Announcing WXPN’s XPoNential Music Festival Summer Celebration

In place of its now-canceled, annual 3-day XPoNential Music Festival taking place on the Delaware Riverfront in late July, fans will be able to revisit past years’ performances online, when WXPN presents “XPNFest Fridays.” Two complete, back-to-back complete sets from the festival archives will be available every Friday night at 7 p.m. ET during June and July, with full sets by Courtney Barnett (2015) and Low Cut Connie (2019) kicking the series off on Friday, June 5.

More festival celebrating will take place with the “XPNFest Weekend” from Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26, featuring archived XPoNential Music Festival performances as well as new and exclusive performances by selected artists who were scheduled to perform at this year’s event: Archived festival performances will be available online on July 24 and 25, and exclusive new concerts recorded and provided by artists will be online and on-air Sunday, July 26. Fans can talk about the event and share using the #XPNFest hashtag.