times.

The festival will showcase three days of Philadelphia’s unique culture to promote public donations for the unparalleled talent who build memorable moments for patrons in our city and around the world. All festival proceeds will benefit 30amp Circuit’s grants for Philly musicians, entertainment professionals, venues, and charitable organizations.

Donate to 30Amp Circuit

[Take a look at today’s lineup here!]

Friday, May 1 – Busking On Broad

Busking on Broad will serve as a platform for the working-class Philly musicians devastated by COVID-19. Some of the performers are music teachers or session musicians, while others are up-and-coming performers.

Saturday, May 2 – Philadelphia @ Home Jazz Festival

Philadelphia @ Home Jazz Festival will remind viewers that the city’s jazz history is second to none. Celebrate Philly’s rich heritage with great music, dance, and fun surprise appearances featuring collaborations and performances by some of Philly’s jazz heroes.  

Sunday, May 3 – Sounds of Philadelphia 

Love From Philly will culminate with an eclectic melting pot of musicians spanning the sonic spectrum of Philly’s most well known and respected talent. The upper echelon of Philly talent will display in historic fashion on this day to be forever remembered in the support of our community in this time of uncertainty. 

