PHLove concert to benefit COVID-19 relief features Daryl Hall, Questlove, Patti LaBelle, Amos Lee and more

The PHL COVID-19 Fund has been working hard over the last two months to provide aide to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic — and its efforts are far from over. This Thursday, May 21, the Fund will present PHLove, a variety show fundraiser starring some of Philly’s most-loved performers. The concert will air at 7 p.m. on local TV and radio stations including 6ABC, CBS3, NBC10, 96.5 TDY, 98.1 WOGL, B101.1, and KYW Newsradio, as well as online at Inquirer.com and Radio.com.

The show will “celebrate the talent and resilience of the Greater Philadelphia region as it raises awareness and support for the PHL COVID-19 Fund,” according to a press release. Many of Philly’s biggest names have signed on for the benefit, including headliners Daryl Hall, Questlove, and Patti LaBelle. The lineup is rounded out by lots of local favorites including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amos Lee, Jeffrey Gaines, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, and Jerry “The Geator” Blavat, plus surprise appearances from several other “friends of the Philadelphia region.”

The PHL COVID-19 Fund, which is made possible by Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ), has been helping fund nonprofits on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic since March. Already, the Fund has raised over $16 million dollars and aided nearly 400 regional nonprofits.

The fund prioritizes its support of those who have been affected the most by the pandemic, including seniors, people with disabilities or without health insurance, people experiencing homelessness, people struggling with substance abuse, and survivors of abuse.

“As the pandemic wears on, we continue to see our neighbors facing very real, very urgent challenges, placing ongoing strain on the limited resources that are available to help,” said President & CEO of UWGPSNJ Bill Golderer. “As successful as the Fund has been in raising money and identifying and addressing the most immediate, pressing needs in our community, the nonprofits at the frontline of the crisis are still struggling to meet increased demand for services. The additional funds raised from this event will not only make sure their doors remain open for those hardest hit in our community but ensure we stand ready to address emerging needs as well.”

For more information about the PHL COVID-19 Fund’s efforts, visit www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org.