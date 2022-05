This week on XPNFest Fridays, it’s a flashback to two dynamic performances on the Wiggins Park River Stage; a rip-roaring 2017 set from blues-tinged rock powerhouse The Record Company, and a spirited, uplifting Gospel Roots Project performance by Blind Boys of Alabama from 2018. Get a taste of each of their performances below, and tune in this Friday, June 19th, at 7 p.m. ET!